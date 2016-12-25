Minnesota sits among the elite company of five college programs to have a defensive back selected in each draft since 2014. Top-tier programs Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State and Virginia Tech are the others.

But ESPN's Mel Kiper and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller consider defensive backs to be one of the deepest positions available for NFL teams in April, and Gophers candidates — safety Damarius Travis and cornerback Jalen Myrick — are not projected to go until the draft's Day 3, when rounds four through seven are conducted.

"I think they have a chance on Day 3," Kiper said during a conference call with reporters in mid-December. "It depends on how they test obviously. The combine is going to be important, as is the pro day, with the depth at that spot."

After Tuesday's Holiday Bowl against Washington State, Myrick and Travis will work to change pundits' minds in draft showcases. Both have accepted invitations to play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 21 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

All three previous Gophers defensive back draft picks were taken on the third day. Brock Vereen went to Chicago fourth round in 2014, Cedric Thompson was picked by Mami in the fifth round in 2015, and Eric Murray went to Kansas City in the fourth round in 2016.

Miller rates Myrick as the 25th-best cornerback in this year's crop, with Travis as the 28th-best safety.

But that's been up for debate. Miller and his Bleacher Report co-worker Connor Rogers have had discussions about Myrick,

"I think I'm a little bit lower on Jalen than a lot of my colleague is," Miller said. "We've gone around and around about Myrick a little bit. I liked his instincts. I like his toughness. The thing that I'm holding out for is that true athleticism and seeing his hips at the combine and how fast is he going to run."

Myrick is considered one of the fastest players in the Big Ten, according to NFL.com. Miller said speed is sometimes difficult to gauge in college football.

"I think it's getting harder to project that off of game film because college football is so horizontal now and not as vertical," Miller said.

Miller's opinion on Travis has changed from a potential fifth- or sixth-round pick last summer to an undrafted free agent. Last year, Gophers cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun went undrafted and was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars into training camp. He then went to the Cleveland Browns, where he has played often this season.

Miller said Travis' versatility is one of his greatest attributes, with speed as a possible downside. At 6 feet 2 and 215 pounds, Travis played as a high safety or lower in the box like a hybrid linebacker.

"Probably sticks as a special-teams guy in the NFL," Miller said. "He has good size for a strong safety."

The Gophers' defensive backs draft streak helps build a reputation, but it doesn't hold much weight come draft time. And that goes for just about every program known for producing a certain type of player.

"I don't think that's something that is a wow factor where you say you have to start getting guys from this spot because of this position," Kiper said. "Sometimes that is not always the best thing when you do it for that reason. It does get some attention but at the end of the day, it's about these individual talents of these players."

Miller said Gophers defensive backs are becoming known for certain skills being passed from defensive coordinator/secondary coach Jay Sawvel.

"They are teaching technique," Miller said. "They have had physical corners, especially. You are going to get guys that play well at the line of scrimmage. They know how to use their hands, which can be a bit of a dying art in college football, where everybody is playing this zone and everything is kind of soft and you are waiting for plays in space."

Miller added, "It's a pretty easy transition from college to the pros at least from a scouting prospective because you've seen them do it."

Ohio State and Alabama each have top-10 rated cornerbacks or safeties for this year's draft class, Miller projects, and are near certainties to keep their DB-draft streaks alive. Florida State, Virginia Tech and Minnesota's are lower rated and will need strong showings in pre-draft workouts to keep up.