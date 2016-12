Metro high school hockey roundups

St. Paul Academy 8, Fargo North 1

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—St. Paul Academy defeated Fargo North 8-1 in the Thief River Falls Invitational on Thursday.

Fargo South-Shanley 4, Appleton United (Wis.) 3 OT

ROCHESTER, Minn. —Fargo South-Shanley defeated Apple United 4-3 in overtime on Thursday.

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3, West Fargo 2

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. --Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato defeated West Fargo 3-2 on Thursday.

GIRLS

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5, Fargo North-South 2

SARTELL, Minn.—Tori Tatum and Graysen Myers each tallied goals as Fargo-North-South fell to Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5-2 in girls hockey on Thursday. Kaylee Caspers tallied 22 saves in net.

New Ulm 2, West Fargo 1

SARTELL, Minn.—New Ulm defeated West Fargo 2-1 on Thursday.