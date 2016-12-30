Dragons women extend winning streak to 10 games

The Dragons (10-1, 7-0 NSIC) have won 10 consecutive games, the program's longest winning streak since the 2008-09 season.

"It's huge for the program to keep that going, but we can't be focusing on that," said Dragons junior Drew Sannes, who had 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

The Dragons were playing in their first game since a 69-66 home win against Northern State on Dec. 7. Minnesota State Moorhead hasn't lost since its season-opening game on Nov. 12.

"This one was especially important coming off break," said Dragons sophomore Jacky Volkert, who had 17 points and five rebounds. "We're on a pretty good streak and we hope to keep that going and learn from every game we play."

The Dragons scored the final two points of the third quarter and added the first five points in the fourth to push their lead to double digits. Freshman forward Megan Hintz scored the first four points in that run. Volkert capped the key surge with a 3-point play that gave Minnesota State Moorhead a 53-41 lead with 8 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

"Jacky came out and played great," Sannes said. "We need that kind of aggressiveness out of her."

Counting the free throw on Volkert's 3-point play, the Dragons scored their final 14 points from the foul line. Minnesota State Moorhead shot 88 percent (21 of 24) from the free-throw stripe for the game. Volkert was 6-for-6 on free throws to lead the Dragons.

"We played hard. We finished strong," Volkert said. "I don't think we played our best, but well enough to win."

The Dragons surged into the lead for good in the first quarter, scoring nine consecutive points. Four different MSUM players scored during that stretch. Junior forward Shannon Galegher capped the run with two free throws that gave the Dragons a 17-9 lead with 2:43 to play in the opening quarter.

That cushion helped the Dragons take a 29-24 lead into halftime. Sannes paced MSUM with eight points in the first half on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor. The 6-foot-3 forward also grabbed six rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

"Every game gets bigger and bigger as you go on," Sannes said. "We just have to focus on what we can control and that's coming in and defending and rebounding and hopefully the rest will fall into place."

Mankato 15 24 41 58

Moorhead 19 29 48 66

MANKATO (7-3, 3-3 NSIC): Scherber 6-14 5-6 23, Muth 2-7 1-3 5, Delzotto 3-6 0-0 6, Ziegler 1-11 2-2 4, Shumski 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Klug 4-8 1-4 10, Szymborski 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Drost 0-3 0-0 0, Dahl 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Schroeder 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 19-60 13-19 58.

MOORHEAD (10-1, 7-0): Thorson 2-7 4-4 10, Volkert 5-11 6-6 17, Van Wyhe 1-3 3-4 6, Ham 1-3 0-0 3, Sannes 5-11 4-4 14, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Selensky 2-3 0-0 4, Hart 0-0 0-0 0, Galegher 0-1 2-4 2, Diegel 0-2 0-0 0, Hintz 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 20-49 21-24 66.

3-point goals: Mankato 7-15 (Scherber 6-8, Muth 0-1, Delzotto 0-2, Klug 1-2, Drost 0-1, Dahl 0-1), Moorhead 5-22 (Thorson 2-7, Volkert 1-3, Van Wyhe 1-3, Ham 1-2, Sannes 0-3, Galegher 0-1, Diegel 0-1, Hintz 0-2). Total fouls: Mankato 23, Moorhead 19. Fouled out: Delzotto, Schroeder. Rebounds: Mankato 34 (Ziegler 12), Moorhead 39 (Sannes 11). Assists: Mankato 13 (Ziegler 6), Moorhead 5 (Van Wyhe 2). Steals: Mankato 9 (Delzotto 3), Moorhead 6 (Sannes 3). Turnovers: Mankato 12, Moorhead 17. A-801.