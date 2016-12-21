Gophers trying to turn page on latest scandal

Before the players' boycott over the due process for 10 suspended players last week, the Gophers overcame an emotional and startling head coaching change from then-retiring Jerry Kill to Tracy Claeys in midseason 2015.

In 2016, the Gophers dealt with the scary life-threatening illness and sabbatical of linebackers coach Mike Sherels as well as the passing of fathers to defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.

Plus, the incident from which the suspension and boycott stems, an alleged sexual assault, had its share of twist and turns before it became international news with the 39-hour boycott.

"It would make a hell of a book," Claeys said Wednesday. "We've been challenged all along through the year, but we've still showed up and played and fought our tail ends off."

The Gophers went 8-4 and earned a berth in the Holiday Bowl against Washington State in San Diego on Tuesday. After threatening to boycott the game last Thursday, the Gophers said Saturday that they would play.

During the season, four players were suspended for three games in September and October. They were reinstated when the Hennepin County attorney's office declined to press charges in relation to the incident Oct. 3.

Weeks later, restraining orders against six players forced them to miss a game. Then, those orders were settled in court in early November.

On Sunday, Claeys addressed the criticism he received for a tweet in support of the players' boycott and his tenuous job prospects because that support came in opposition to his bosses, Athletics Director Mark Coyle and U President Eric Kaler.

Claeys stood by the tweet, adding that his word choice could have been better, and he described recent conversations with Coyle as "very good."

On Wednesday, Claeys tried to turn the page in a similar fashion to how the program has tried to keep moving forward after previous issues.

"I addressed that (my job situation) the last time, and you know everything is going toward talking about the game," Claeys said. "I don't really want to talk about that anymore. I don't have time to worry about my job. I love working with the kids, and that is my responsibility to make sure they are prepared."

Claeys added that any conversations he has with Coyle and Kaler will be kept private.

"I'm not going to get into that," Claeys said. "That is not going to be a media discussion on things like that. We need to handle all that type of stuff behind the scenes."

Claeys said he liked the players' energy level in recent practices, saying it's evidenced in how they're able to quickly get through scripted plays.

"It's all about getting good quality reps and not making people stay out here," Claeys said. "We've been able to get through our reps and cut practice a little bit short each day."

The Gophers have been underdogs to the Cougars since the first betting odds were released in early December. But they've swelled in a range from four to seven points to settle on 10.5 as of Wednesday.

But a Gophers win would write a fresh chapter in that gripping book Claeys mentioned; Minnesota hasn't won more than nine games since the 10-win season in 2003.

"It would be a great reward for this team and some of our coaches for the things that they have went through this year, but this game of football doesn't give you anything," Claeys said. "It's a great team sport, and the team that shows up most prepared, and plays the hardest, and plays as great teammates is usually the team that wins. It doesn't give you anything. We're gonna have to earn it."

Claeys said Sunday he would personally donate $50,000 to a cause relating to sexual assault victims. He said Wednesday that his and the team's planned support for the cause are still in the works.

"We're definitely gonna do that, and we've just got to work out the details," Claeys said. "There's some people, close people that I trust that are working on that behind the scenes, and when we're ready, we'll get that announced."