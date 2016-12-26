Mankato-bound Warroad duo aim to be among program's elite

A friend from Mora, Megan Brettingen, had played on some of the powerhouse Warroad teams that went to the state tournament five consecutive seasons (2009-13), winning two state titles. Oelkers would talk to Brettingen about the Warriors.

"I went to state tournaments to watch them,'' Oelkers said. "After one game they had a signing day. I still have a shirt signed by that 2011 team—Layla Marvin, Lisa Marvin, Karley Sylvester, Kayla Gardner, Lynn Astrup, girls like that. I really looked up to them.''

Those are legendary names in Warroad program. Oelkers, a junior, and senior teammate Mariah Gardner are on course to join them among the program's greatest scorers.

Gardner recently scored her 100th career goal and is sitting eighth on Warroad's career points list with 249 points. Oelkers is at 163 points, two behind No. 11 Brettingen.

Both could push for a top-five spot on the career scoring list by the end of their careers.

"That would be amazing, to be up there with all the girls who played here, all the girls who went on to play D-I college hockey,'' Gardner said.

"Our coach posts the career scoring leaders list on our locker room door. It's definitely a goal to get high up on the list. That's been a motivation since I started played high school hockey when I was in the eighth grade.''

The high-scoring duo have a ways to go. Holly Roberts is No. 5 with 304 points, just behind Layla Marvin (307).

"It isn't easy just getting into that 150- to 200-point range,'' Warroad coach David Marvin said. "You're getting into some pretty good company. Mariah has a chance at 300 points. Madison could be up there, too.

"You have to stay healthy to get up in the top 10. That's a big thing. Mariah and Madison are very talented players.''

Gardner and Oelkers excel in different ways. Oelkers has the big shot. While Gardner can score, as her 102 career goals show, she's also a playmaker.

"Madison is very strong, with great speed,'' Marvin said. "She can really shoot the puck. She doesn't try to fool people with fancy stuff; she comes right at you with the big shot.

"Mariah is one of the smartest players I've ever coached. She has high-end skills and extremely good vision. Plus she's so unselfish. She's a good finisher. I think she gets a real thrill out of faking somebody out of position and setting up a teammate for an open shot. Sometimes I wish she would play a little more selfishly and put away the puck herself. But that's not her nature.''

They'll remain teammates in the future. Gardner has signed to play at Minnesota State-Mankato, where older sister Demi is playing. Oelkers has made a verbal commitment to also play at Mankato.

The Warriors also have a future D-I player on defense, as sophomore Kaitlyn Kotlowski has verbally committed to play at the University of Wisconsin.

"Kaitlyn is only 15 years old and she's our best defenseman,'' Marvin said. "She's very hard to play against because of her size (5-foot-11), her long reach and her skating ability. Her offensive game is still coming, but she shoots the puck as well as any 15-year-old I've coached.''

Oelkers paces the Warriors with 29 points, followed by Gardner (22) and Kotlowski (16).

Even with at least three future Division I college players in the lineup, a 7-4-1 record and the No. three spot in last week's Class A state poll, Marvin sees his young team as a work in progress.

"Those three have to be our best players, so there's a little pressure on them,'' Marvin said. "But we need the rest of our team to get better. We won't get to where we want to go without everybody doing their part.''