Metro high school boys basketball roundups

Matt Pietsch added 11 points in the win for the Spartans.

Fargo Shanley 63, Devils Lake 48

FARGO—Jake Kava scored 29 points to lead Fargo Shanley past Devils Lake 63-48 in EDC boys basketball on Tuesday. Zach Dahlen tallied 21 points for the Firebirds.

West Fargo 71, Wahpeton 34

WEST FARGO --Joe Pistorius poured in a game high 16 points in West Fargo's 71-34 win over Wahpeton on Tuesday in EDC basketball. Josh Darwin led the Huskies with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Luke Lennon chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for the Packers.