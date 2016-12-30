Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Metro high school hockey roundups

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:43 p.m.

    BOYS

    Moorhead 5, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2

    ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.—Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Nolan Westra each recorded goals as Moorhead topped Benilde-St. Margaret's 5-2 in boys hockey on Friday, Dec. 30.

    Lance Leonard registered 19 saves for the Spuds.

    Fargo South-Shanley 5, Verona (Wis.) 3

    ROCHESTER, Minn.—Fargo South-Shanley picked up a 5-3 win over Verona at the Rochester tournament on Friday.

    Fergus Falls 7, West Fargo 3

    FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Fergus Falls defeated West Fargo 7-3 in the Fergus Falls Invitational on Friday.

    GIRLS

    New Ulm 2, Fargo North-South 0

    SARTELL, Minn.—Karlie Ries tallied 31 saves in New Ulm's 2-0 shutout over Fargo North-South at the Stormin' Sabres Classic on Friday. Lauren Harr tallied 11 saves in the loss.

    Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5, West Fargo 0

    SARTELL, Minn.—West Fargo fell to Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5-0 at the Sartell Invitational on Friday.

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh School HockeyFargo South-ShanleyWest FargoFargo North-South
    Advertisement
    randomness