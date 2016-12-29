Serena Williams announces engagement

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome.

"To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice.

"Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes."

Ohanian, 33, also confirmed the engagement: "She said yes."

Williams and Ohanian began dating in the fall of 2015 but were able to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Williams finished the 2016 season as the No. 2 ranked player in the world. She has won 22 Grand Slam singles title in her standout career, tying Steffi Graf for most in women's tennis history.