Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Metro high school basketball roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:28 p.m.
    SONY DSC

    BOYS

    Hillsboro-Central Valley 65, Fargo Oak Grove 58

    HILLSBORO, N.D.—Hillsboro-Central Valley defeated Fargo Oak Grove 65-58 in boys basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

    Bismarck St. Mary's 62, Fargo Shanley 58

    BISMARCK—Bismarck St. Mary's topped Fargo Shanley 62-58 on Wednesday.

    GIRLS

    Fargo Oak Grove 54, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 43

    HILLSBORO, N.D.— Amanda Roller's 17 points helped Fargo Oak Grove past Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 54-43 in the Holiday Hoops tournament on Wednesday.

    Emily Card added 15 points in the win for the Grovers.

    Fargo Shanley 58, Bismarck St. Mary's 43

    BISMARCK—Julie Vetter scored a game-high 20 points as Fargo Shanley defeated Bismarck St. Mary's 58-43 on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Caira Berg added 13 points and seven rebounds.

    Reile Payne chipped in with nine points.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school basketballFargo Oak GroveFargo Shanley
    Advertisement
    randomness