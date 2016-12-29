Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Serena Williams announces engagement

    By The Sports Exchange Today at 3:07 p.m.
    Serena Williams of the USA reacts late in the second set tie break against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on day eleven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
     

    Tennis star Serena Williams announced Thursday, Dec. 29, that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

    Williams, 35, broke the news on Reddit.

    "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome.

    "To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice.

    "Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes."

    Ohanian, 33, also confirmed the engagement: "She said yes."

    Williams and Ohanian began dating in the fall of 2015 but were able to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

    Williams finished the 2016 season as the No. 2 ranked player in the world. She has won 22 Grand Slam singles title in her standout career, tying Steffi Graf for most in women's tennis history.

    Explore related topics:sportsSerena Williamstennis
    Advertisement