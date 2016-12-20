Metro high school girls basketball roundups

Emily Dietz added 15 points for the Deacons.

Grand Forks Central 63, Fargo North 58

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Liz Dub scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Grand Forks Central defeated Fargo North 63-58 in EDC girls basketball on Tuesday.

Maddy England led the Spartans with 14 points.

Grand Forks Red River 77, Fargo South 43

FARGO—Lexi Robson tallied 22 points as Grand Forks Red river defeated Fargo South 77-43 in EDC girls basketball on Tuesday. Emmerie Beyer paced the Bruins with 19 points.

Adie Wagner added nine points in the loss.

Wahpeton 58, West Fargo 55

WAHPETON, N.D.—Tylee irwin recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds as Wahpeton edged West Fargo 58-55 in EDC girls basketball. Akealy Moton led the Packers with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Gabby DuBois added 16 points and 14 rebounds for West Fargo.

Fargo Oak Grove 66, Richland 64

FARGO—Emily Card's game-winning layup with 2.1 seconds remaining helped push Fargo Oak Grove over Richland 66-64 in girls basketball on Tuesday. Oak Grove poured in 13 3-pointers as a team.

Brooklynn Hegseth led Richland with 16 points.