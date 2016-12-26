But figurative dark clouds continue to hang over Minnesota's football program. Persistent fallout over the suspension of 10 Gophers players tied to an alleged sexual assault figures to obscure the first downs, fumbles and touchdowns that might transpire during the Big Ten-Pac 12 matchup on national TV.

The latest development came Monday when a petition signed by slightly more than 400 teachers, parents and University of Minnesota alumni called for Gophers head coach Tracy Claeys to be fired. By 7 p.m., the petition had drawn more than 690 signatures.

The petition objects to Claeys' response to his players' boycott of team activities on Dec. 15 and maintains Claeys did not provide "appropriate supervision" for an underage recruit involved in the incident. A University of Minnesota report filed in order to comply with Title IX states many men had sex with a female student, and other men didn't intervene when she, at times, expressed the sex was not consensual.

"A group of parents and educators got together because we are deeply troubled by the message it sends to young people," Joe Nathan, a U of M graduate and former U teacher, told the Pioneer Press. "Our No. 1 concern is the behavior of the football coach."

Within a hour of the petition's release, Claeys shared that he had talked with some of his detractors, but he didn't provide details.

"We've had conversations with people, and as coaches, one thing we do is we all respect everybody's opinion on how things are done," he said. "Each situation is different."

The petition on moveon.org began Thursday and has been sent to University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler, U athletics director Mark Coyle and the Board of Regents, Nathan said. The petition includes the signatures of state Rep. Linda Slocum, DFL-Richfield, and Mary Cathryn Ricker, the American Federation of Teachers vice president.

"A lot of alumni are ashamed by the University of Minnesota's (football situation)," Nathan said.

In particular, the petition questions Claeys' tweet in support of the boycott, which began Dec. 15 and ended Dec. 17 without any change to the status of the 10 suspended players.

"Have never been more proud of our kids," Claeys tweeted. "I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!"

Nathan responded Monday, "It had nothing about respect to women in it."

Since the boycott ended, Claeys has said that his word choice could have been better in the tweet. He clarified the message was wholly in support of his players receiving due process.

After the boycott was lifted, Kaler said the suspended players will receive a "very fair" hearing, likely in January.

The boycott was tied to the Hennepin County attorney's office decision to decline to press charges in October because of insufficient evidence.

After the tweet and boycott, Claeys and the players have repeatedly condemned sexual violence and have vowed to show their support of victims. They said their original boycott was taken out of context. Claeys has made a personal pledge to donate $50,000 to a yet-announced cause supporting sexual assault victims.

Nathan, who taught at the U of M for 22 years, said the involvement of a recruit is "unspeakably wrong." The recruit's involvement was stated in the university's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office's 80-page report, which was leaked and provided graphic details of the incident.

The EOAA's report recommends expulsion for defensive end Tamarion Johnson, running back Carlton Djam and defensive backs KiAnte Hardin, Ray Buford and Dior Johnson, according to the players' attorney, Lee Hutton. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., running back Kobe McCrary and quarterbacks Seth Green and Mark Williams face one-year suspension from school, with cornerback Antonio Shenault up for probation, Hutton said.

Claeys' decision to support the boycott came in opposition to Coyle, who made the decision on Dec. 13. Kaler, who supported the decision based on the "university's values," said Claeys was in a difficult position on the boycott .

"Coaches are in a challenging position," Kaler said once the boycott ended Dec. 17. "They need to support their players. They need to motivate their players. At the same time, they need to be responsible for their actions, and there are times in which those two demands put coaches in very difficult positions.

"I think some of our coaches around this issue were in that very difficult position, and we'll talk about that with them and try to improve both their understanding and our understanding."

Washington State coach Mike Leach, who was embroiled in a player treatment issue during his time at Texas Tech in the 2000s, said this month that he would not support a boycott.

"If somebody decided to boycott here, I'd cut him," Leach said Dec. 15.

Leach wasn't willing to elaborate on that stance during his portion on the news conference Monday.

"In this setting, it's just all about me trying to contradict something that Minnesota did, and that's up to Minnesota how they handled that situation," Leach said. "Ultimately, if I have a boycott, I'll cross that bridge when I come to it. That's essentially how I would handle it, so you can elaborate from there."

Leach said it's tough to share how to navigate tough times with coaches like Claeys when caught in the middle of them and each team has obligations to the bowl.

"I think all coaches wish for the best for one another," Leach said. "I think he's done such a fine job up there in Minnesota; it's hard to not respect."

If Minnesota (8-4) overcomes its status as a 10-point underdog Tuesday, it would win nine games for the first time since Glen Mason coached the Gophers to a 10-3 mark in 2003. Plus, Minnesota could win consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2002-04.

But questions about Claeys' future and perceptions of the alleged actions of the 10 suspended players loom overhead.