    Metro high school boys basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:56 p.m.
    Fargo North 65, Grand Forks Central 34

    FARGO—Siman Sem registered 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Fargo North topped Grand Forks Central 65-34 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

    Matt Pietsch added 11 points in the win for the Spartans.

    Fargo Shanley 63, Devils Lake 48

    FARGO—Jake Kava scored 29 points to lead Fargo Shanley past Devils Lake 63-48 in EDC boys basketball on Tuesday. Zach Dahlen tallied 21 points for the Firebirds.

    West Fargo 71, Wahpeton 34

    WEST FARGO --Joe Pistorius poured in a game high 16 points in West Fargo's 71-34 win over Wahpeton on Tuesday in EDC basketball. Josh Darwin led the Huskies with 14 points and eight rebounds.

    Luke Lennon chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for the Packers.

