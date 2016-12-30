Metro high school basketball roundups

Stillwater (Minn.) 64, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52

MOORHEAD—Stillwater defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64-52 in the third place game of the Moorhead Holiday Tournament on Friday.

Fargo South 77, Hill-Murray (Minn.) 70

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Fargo South topped Hill-Murray 77-70 on Friday.

GIRLS

Moorhead 78, Bismarck St. Mary's 64

MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby tallied 24 points and Brooke Tonsfeldt chipped in 19 more as Moorhead defeated Bismarck St. Mary's 78-64 to earn first place in the Moorhead Holiday tournament on Friday. Kaitlyn Wanner led the Saints with 24 points.

With the win, Moorhead picked up their fifth straight win moving to 7-4 on the year.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76, Moorhead Park Christian 23

MOORHEAD—Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton topped Moorhead Park Christian 76-23 in girls basketball on Friday.

Fargo Shanley 65, West Fargo Sheyenne 41

WEST FARGO—Fargo Shanley defeated West Fargo Sheyenne 65-41 in Eastern Dakota Conference girls basketball on Friday.