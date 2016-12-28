Moments earlier, South Dakota State senior Kerri Young spun in a shot from the middle of the lane that gave the Jackrabbits the lead for good. That clutch shot helped lift SDSU to a 69-66 victory against the Bison in Summit League women's basketball opener for both teams at the Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex before 1,107 fans.

"In close games, sometimes it's make shot, miss shot," SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

The Bison (2-12, 0-1 Summit) led for most of the game and took a one-point lead in the final minute, but were unable to knock off the Jackrabbits, a perennial Summit League power.

"I'm not happy with the outcome, but I'm proud of the fight and the grit," said Bison head coach Maren Walseth.

The Bison took a 66-65 lead after freshman forward Reilly Jacobson scored an inside basket with 47 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

Young, however, answered less than 20 seconds later. She drove into the middle of the lane and made a contested shot to give the Jackrabbits a 67-66 lead with 30 seconds to play.

Young finished with 20 points.

"I want to see people willing to rise up and take those shots," Johnston said. "Make or miss, I'm really excited to see someone like Kerri take that shot."

On the ensuing possession, the Bison worked got the ball to junior Taylor Thunstedt on the left wing. The 5-foot-8 guard fired from 3-point range, but her shot rimmed out with 12 seconds remaining.

"I expect myself to make everything," said Thunstedt, who finished with a team-high 21 points.

The Bison, however, weren't finished as sophomore Kennedy Childers grabbed the offensive rebound and NDSU called timeout. With around 8 seconds remaining, Jacobson got the ball near the basket, but couldn't make a shot over the top of an SDSU defender.

After the Jackrabbits secured the rebound, sophomore Madison Guebert ended up with the ball and was fouled with 3 seconds to play. Guebert sank both foul shots for the final margin. She finished with a game-high 24 points, including six 3-pointers.

"North Dakota State played very well," Johnston said. "I was proud of our team. We made some really good plays when we needed to."

The Bison started strong, erupting for 27 points in the first quarter. They shot 61 percent (11 of 18) from the floor in the opening 10 minutes. NDSU took a 23-14 lead after freshman Rylee Nudell drained a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 35 seconds to play in the first quarter.

NDSU led 27-19 after one quarter.

"They were hitting shots and we weren't defending the best," Guebert said.

"I think their start was tough for us to overcome," Johnston added. "The whole game felt like we were playing catch up.

The Jackrabbits clawed back into the game by scoring 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter. Young scored eight points during that rally. She scored on a cut to the basket that tied the score at 29-29 with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bison scored the final five points of the second quarter to take a lead into halftime. Childers capped that surge with a short jumper that gave NDSU a 38-35 lead with 30 seconds to play in the half. Neither team built a lead bigger than six points in the second half.

"I thought we came out strong. I thought we came out with a lot of energy," Thunstedt said. "We hung with a really good team. If we play like that, we're going to be fine. ... I think it did give us confidence even though we didn't come up with the win."

Thunstedt has 192 career 3-pointers, which is tied with Amanda Gehrke (1998-2002) for the program record.

"I see growth. I see maturity. I see confidence," Walseth said of her young team. "We have to have a little confidence in our back pocket from this."

SDSU 19 35 50 69

NDSU 27 38 51 66

SDSU (10-3, 1-0 Summit): Thompson 2-7 2-8 6, Alexander 2-5 0-2 4, Young 9-17 2-3 20, Guebert 7-14 4-4 24, Palmer 2-6 0-0 6, Viso 1-4 1-2 4, Tracy 1-5 0-0 3, Flaata 0-1 0-0 0, Bultsma 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 9-19 69.

NDSU (2-12, 0-1): Nudell 1-3 0-0 3, Spier 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 5-10 0-2 10, Thunstedt 7-18 4-5 21, S. Jacobson 5-10 4-5 14, Ogden 2-5 0-0 4, Childers 1-4 0-0 2, R. Jacobson 6-10 0-0 12. Totals 27-63 8-12 66.

3-point goals: SDSU 10-25 (Thompson 0-2, Alexander 0-1, Young 0-3, Guebert 6-10, Palmer 2-5, Viso 1-3, Tracy 1-1), NDSU 4-16 (Nudell 1-2, Thunstedt 3-10, S. Jacobson 0-3, Childers 0-1).Total fouls: SDSU 14, NDSU 14. Rebounds: SDSU 41 (Thompson 10), NDSU 38 (Jones 9). Assists: SDSU 14 (Alexander 6), NDSU 13 (Thunstedt 4). Steals: SDSU 10 (three players with 2), NDSU 5 (five players with 1). Turnovers: SDSU 13, NDSU 15. A-1,107.