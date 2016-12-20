County attorney reviewing University's sexual assault investigation

The players are connected to an alleged sexual assault on Sept. 2 investigated by Minneapolis police. Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman last month declined to press charges, based on police investigative results, but the U's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action conducted its own investigation.

Last week, the U announced that 10 football players have been suspended from the team indefinitely and will miss the Holiday Bowl against Washington State in San Diego on Dec. 27. According to the 80-page investigative report leaked to KSTP-TV, the EOAA recommended that five of those players be expelled from the university, that four be suspended for a year and that one be placed on indefinite suspension, all pending hearings.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the attorney's office said, "We are in receipt of the report prepared by the University of Minnesota's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action on the conduct of some of members of the Gopher football team. We are reviewing that report.

"We will have no further comment at this time."

The county attorney's office has not re-opened the case, a spokesman said, and in an email sent to the Pioneer Press on Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal repeated a Monday statement that the police case is closed.

Susan Gaertner, who served as Ramsey County attorney from 1995 to 2011 and now works in private practice, said it's not uncommon for criminal cases to be reopened "when further information, further evidence, comes to light."

"There is nothing uncommon about charging someone after initially declining to press charges for lack of evidence," she said.

According to the EOAA report and 23-page police report, several Gophers football players — between 10 and 20 of them — and a high school recruit had a prolonged sexual encounter with a classmate on Sept. 2, early on the morning after the U's season-opening victory over Oregon State at TCF Bank Stadium. The unidentified woman was treated at a hospital and reported the incident to police.

Four players were suspended for three games for violating team rules, and reinstated when Freeman declined to press charges in the case. Five players missed an Oct. 22 victory over Rutgers at TCF because of restraining orders, which were later rescinded when the parties agreed in court to stay away from one another, and not to sue one another in civil court.

The five students recommended for expulsion are Ray Buford, Carlton Djam, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson, according to an attorney representing them, Lee Hutton.

The players up for a one-year suspension are Kobe McCrary, Mark Williams, Seth Green and Antoine Winfield Jr. Antonio Shenault is being considered for probation.

"We are aware of the statement from the county attorney's office," U spokesman Evan Lapiska said in an email, "but don't have anything further to add."

The investigation became public after dozens of U football players announced last Thursday that they would boycott all football activity until the 10 suspended players were reinstated and until university President Eric Kaler and athletics director Mark Coyle apologized for the suspensions.

A source told the Pioneer Press that the leaked EOAA report helped persuade the players to end their protest despite the fact that the players remain suspended indefinitely. If a criminal case is reopened, it's unclear how much, if any, of the EOAA report would be admissible in court.

"In any circumstance where a case has been declined and there has been a decision to investigate further, you don't necessarily have to start all over," Gaertner said. "At the end of the day, you need to have admissible evidence that was lawfully obtained that proves your case beyond a reasonable doubt."