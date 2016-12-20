Metro high school hockey roundups
BOYS
Roseau 3, Moorhead 2
ROSEAU, Minn.—Carter Randklev netted two goals as Moorhead fell to Roseau 3-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Bryden Stoskopf tallied a goal for the Rams.
Lance Leonard made 20 saves in net for the Spuds.
Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo South-Shanley 0
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Central defeated Fargo South-Shanley 6-0 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday. Grant Johnson led the Knights with two goals and an assist.
Benjamin Bryant tallied 32 saves for Fargo South-Shanley.
Fargo Davies 4, Jamestown 1
FARGO—Kyle Altendorf registered a goal and an assist as Fargo Davies defeated Jamestown 4-1 in boys hockey on Tuesday. Bryce Nelson scored the lone goal for Jamestown.
Jared Winter stopped 21 shots for the Eagles.
Devils Lake 8, West Fargo 2
DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake topped West Fargo 8-2 in boys hockey on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Roseau 3, Moorhead 2
MOORHEAD—Kylie Harrom scored two goals for Moorhead as the Spuds fell to Roseau 3-2 on Tuesday. Paige Schmidt made 27 saves in the loss.
Hailey Raske and Jordie Egerdahl each chipped in with an assist for Moorhead.
Fargo North-South 3, West Fargo 0
FARGO --Kaylee Caspers posted a shutout with 21 saves as Fargo North-South defeated West Fargo 3-0 in girls hockey on Tuesday. Hannah Dorsey registered a goal for the Spartans.
Sami Trana and Sydney Nelson each chipped in an assist in the win.