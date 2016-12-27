Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Police: Minnesota teacher, husband abused 8 underage boys

    Metro high school basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:56 p.m.
    SONY DSC

    BOYS

    West Fargo 81, Valley City 68

    VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Joe Pistorius poured in a team-high 22 points as West Fargo defeated Valley City 81-68 in Eastern Dakota Conference basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Levi Nix led all scorers with 23 points for the Hi-Liners.

    John Morton scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Packers.

    GIRLS

    West Fargo 69, Valley City 52

    VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Akealy Moton's 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals helped push West Fargo past Valley City 69-52 on Tuesday. Taryn Dieterle and McKenna Taylor each scored 12 points for the Hi-Liners.

    Gabby DuBois tallied 16 points and six rebounds in the win for West Fargo.

    Explore related topics:sportsWest FargoValley City
    Advertisement
    randomness