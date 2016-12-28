McFeely: Behold, the power of Sid
Sean Hoffman was an excellent three-sport athlete at Fargo North High School in the mid-1990s. He was good enough at football to earn a scholarship to play at the University of Minnesota. Hoffman was good enough there to play regularly, good enough to be named all-Big Ten as a linebacker his senior year in 2000.
This gave me, the dutiful local sports reporter, an opportunity to chat with Hoffman fairly regularly to update his Gophers accomplishments. During one conversation, at the U of M athletic complex, Hoffman brought up the name of famed Twin Cities sports columnist and radio host Sid Hartman.
I scoffed, shook my head and derisively spit out one word with a heavily negative tone: “Sid.”
“Hey, now,” Hoffman admonished. “Don’t be criticizing my guy Sid.”
Your guy Sid?
“Oh, yeah. Sid is the man,” Hoffman said.