Giants' Beckham Jr. fined for Craig Sager-themed cleats

"I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research," Beckham wrote in an Instagram comment Wednesday.

The NFL allowed players to wear themed cleats to promote charity during Week 13, but has since returned to its regular policy of fining players for non-confirming footwear during games.

Beckham, who claims the NFL is picking on him this season, was fined $12,154 for verbal abuse and excessive profanity directed towards an on-field official in a Dec. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That was his fifth publicized fine in the 2016 season, and he had been docked at least $108,926 according to ESPN.

Before being fined, Beckham pointed out how Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not fined for jumping into a Salvation Army kettle while celebrating a touchdown, saying that he would have been fined in the same situation.

"It's just the way the world works," Beckham said, via ESPN.com. "There are double standards everywhere. It's just how life is."

Beckham snagged six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Giant's 17-6 win over the Lions.