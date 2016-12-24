The Vikings' postseason mission, redemption for that bitter arctic loss to Seattle, officially died at 3:13 p.m. Central Standard Time Saturday at Lambeau Field, their epitaph a sad but inevitable 38-25 loss to the surging Packers.

The Vikings face one more must-win Week 17 at home against woeful Chicago to avoid a losing record after opening the season with five consecutive wins.

Bah, humbug.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson delivered last rites with a pitch-and-catch tutorial. But the Vikings came bearing ample gifts of turnovers, penalties and porous defensive backs who hatched their own coverage scheme against coach Mike Zimmer's edict to Xavier Rhodes that the Pro Bowl cornerback shadow Nelson, one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers

Exploiting gaping holes in Minnesota's secondary, Nelson accumulated seven receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. At halftime. He caught only two more passes for 9 yards in the second half after Rhodes retreated his original assignment.

"That's what they were supposed to do the whole game," Zimmer fumed. "Someone decided that they weren't going to do that."

Rhodes stammered when asked about his freestyling.

"Um, to be honest, I really don't want to answer that," he said.

Rhodes explained the Vikings never shadowed Nelson in the past, so the defensive backs decided during the week they would revert to their customary positions on either side of the field.

"We felt as a team, as players, we came together," he said. "We felt like we could handle him on that side of the field. That's what felt right."

Sure, why not. Toss a supersized helping of insubordination onto the Vikings' funeral pyre.

Fifty-one weeks ago, on this very field, the Vikings celebrated a division title by downing Green Bay 20-13, the crowning achievement thus far in Zimmer's ragged three-year reign.

They were one butchered 27-yard field goal last January from advancing to the divisional playoffs. After starting 5-0, the confident Vikings seemed more than capable of overcoming the loss of franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and superstar running back Adrian Peterson to injury.

But that imperfect perfection covered up structural deficiencies on offense and defense, not to mention razor-thin depth that was unable to underpin an injury-ravaged offensive line that was the root cause of so much misery.

At this point, pounding on T.J. Clemmings another week is akin to abuse that warrants a restraining order. Left to block six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews with a minute remaining in the first half, the resulting strip sack of Sam Bradford at midfield was predictable if not negligent.

Zimmer and offensive line coach Tony Sparano own this calcified breach for insisting they could boost an overmatched pass protector who has no business playing left tackle. And general manager Rick Spielman for buying what Clemmings was selling in college and spending a fourth-round pick on a player whose confidence has been shredded.

I just want to send T.J. to bed with hot soup and NyQuil so he can sleep off 2016 and skew his resume. And lock Spielman in his office with a barrel of NoDoz to raze and rebuild a line that has been nothing but offensive.

Rodgers leveraged that turnover into a 6-yard touchdown run, plunging the dagger with a requisite leap into the Lambeau bleachers. Not bad for a quarterback supposedly hobbled by hamstring and calf injuries.

The score bookended nicely with Minnesota's previous seven-point stocking stuffer for the Packers — a Nick Easton aborted snap that broke new ground. Easton did not fumble at the Vikings' 42-yard line so much as knead the turf with the ball while Bradford waited forlornly in the shotgun formation for the snap that never came.

Three plays later, it was 21-6 Packers.

Points and production were always going to be a struggle given what Minnesota's offense lost in talent and experience. However, the second-half collapse of the Vikings' once-vaunted defense has been both troubling and revealing.

They hemorrhaged 446 total yards Sunday as Rodgers torched them for 347 through the air. Supremely protected, he danced and darted in the pocket as if he were in shorts and shells at May OTAs.

Rodgers was 12 for 13 for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, good for a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating, as Green Bay opened a double-digit lead it never relinquished.

"We didn't cover good enough," said safety Harrison Smith. "We didn't do a lot of things good enough. We just let Rodgers do his thing."

2017 cannot come soon enough.

