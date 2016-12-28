Bison men rally to end SDSU's home winning streak

Beating the rival Jackrabbits is enjoyable enough for the Bison no matter the circumstance, but this one was especially tasty. NDSU's victory snapped SDSU's 34-game home winning streak, which was the second longest in Division I men's basketball. And the Bison overcame a 15-point deficit to win, ruining the night for a crowd of 2,854 fans who thought at halftime they were witnessing a blowout win for the hosts.

"Ah, a little bit," Bison guard Paul Miller said with a grin when asked if the circumstances of the win made it sweeter. "We just came in with the mindset of, it's our first conference game and we're playing on the road against the team that ended our season last year."

South Dakota State (7-9, 0-1) has been relying almost exclusively on a 1-3-1 zone this season, and that has forced (or allowed, depending on your viewpoint) opponents to run much of their offense outside the 3-point line. The Bison took 18 of their 30 first half shots from beyond the arc and made just three. They trailed 37-22 at the break.

The Bison (9-5, 1-0) took 21 of their 33 shots from beyond the arc in the second half, and they made 10, while making 10 of the 12 second half shots they took from inside the arc. They outscored the Jacks 58-32 over the final 20 minutes.

It was a 14-0 run that pushed NDSU in front, as a 3-point play by Miller gave the Bison a 58-55 edge with 7:54 to go. Considering how far the Bison had to go to get back in it, on the road, it was fair to wonder if they'd expended most of their energy and would be unable to hold off the home squad. Instead, they ran away with it. NDSU coach Dave Richman credited the team's strength and conditioning program for the team's second half fortitude, but making shots certainly helped.

"Our guys took a tremendous punch in the first half," Richman said. "We made a couple adjustments at halftime but it just came down to being more aggressive. As good as we were offensively we were really active defensively."

Miller played all 40 minutes for the Bison and put up 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. AJ Jacobson, scoreless in the first half due largely to foul trouble, hit four second-half 3s to finish with 12 points, while freshman Jared Samuelson had 11 points and Khy Kabellis and Dexter Werner 10 apiece. Werner added a game-high 14 rebounds.

"(The Bison's) effort and execution in the second half were outstanding," said SDSU coach TJ Otzelberger. "The first two minutes of the second half we fell into that trap of trying to outscore them, and it went back and forth to where we were both scoring but they kept cutting into that lead, so credit to them. Their guys did a great job of adjusting in the second half and we couldn't respond."

Summit League scoring leader Mike Daum had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead SDSU, but the Bison kept him largely quiet during the run that saw them take the lead. With the Jacks' other two double-figure scorers — Reed Tellinghuisen and AJ Hess — going a combined 3-for-17 from the field, the Bison had a winning formula to spark the comeback.

"We knew they were going to shoot better in the second half," Daum said. "It all came down to stuff that we forced upon ourselves. Turnovers, possessions down the stretch, not caring about rebounding — I take a lot of the responsibility myself. I had so many dumb plays down the stretch."

That was in part due to impatience, one thing the Bison did not suffer from.

"The shots started to fall (in the second half)," Miller said. "But really we talked about not settling for that first, not necessarily bad shot, but be patient and get great shots."

NDSU (9-5, 1-0): Miller 2-2 0-0 4, Jacobson 4-8 0-0 12, Miller 7-16 4-6 21, Dupree 3-7 0-2 6, Kabellis 3-10 1-4 10, Geu 3-5 0-0 6, Werner 4-5 2-2 1-, Samuelson 3-7 2-2 11, Ward 0-3 0-0 0.

SDSU (7-9, 0-1): Daum 8-16 5-6 24, Tellinghuisen 2-9 3-3 7, King 3-3 4-5 11, Orris 1-6 4-7 6, Hess 1-8 0-0 3, Theisen 0-0 3-5 3, Wallace 2-5 0-0 4, Flatten 4-7 0-0 11.

Halftime: SDSU 37, NDSU 22. Total fouls: NDSU 20, SDSU 17. 3-point goals: NDSU 13-29 (Jacobson 4-7, Miller 3-11, Dupree 0-2, Kabellis 3-7, Geu 0-2, Werner 0-0, Samuelson 3-7, Ward 0-3), SDSU 8-27 (Daum 3-5, Tellinghuisen 0-5, King 1-1, Orris 0-2, Hess 1-6, Wallace 0-2, Flatten 3-6). Rebounds: NDSU 38 (Werner 14, P. Miller 10), SDSU 38 (Hess 10). Assists: NDSU 18 (P. Miller 6, Dupree 4), SDSU 9 (Orris 4). Turnovers: NDSU 8, SDSU 13.