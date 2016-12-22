Search
    Metro high school basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:31 p.m.
    Siadu Conteh of Fargo South tries to steal the ball away from Brady Schmiess of Fargo North during the Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, game at South High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum1 / 2
    Sam O'Keeffe of Fargo South breaks up a shot at the basket by Matt Pietsch of Fargo North during the Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, game at South High School. Dave Wallis / The Forum2 / 2

    BOYS

    Fargo North 76, Fargo South 50

    FARGO—Siman Sem led Fargo North with 33 points as the Spartans defeated Fargo South 76-50 in Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball on Thursday, Dec. 22. Siadu Conteh paced the Bruins with 19 points.

    St. Michael-Albertville 70, Moorhead 36

    ALBERTVILLE, Minn.—St. Michael-Albertville defeated Moorhead 70-36 in boys basketball on Thursday.

    Moorhead Park Christian 75, Lake Park-Audubon 74

    MOORHEAD—Moorhead Park Christian picked up a 75-74 win over Lake Park-Audubon on Thursday.

    GIRLS

    Moorhead 71, Fergus Falls 45

    MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby and Brooke Tonsfeldt each tallied 17 points in Moorhead's 71-45 win over Fergus Falls in girls basketball on Thursday. Lily Peterson led Fergus Falls with 20 points.

    Jalen Ennen added 10 points for the Spuds.

    Grand Forks Red River 76, Fargo Davies 74

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Kylee Bergantine poured in a team-high 20 points as Fargo Davies fell to Grand Forks Red River 76-74 in Eastern Dakota Conference basketball on Thursday. Lexi Robson led the Roughriders with 23 points.

    Grace Geffre added 19 points for the Eagles.

