Metro high school basketball roundups

St. Michael-Albertville 70, Moorhead 36

ALBERTVILLE, Minn.—St. Michael-Albertville defeated Moorhead 70-36 in boys basketball on Thursday.

Moorhead Park Christian 75, Lake Park-Audubon 74

MOORHEAD—Moorhead Park Christian picked up a 75-74 win over Lake Park-Audubon on Thursday.

GIRLS

Moorhead 71, Fergus Falls 45

MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby and Brooke Tonsfeldt each tallied 17 points in Moorhead's 71-45 win over Fergus Falls in girls basketball on Thursday. Lily Peterson led Fergus Falls with 20 points.

Jalen Ennen added 10 points for the Spuds.

Grand Forks Red River 76, Fargo Davies 74

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Kylee Bergantine poured in a team-high 20 points as Fargo Davies fell to Grand Forks Red River 76-74 in Eastern Dakota Conference basketball on Thursday. Lexi Robson led the Roughriders with 23 points.

Grace Geffre added 19 points for the Eagles.