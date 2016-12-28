Metro high school basketball roundups
BOYS
Hillsboro-Central Valley 65, Fargo Oak Grove 58
HILLSBORO, N.D.—Hillsboro-Central Valley defeated Fargo Oak Grove 65-58 in boys basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Bismarck St. Mary's 62, Fargo Shanley 58
BISMARCK—Bismarck St. Mary's topped Fargo Shanley 62-58 on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Fargo Oak Grove 54, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 43
HILLSBORO, N.D.— Amanda Roller's 17 points helped Fargo Oak Grove past Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 54-43 in the Holiday Hoops tournament on Wednesday.
Emily Card added 15 points in the win for the Grovers.
Fargo Shanley 58, Bismarck St. Mary's 43
BISMARCK—Julie Vetter scored a game-high 20 points as Fargo Shanley defeated Bismarck St. Mary's 58-43 on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Caira Berg added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Reile Payne chipped in with nine points.