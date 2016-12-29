Walsh leads Cobbers with a quiet confidence

Walsh's costume featured big hair with a spike on top, a colorful clothing combination and gaudy accessories. The holiday-themed practice features games and some basketball drills.

"We had like this crazy hair and funny outfits," Cobbers senior Jenna Januschka said with a laugh. "She was goofing off, but then the second we stepped on the court she was serious. In her crazy outfit, she just like took it at people."

That competitive drive is one reason Walsh is closing in on a milestone with the Cobbers. She has 956 career points heading into the new year. Concordia (4-7, 1-3 MIAC) next plays at St. Benedict on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

"She has this certain level of intensity that she brings to the court every time she steps on the court," Cobbers head coach Jessica Rahman said. "When she steps on the court, she is not giving anything less than 100 percent."

A four-year starter, Walsh has been a solid contributor in each of her four seasons with the Cobbers. The 5-foot-5 guard is averaging 16.2 points this season to lead the team through 11 games. A self-described introvert, the soft-spoken Walsh has developed into a team leader in her final season with the program.

"She always sets a great example," said Januschka, who is second on the team with 11.6 points per game. "She is a great person all around."

While throughout most of her career Walsh has let her effort and play do the talking, she's become more vocal as she's grown into the program.

"She's become much more outspoken," Rahman said.

"I realize how important it is to be vocal (on the court)," Walsh added. "I've gotten more comfortable in doing that."

Walsh has scored in double digits in 10 of 11 games, including a career-high 28 points in an 85-78 home victory against St. Catherine on Dec. 7. She's scored 20 or more points in three games this season, while averaging 1.8 assists per game to lead the team.

Beyond the numbers, Walsh has a way of leading the team without having to say much.

"She gets this look in her eye where she just kicks it to another level and you know she means business," Januschka said.

Walsh finished her career at Litchfield (Minn.) High School as the all-time leading scorer with 1,459 points. That scoring prowess immediately translated to the college level. As a freshman for Concordia, she earned a starting spot and averaged 9.8 points per game.

"I was pretty proud that I was able to start as a freshman and come in and be a big impact," Walsh said.

Januschka played on the same traveling team with Walsh prior to Concordia. Januschka has been able to see Walsh develop as a player, especially with the Cobbers.

"Every year she comes with a new sets of skills," Januschka said. "She sets a great example for the team and pushes everybody to be their best. ... She's a really great player as well as a person. She's really fun to be around."