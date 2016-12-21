UND rallies past San Diego
SAN DIEGO—Makailah Dyer registered 12 points and four rebounds to help North Dakota past San Diego 65-61 in women's basketball on Wednesday. Lexi Klabo added 11 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Cori Woodward led San Diego with 15 points.
UND (4-6): Dyer 4-12 3-6 12, Klabo 4-8 3-5 11, Franklin 3-5 4-6 10, Strand 3-7 0-0 9, Roscoe 1-6 0-0 2, Sawatzke 2-2 2-2 6, Freije 3-4 0-0 6, Burroughs 1-4 2-2 5, Morton 2-4 0-0 4.
San Diego (6-3): Woodward 5-8 0-0 15, Williams 4-11 2-6 10, Ward 3-8 2-2 8, Buhr 2-5 1-2 5, Kissinger 1-8 0-0 3, Hamilton 3-7 4-4 10, Brossman 3-8 0-2 6, Young 1-3 1-1 3, Ramos 0-1 1-2 1.
Halftime: USD 27, UND 23. Total fouls: UND 20, USD 19. 3-point field goals: UND 5-14 (Strand 3-7, Burroughs 1-1), USD 6-21 (Woodward 5-6, Kissinger 1-8). Rebounds: UND 37 (Klabo 9, Franklin 5), USD 41 (Williams 6, Ward 6). Assists: UND 9 (Strand 3, Dyer 2), USD 12 (Woodward 4, Hamilton 4). Turnovers: UND 15, USD 13.