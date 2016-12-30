Metro high school basketball roundups
BOYS
Osseo (Minn.) 106, Moorhead 49
MOORHEAD—Osseo defeated Moorhead 106-49 in the championship game of the Moorhead Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30.
Stillwater (Minn.) 64, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52
MOORHEAD—Stillwater defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64-52 in the third place game of the Moorhead Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Fargo South 77, Hill-Murray (Minn.) 70
FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Fargo South topped Hill-Murray 77-70 on Friday.
GIRLS
Moorhead 78, Bismarck St. Mary's 64
MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby tallied 24 points and Brooke Tonsfeldt chipped in 19 more as Moorhead defeated Bismarck St. Mary's 78-64 to earn first place in the Moorhead Holiday tournament on Friday. Kaitlyn Wanner led the Saints with 24 points.
With the win, Moorhead picked up their fifth straight win moving to 7-4 on the year.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76, Moorhead Park Christian 23
MOORHEAD—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton topped Moorhead Park Christian 76-23 in girls basketball on Friday.
Fargo Shanley 65, West Fargo Sheyenne 41
WEST FARGO—Fargo Shanley defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 65-41 in Eastern Dakota Conference girls basketball on Friday.