Wild's Schroeder not interested in 'blending in'

So, when coach Bruce Boudreau beckoned, Schroeder was surprised. He also was excited.

"I wanted to go out there and make (something) happen," he said.

Sure enough, Schroeder made (something) happen, handling a stretch pass from Charlie Coyle, rushing up the ice and getting the puck to Jared Spurgeon for the game-winning goal.

It was a shockingly dynamic play from Schroeder, who never has become a household name with Wild fans despite his local pedigree, which includes two seasons playing for St. Thomas Academy and two seasons with the Gophers.

Perhaps the one person not surprised by his clutch performance was Schroeder himself.

"I feel like I'm capable of making plays each and every night," he said.

Zach Parise said it's almost like Schroeder has "demanded" more playing time since being called up from the minors last week. Schroeder has three points in three games, including a goal against the Montreal Canadiens and a pair of assists against the Predators.

"I have to have that attitude; otherwise, I'll blend in," Schroeder said. "I don't want to blend in."

Well, over the past week, he certainly has stood out, forcing Boudreau to think about increasing his minutes.

"As long as he plays within the confines of what we want to do, he's going to get opportunities to score," Boudreau said. "When he plays the right way, he's really effective."

A 2009 first-round draft pick by the Vancouver Canucks, Schroeder hasn't always done that. He has struggled to find a permanent spot in the NHL, and has played just 56 games over five seasons, spending the bulk of his career in the American Hockey League.

Those struggles were personified earlier this season when Schroeder scored a brief stint with the Wild only to be sent back down to the minors after two ineffective games.

Boudreau chatted with Iowa Wild coach Derek Lalonde after sending Schroeder down a couple months ago.

"(Boudreau) told me what he wanted out of (Schroeder) the next time he got an opportunity," Lalonde recalled. "He wanted him to be harder to play against. We talked a lot about that down here. ... I don't think it's a surprise that he's starting to come around in those areas."

Lalonde used the words "true professional" to describe Schroeder, something Lalonde noted isn't always the case with veteran players who spend big chunks of time in the minors.

"He helped us win a lot of games down here," Lalonde said of Schroeder, who led the Iowa Wild with 18 points before being called up. "He also had a great attitude. I thought that was important."

Lalonde said Schroeder's biggest strength is being able to make plays at high speed, something that clearly has been on display in his current stint with the big team.

Schroeder is focused on continuing that moving forward.

'It's been good," he said. "I wanted to come up and contribute. That was my main goal. Not just come up and be OK. I want to keep this going and keep making plays and keep having fun."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.