Shanley stays tough, pulls out double overtime thriller

But it also wasn't surprising when he came back in and led Shanley's comeback victory in double overtime.

Kava scored 31 points points, 12 after regulation, to lead the Deacons to a 102-93 double overtime Eastern Dakota Conference thriller over Sheyenne on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Shanley High School.

"Our coach always preaches that we've got to believe we're in every game," Kava said. "We know we have the talent to put up points in a hurry."

Shanley's win never looked in the bag—not by a long shot—until the final seconds. The Deacons had to hold the Mustangs scoreless for the last three and a half minutes of regulation to catch up. Then in overtime, Mustangs point guard Chase Erickson cashed a game-tying 3-pointer with only seconds left in the first overtime and Christian Kuntz heaved a halfcourt shot which rimmed around the hoop as time expired. Erickson made a game winner to beat Shanley last season, but the Deacons took advantage of the second chance this time.

Shanley guard Jake Reinholz tied Kava with 31 points, making four 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws. Sheyenne forward Collin Trottier notched 30 points while Erickson totaled 20.

"Both teams played their hearts out," Sheyenne head coach Tom Kirchoffner said. "It was a fun one, just came out on the wrong side."

The Deacons (4-1, 4-1 EDC) took an early lead but Sheyenne kept pace and made a run of their own to get back into it. Trottier gave the Mustangs a 40-38 lead at intermission when he drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds before the halftime buzzer.

"We had a spot there in the first half when we weren't playing well defensively," Kava said. "That's where they got out to a good lead there. Picking up our defense was something we had to key on."

The Mustangs (1-3, 1-3) kept the momentum going with a 6-0 spurt out of halftime and again pulled away with a 79-67 lead with just over 3 minutes to play in regulation.

But the Deacons found their defensive groove and wouldn't allow another score until overtime. With less than a minute to go, Kava got a putback despite a foul and yelled in excitement — not in pain this time — to tie the game on the following free throw and send it to overtime.

Kava scored six points in the first set of extra minutes and pushed Shanley to an 88-85 lead with about 16 seconds to go. Erickson wanted to keep the excitement going, however, and hit the game-tying shot a few feet beyond the 3-point arc to send the game to a double overtime.

But Kava scored six more points in that period to help Shanley pull away for good.

"That was an entertaining game both ways," Shanley head coach Andrew Burns said. "We knew they wouldn't stop fighting. We just had to keep playing."

Halftime: WFS 40, FS 38. Regulation: 79-79. First overtime: 88-88.

WFS: Kuntz 10, Thiele 15, Erickson 20, Reynolds 4, Trottier 30, Bonnema 14.

FS: Seefeldt 3, Reinholz 31, Saville 8, McKeever 11, Yaggie 3, Kava 31, Christmann 16.