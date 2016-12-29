Metro high school basketball roundups

Fargo South 66, Hawley 49

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Jack Pifer recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fargo South past Hawley 66-49 in boys basketball on Thursday. Jayden Carlisle paced the Nuggets with 16 points.

West Fargo Sheyenne 61, Bismarck St. Mary's 46

BISMARCK—West Fargo topped Bismarck St. Mary's 61-46 on Thursday.

Fargo Davies 80, Grand Forks Central 39

GRAND FORKS, N.D.— Fargo Davies had four players score in double-figures as the Eagles ran past Grand Forks Central 80-39 on Thursday. Jake Paper led all scorers with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Matt Veit added 16 points in the win.

Fargo Oak Grove 70, Park River-FL 49

HILLSBORO, N.D.—Bryce Bakkegard's game-high 26 points helped push Oak Grove past Park River-FL 70-49 on Thursday. Andrew Christianson added 18 points in the win for the Grovers.

GIRLS

Fargo Oak Grove 54, Thompson 52

HILLSBORO, N.D.— Amanda Roller scored 16 points and Emily Card added 13 more as Oak Grove topped Thompson 54-52 on Thursday.

Lucia Ho tallied 12 points in the win for the Grovers.

Moorhead 63, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52

MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby led the Spuds with 17 points as Moorhead topped Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63-52 in the Moorhead Holiday tournament on Thursday. Natalie Steichen paced the Rebels with 12 points and Katelyn Brenna added 11.

Megan Haugo recorded 13 points for the Spuds.

Fargo North 49, Fargo South 38

FARGO—Remington Vannett scored 12 points as Fargo North defeated Fargo South 49-38 in EDC play on Thursday. Adie Wagner scored a game-high 13 points for the Bruins.

Anna Astrup added 10 points in the win for the Spartans.

Fargo Davies 78, Grand Forks Central 55

FARGO—Raegan Linster tallied a game-high 23 points as Fargo Davies defeated Grand Forks Central 78-55 in EDC girls basketball on Thursday. Kylee Bergentine recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

Bismarck St. Mary's 68, Moorhead Park Christian 33

MOORHEAD—Bismarck St. Mary's defeated Moorhead Park Christian 68-33 on Thursday.