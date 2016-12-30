"I'm going to win state," Grove said. "That's it. I'm going to win it this year."

Grove's win over St. Cloud Tech's Hugg at the Rumble on the Red tournament at the Fargodome on Friday came after Grove was recently ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 195 pounds. After losing in the state title match last season, Grove sees no reason he shouldn't get right back to that match. The confidence from a dominating win over Hugg is showing for the South Dakota State commit.

"Feels like I belong," Grove said. "It makes me feel like I should wrestle Division I, I should be wrestling the highest level I can be and just to get better and better and better every day."

Grove became the first ever Moorhead wrestler to win a title at the Rumble on the Red tournament, which is in its 11th year of existence.

"It feels like I'm the best," Grove said. "It's a good feeling, but I got to give (former Moorhead wrestler Chase Morlock) some credit. He had two years in a row facing the No. 1 guy in the nation. I feel like Chase would've won this too."

Grove is approaching Morlock's school record for wins, but he has his eyes set on a state title, something Morlock has, but Grove does not.

"I don't really think Sam looks at rankings too much," Moorhead coach Skip Toops said. "He just goes out there and wrestles kids and does what Sam does every single match whether he's ranked No. 1 or not ranked at all. He's just tough. He's put a lot of time in the offseason. He was one heck of a wrestler last year, and he's better in every position this year."

Metz dominates tournament

West Fargo senior Brandon Metz pointed to the mats off to the side in the Fargodome, remembering his days of wrestling in the Rumble on the Red youth tournament.

"I've been coming to this tournament ever since I was a little kid," Metz said. "I always wanted to be on that big stage, winning a Rumble title. That's what it's all about."

Metz was back on the big stage for the second year in a row and, for the second year in a row, he was the last one standing. Metz pinned Minnesota's No. 2-ranked Brady Reigstad 1 minute, 42 seconds into the championship match at 285 pounds to capture his second straight Rumble on the Red tournament title.

Metz was tenacious, dominating the tournament with a technical fall and five pins.

"I came in here with a game plan. I came in here to wrestle and that was to attack on offense and that's what I did every match," Metz said. "It goes back to the training room, working day in and day out and getting better every day. I was working out, lifting and wrestling every single day for pretty much the whole summer. That's what I credit my results to."

West Fargo's Jared Franek and Jesse Shearer fell in their title matches. Franek fell 8-2 to Shakopee's No. 1-ranked Alex Lloyd at 152 pounds, and Shearer lost in the final 30 seconds 7-3 to Braiden Nelson, of Aberdeen, S.D.