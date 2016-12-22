It's been a long, unproductive year for Jarius Wright

After catching 42 passes in 2014, and 34 in 2015, Wright has barely played this season — six receptions for 43 yards entering Saturday's game at Green Bay.

"It's very surprising," he said Thursday.

Adam Thielen and Cordarrelle Patterson have earned more playing time this season, leading to few opportunities for Wright.

"I would be lying to you if I said it hasn't been frustrating for me not playing, just given what I've done already in this league," Wright said. "I've shown that I can play. But me, personally, I'm just going to continue to work hard and give it all I've got and whatever happens, happens.''

The five-year veteran has been inactive for eight games but seems in line to play Saturday considering rookie receiver Laquon Treadwell (sprained ankle) hasn't practiced all week.

Wright said he hasn't been given an answer as to why he has barely played. Considering he is under contract for three more years, all he can do now is see what the Vikings have in store for him.

The contract could make him difficult to trade. If they were to cut him before the start of next season, he would count $1.68 million against the salary cap. "I guess we'll just wait until the end of the year and see how everything plays out," Wright said. "I feel regardless of what happens, I'll always remain the same guy.''

For now, Vikings receiver Charles Johnson has been among those providing encouragement to Wright. He, too, has seen his role shrink since a breakout season in 2014.

"All of our wide receivers pretty much have had some type of adversity, not playing or going through injuries or whatever,'' Johnson said. "It's a cycle. You've just got to keep battling and something's got to shake out one of these days. We talk to each other whenever we need to. You've just got to try to stay positive.''