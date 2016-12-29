Moorhead's Grove, three West Fargo wrestlers make semifinals at Rumble on the Red
FARGO—Moorhead's Sam Grove and Jared Franek, Brandon Metz and Jesse Shearer, all from West Fargo, advanced to the semifinals at the Rumble on the Red wrestling tournament Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Fargodome.
Franek (23-0) pinned Alex VanDyke from Omaha, Neb., at 1 minute, 22 seconds in the 152-pound quarterfinals.
Shearer (22-1) earned an 11-2 major decision against Jacob Arends from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the quarterfinals at 182.
Grove (15-2) from Moorhead pinned Je-Mario Jones from Minot at 3:37 in the quarterfinals at 195.
Metz (22-0) pinned Tim Mandyck from Coon Rapids, Minn., at 26 seconds in the quarterfinals at 285.
For complete results, go to trackwrestling.com.