Potential Group of 5 football playoff doesn't intrigue NDSU

"I think it's only interesting is if they have their own subdivision," Larsen said. "To do a playoff within FBS outside of the College Football Playoff, isn't as intriguing to me."

The American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt conferences are in the Group of 5 along with independents Brigham Young, Army and Massachusetts. The last time a non-Power 5 conference team won a national title was BYU in 1984.

Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier told ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy that a Group of 5 playoff is a worth a look.

"It's time to have a realistic conversation about creating a playoff for the Group of 5," Frazier told ESPN. "Why not?"

American Conference commissioner Mike Aresco isn't interested in a Group of 5 playoff, according to the ESPN report.

"The answer is an emphatic no," Aresco told ESPN. "We compete for national championships like anyone else in FBS, including the Power 5, and have no interest in any kind of separate championship."

The Bison won an unprecedented five consecutive Division I FCS national championships, a string that ended this season with a loss against James Madison in the FCS semifinals.

That success has some fans wondering if NDSU should make a move to FBS.

However, Larsen said the FCS has been a good home for NDSU football and doesn't see that changing in the foreseeable future.

"It's serves our program well," Larsen said. "It serves our fan base well. We have a chance to compete for a national championship."

Larsen added it's way too early to tell what a Group of 5 playoff would look like if it ever came to fruition, and how a move like that would affect the college football landscape.

"There are so many things that have to be figured out before they can even head in that direction," Larsen said. "We'll obviously keep an eye on it."

Larsen also wondered how a Group of 5 playoff would work if the current bowl series remained intact. Western Michigan from the Mid-American is playing Wisconsin from the Big Ten in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

"Western Michigan is a perfect example," Larsen said. "Would they forgo the Cotton Bowl to play in the playoffs?"