Metro high school basketball roundups

Bismarck St. Mary's 62, Fargo Shanley 58

BISMARCK—Bismarck St. Mary's topped Fargo Shanley 62-58 on Wednesday.

GIRLS

Fargo Oak Grove 54, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 43

HILLSBORO, N.D.— Amanda Roller's 17 points helped Fargo Oak Grove past Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 54-43 in the Holiday Hoops tournament on Wednesday.

Emily Card added 15 points in the win for the Grovers.

Fargo Shanley 58, Bismarck St. Mary's 43

BISMARCK—Julie Vetter scored a game-high 20 points as Fargo Shanley defeated Bismarck St. Mary's 58-43 on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Caira Berg added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Reile Payne chipped in with nine points.