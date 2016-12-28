LT Jason Peters, LG Allen Barbre, C Jason Kelce, RG Brandon Brooks and RT Lane Johnson were all notified via text that they would be receiving the gift from Wentz. Each shotgun will be personalized with the player's number engraved on the gun.

Through 15 games this season, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line ranks 12th best among QB sacks allowed with 31.

The Cleveland Browns rank last with 62 sacks allowed through 15 games.

No word yet if any of the Browns quarterbacks gave Christmas gifts to their offensive line.

Just last week, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gave his entire offensive line ATV's for their year's work.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen are about to receive these as Christmas present... https://t.co/wP4q32CCCY pic.twitter.com/Ccv84uSeHS — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 23, 2016

Big gifts for the big guys! Full video of @EzekielElliott surprising the o-linemen with their @JohnDeere UTVs coming later... pic.twitter.com/HL7VOa3yGP — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2016

Elliott is well on his way to winning this year's NFL rushing title. Through 15 games, Elliott has rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 TD and is in the running for the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

STORIES YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: