Thielen returns to practice

Thielen, a Detroit Lakes High School graduate and former Minnesota State University-Mankato receiver, was lost to a neck injury early in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He was belted by cornerback Darius Butler, who was assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting a defenseless player.

Thielen said before Tuesday's workout he expects to play Saturday at Green Bay.

"I don't really want to talk about injuries," Thielen said. "I'm good to go. I'm practicing."

Sunday marked the first time this season Thielen has not caught a pass. He ranks third on the team with 56 catches for 758 yards.

"Adam's just a really good receiver,'' said Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford. "I think sometimes people underestimate just how good he is. You look at what he's been able to do this year. You look at when he does receive one-on-one coverage, it seems like he wins almost all of the time.''

An apology

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn offered what was essentially an apology to Vikings fans on Tuesday.

The Vikings were wiped out 34-6 Sunday by Indianapolis, all but ending their playoff hopes. Munnerlyn went out to eat Monday and ran into an avid fan.

"He was like, 'Man, we're OK, we're OK,' " Munnerlyn said. "It was encouraging to hear him say that. .... But at the same time, I let him know we can't do that anymore. We can't play like we did on Sunday.

"He's a die-hard fan, and I was like, 'We definitely can't do that anymore.' I felt like we let him down. We let a lot of folks down. We definitely let ourselves down."

So how bad was it against the Colts?

"I don't think we had any bright spot, man," Munnerlyn said. "We went out there, we lost, we got our butt kicked as a team, all over the ball, from every phase, so we definitely got to fix that."

Minnesota (7-7) will look for redemption Saturday at Green Bay (8-6). Defensive end Brian Robison said the Vikings must put the Indianapolis game behind them or risk a similar fate occurring.

"We can't sit here and dwell on it,'' Robison said. "If we do it, we're going to go in and get our teeth kicked in again."

Toby Johnson returns

Toby Johnson's absence from the Vikings lasted just three days.

The defensive tackle was re-signed Tuesday when Minnesota put defensive tackle Tom Johnson on injured reserve after he suffered a torn right hamstring Sunday.

Toby Johnson had been waived Saturday to clear a roster spot to activate running back Adrian Peterson from injured reserve.

"They had told me when it happened Saturday that I was more than likely going to be back,'' said Toby Johnson. "I was sad, but I'd choose AP over me, too.''

The roster spot used to bring Toby Johnson back became evident after Tom Johnson was injured in the third quarter, and an MRI confirmed his injury. A source it is a simple hamstring tear, surgery will not be needed, and the defensive tackle will require four to six weeks of recovery time.

Toby Johnson was undrafted in 2015 out of Georgia. He was on the Vikings' practice squad this season before being signed Dec. 12 for what ended up being just a five-day stint on the 53-man roster.

Now, he has a chance to get into his first NFL regular-season game.

"It would mean everything to me,'' he said. "I've been a fighter my whole life, from being undrafted and coming out of high school and (having to first go to junior college).

"This has been my role my whole life, so I'm just excited to get an opportunity."