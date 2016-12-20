Amundson helps Spuds edge Fargo Davies in overtime thriller

"I banked the last one," Amundson said with a laugh. "That was sheer luck. I got pumped after that one though. I was excited."

Amundson's 3-point shot with 52 seconds to play broke a tie and helped lift the Spuds to a dramatic 86-84 overtime victory against Fargo Davies in nonconference girls basketball at the Davies gym.

"Amundson stepped up and played like a senior for us," Moorhead head coach Jed Carlson said. "I'm really proud of her."

The 5-foot-5 Amundson finished with a career-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers to help the Spuds rally for victory in a back-and-forth game.

Amundson scored five consecutive points in overtime to fuel an 8-0 Spuds run. Her banked 3-pointer gave Moorhead an 84-81 lead. She added two free throws that gave the Spuds an 86-81 lead with seven seconds to play.

"That was my best game shooting right there," Amundson said. "It was so much fun."

Davies, which trailed by as many as 11 points early in the second half, took an 81-78 lead after junior forward Raegan Linster sank a 3-pointer with 2:37 to play in overtime.

Moments later, Spuds guard Sam Haiby countered with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 81-81 and set the stage for Amundson's heroics. Linster, who scored a game-high 33 points, fouled out with 1:09 to play in overtime.

"The kids played hard. We've got a lot to learn," Davies head coach Tim Jacobson said. "We made a lot of mistakes ... but we showed that we won't quit and that was really important."

Davies led by as many as six points in the second half, after 19-4 run that erased a nine-point deficit. Linster scored the final five points in that rally, including a layup that gave the Eagles a 63-57 lead with 8:20 to play in the second half.

"It's almost like a buzzkill because you hit a shot and then it goes back and they hit a shot," Amundson said. "It's really important. They are probably the best team in North Dakota. It's really exciting for us to beat them."

The Spuds trailed by nine points with less than eight minutes to play in the first half, but surged into the lead with a 13-0 run. Amundson helped fuel the rally with two 3-pointers. Freshman guard Megan Haugo capped the spree with two free throws that gave Moorhead a 32-28 lead with 3:22 to play in the first half.

The Spuds scored the final eight points of the first half to take a nine-point lead into halftime. Amundson hit another 3-pointer during that stretch. Freshman forward Jalen Ennen capped the run with a layup with five seconds to play in that half that gave the Spuds a 44-35 lead.

Spuds senior Brooke Tonsfeldt had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the opening half. She finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Haiby had a team-high 23 points for the Spuds.

"We respect that program," Carlson said of Davies. "They're a very good basketball team. ... We have to avoid lulls. I thought we played really high energy at times, and then sometimes we didn't."

Davies sophomore Alyssa Paper drained a 3-pointer and was fouled with 0.3 seconds to play in overtime. Paper missed the free throw on purpose, but the Eagles couldn't secure the rebound and get a shot off before time ran out.

"The big thing is our kids are still learning," Jacobson said. "We're in a learning curve right now. That's what makes it kind of fun."

Halftime: Moorhead 44, Davies 35. Regulation: Moorhead 76, Davies 76.

MOORHEAD: Haiby 23, Blythe 7, Tonsfeldt 21, Hulst 4, Haugo 2, Amundson 17, Ennen 6, Polomny 6.

DAVIES: Bergantine 14, Kottsick 15, Geffre 8, Paper 13, Linster 33, Nemer 1.