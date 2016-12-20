It may not be that long before UND plays Iowa again. But if there is another meeting, the Fighting Hawks still have some work to do in order to beat a Big Ten program. But the good news is they don't have as much work to do as they did years ago.

Iowa's 16-0 run in the first half was a blow UND couldn't overcome as the Hawkeyes downed the Hawks 84-73 on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa's stretch of play was that which oftentimes separates a mid-major program from a Big Ten team. The Hawkeyes capitalized on the run, although UND kept grinding away to the point where Iowa was leading by only six points with eight minutes to play.

The loss dropped UND to 5-5 and closed out the Hawks' nonconference schedule. The silver lining is that UND will take its best record into Big Sky Conference play next week since joining the league.

UND matched athleticism—and baskets—with Iowa for the first 10 minutes. But UND fell into a funk the final eight-plus minutes of the first half that allowed Iowa to pull away.

Conner Avants, who continues to dominate UND's inside play, scored at 9:02 to cut Iowa's lead to 21-18. But Iowa's leading scorer Peter Jok then started the Hawkeyes' spurt with a basket with 8:44 left.

From there, the Hawkeyes scored in transition, capitalized on a sloppy three-minute stretch by by UND, and pleased the Iowa faithful with some crowd-pleasing dunks by Ahmad Wagner as Iowa roared out to a 37-18 lead with 3:21 left in the half.

UND, however, managed to avoid a blowout with a solid start to the second half. Following UND's 12-4 run to close out the first half, UND managed an 8-0 run early in the second on 3-pointers from Quinton Hooker and Josh Collins and two Drick Bernstine free throws.

Hooker and Crandall pulled UND to within 64-57 with 9:16 to play. But Iowa, led by Jordan Bohannon (18 points) and Jok (18) had enough of everything the rest of the way to keep UND at a comfortable distance.

Hooker led UND with 18 points. Avants, undersized inside at 6-foot-7, added 17 points while Crandall (11) and Bernstine (10) also ended in double figures.