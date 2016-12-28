McFeely: Behold, the power of Sid

This gave me, the dutiful local sports reporter, an opportunity to chat with Hoffman fairly regularly to update his Gophers accomplishments. During one conversation, at the U of M athletic complex, Hoffman brought up the name of famed Twin Cities sports columnist and radio host Sid Hartman.

I scoffed, shook my head and derisively spit out one word with a heavily negative tone: “Sid.”

“Hey, now,” Hoffman admonished. “Don’t be criticizing my guy Sid.”

Your guy Sid?

“Oh, yeah. Sid is the man,” Hoffman said.

