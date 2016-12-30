Metro high school hockey roundups

Lance Leonard registered 19 saves for the Spuds.

Fargo South-Shanley 5, Verona (Wis.) 3

ROCHESTER, Minn.—Fargo South-Shanley picked up a 5-3 win over Verona at the Rochester tournament on Friday.

Fergus Falls 7, West Fargo 3

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Fergus Falls defeated West Fargo 7-3 in the Fergus Falls Invitational on Friday.

GIRLS

New Ulm 2, Fargo North-South 0

SARTELL, Minn.—Karlie Ries tallied 31 saves in New Ulm's 2-0 shutout over Fargo North-South at the Stormin' Sabres Classic on Friday. Lauren Harr tallied 11 saves in the loss.

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5, West Fargo 0

SARTELL, Minn.—West Fargo fell to Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5-0 at the Sartell Invitational on Friday.