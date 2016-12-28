Search
    Metro high school hockey roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:39 p.m.

    BOYS

    Moorhead 6, Holy Family 1

    ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.—Moorhead defeated Holy Family 6-1 at the Holiday Hockey Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

    Chippewa Falls (Wis.) 4, Fargo North 1

    THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—Chippewa Falls topped Fargo North 4-1 on Wednesday at the Fergus Falls Invitational.

    Detroit Lakes 7, West Fargo 1

    THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—Detroit Lakes defeated West Fargo 7-1 on Wednesday at the Fergus Falls Invitational.

    GIRLS

    River Lakes 2, Moorhead 1

    HASTINGS, Minn.—Brenna Mjoness scored the lone goal as Moorhead fell to River Lakes 2-1 on Wednesday.

