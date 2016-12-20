Metro high school hockey roundups

Lance Leonard made 20 saves in net for the Spuds.

Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo South-Shanley 0

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Central defeated Fargo South-Shanley 6-0 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday. Grant Johnson led the Knights with two goals and an assist.

Benjamin Bryant tallied 32 saves for Fargo South-Shanley.

Fargo Davies 4, Jamestown 1

FARGO—Kyle Altendorf registered a goal and an assist as Fargo Davies defeated Jamestown 4-1 in boys hockey on Tuesday. Bryce Nelson scored the lone goal for Jamestown.

Jared Winter stopped 21 shots for the Eagles.

Devils Lake 8, West Fargo 2

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake topped West Fargo 8-2 in boys hockey on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Roseau 3, Moorhead 2

MOORHEAD—Kylie Harrom scored two goals for Moorhead as the Spuds fell to Roseau 3-2 on Tuesday. Paige Schmidt made 27 saves in the loss.

Hailey Raske and Jordie Egerdahl each chipped in with an assist for Moorhead.

Fargo North-South 3, West Fargo 0

FARGO --Kaylee Caspers posted a shutout with 21 saves as Fargo North-South defeated West Fargo 3-0 in girls hockey on Tuesday. Hannah Dorsey registered a goal for the Spartans.

Sami Trana and Sydney Nelson each chipped in an assist in the win.