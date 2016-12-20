Search
    Metro high school hockey roundups

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:53 p.m.

    BOYS

    Roseau 3, Moorhead 2

    ROSEAU, Minn.—Carter Randklev netted two goals as Moorhead fell to Roseau 3-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Bryden Stoskopf tallied a goal for the Rams.

    Lance Leonard made 20 saves in net for the Spuds.

    Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo South-Shanley 0

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Grand Forks Central defeated Fargo South-Shanley 6-0 in EDC boys hockey on Tuesday. Grant Johnson led the Knights with two goals and an assist.

    Benjamin Bryant tallied 32 saves for Fargo South-Shanley.

    Fargo Davies 4, Jamestown 1

    FARGO—Kyle Altendorf registered a goal and an assist as Fargo Davies defeated Jamestown 4-1 in boys hockey on Tuesday. Bryce Nelson scored the lone goal for Jamestown.

    Jared Winter stopped 21 shots for the Eagles.

    Devils Lake 8, West Fargo 2

    DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Devils Lake topped West Fargo 8-2 in boys hockey on Tuesday.

    GIRLS

    Roseau 3, Moorhead 2

    MOORHEAD—Kylie Harrom scored two goals for Moorhead as the Spuds fell to Roseau 3-2 on Tuesday. Paige Schmidt made 27 saves in the loss.

    Hailey Raske and Jordie Egerdahl each chipped in with an assist for Moorhead.

    Fargo North-South 3, West Fargo 0

    FARGO --Kaylee Caspers posted a shutout with 21 saves as Fargo North-South defeated West Fargo 3-0 in girls hockey on Tuesday. Hannah Dorsey registered a goal for the Spartans.

    Sami Trana and Sydney Nelson each chipped in an assist in the win.

