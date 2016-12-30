Metro high school hockey roundups
BOYS
Moorhead 5, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.—Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Nolan Westra each recorded goals as Moorhead topped Benilde-St. Margaret's 5-2 in boys hockey on Friday, Dec. 30.
Lance Leonard registered 19 saves for the Spuds.
Fargo South-Shanley 5, Verona (Wis.) 3
ROCHESTER, Minn.—Fargo South-Shanley picked up a 5-3 win over Verona at the Rochester tournament on Friday.
Fergus Falls 7, West Fargo 3
FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Fergus Falls defeated West Fargo 7-3 in the Fergus Falls Invitational on Friday.
GIRLS
New Ulm 2, Fargo North-South 0
SARTELL, Minn.—Karlie Ries tallied 31 saves in New Ulm's 2-0 shutout over Fargo North-South at the Stormin' Sabres Classic on Friday. Lauren Harr tallied 11 saves in the loss.
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5, West Fargo 0
SARTELL, Minn.—West Fargo fell to Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5-0 at the Sartell Invitational on Friday.