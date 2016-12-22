Metro high school basketball roundups
BOYS
Fargo North 76, Fargo South 50
FARGO—Siman Sem led Fargo North with 33 points as the Spartans defeated Fargo South 76-50 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball on Thursday, Dec. 22. Siadu Conteh paced the Bruins with 19 points.
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Moorhead 36
ALBERTVILLE, Minn.—St. Michael-Albertville defeated Moorhead 70-36 in boys basketball on Thursday.
Moorhead Park Christian 75, Lake Park-Audubon 74
MOORHEAD—Moorhead Park Christian picked up a 75-74 win over Lake Park-Audubon on Thursday.
GIRLS
Moorhead 71, Fergus Falls 45
MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby and Brooke Tonsfeldt each tallied 17 points in Moorhead's 71-45 win over Fergus Falls in girls basketball on Thursday. Lily Peterson led Fergus Falls with 20 points.
Jalen Ennen added 10 points for the Spuds.
Grand Forks Red River 76, Fargo Davies 74
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Kylee Bergantine poured in a team-high 20 points as Fargo Davies fell to Grand Forks Red River 76-74 in Eastern Dakota Conference basketball on Thursday. Lexi Robson led the Roughriders with 23 points.
Grace Geffre added 19 points for the Eagles.