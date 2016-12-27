Metro high school basketball roundups
BOYS
West Fargo 81, Valley City 68
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Joe Pistorius poured in a team-high 22 points as West Fargo defeated Valley City 81-68 in Eastern Dakota Conference basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Levi Nix led all scorers with 23 points for the Hi-Liners.
John Morton scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Packers.
GIRLS
West Fargo 69, Valley City 52
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Akealy Moton's 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals helped push West Fargo past Valley City 69-52 on Tuesday. Taryn Dieterle and McKenna Taylor each scored 12 points for the Hi-Liners.
Gabby DuBois tallied 16 points and six rebounds in the win for West Fargo.