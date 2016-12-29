Franek (23-0) pinned Alex VanDyke from Omaha, Neb., at 1 minute, 22 seconds in the 152-pound quarterfinals.

Shearer (22-1) earned an 11-2 major decision against Jacob Arends from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the quarterfinals at 182.

Grove (15-2) from Moorhead pinned Je-Mario Jones from Minot at 3:37 in the quarterfinals at 195.

Metz (22-0) pinned Tim Mandyck from Coon Rapids, Minn., at 26 seconds in the quarterfinals at 285.

For complete results, go to trackwrestling.com.