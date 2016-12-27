Metro high school basketball roundups

John Morton scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Packers.

GIRLS

West Fargo 69, Valley City 52

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Akealy Moton's 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals helped push West Fargo past Valley City 69-52 on Tuesday. Taryn Dieterle and McKenna Taylor each scored 12 points for the Hi-Liners.

Gabby DuBois tallied 16 points and six rebounds in the win for West Fargo.