Minnesota State Moorhead could never catch up.

Mavericks sophomore Joey Witthus poured in a game-high 27 points, including 19 after halftime, to lead his team to a 74-65 victory against the Dragons in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball before 1,012 fans.

"It was a little bit embarrassing," Dragons head coach Chad Walthall said. "I'm not accustomed to our guys doing that. I thought Mankato did a great job of punching us in the mouth basically in the first half. They pretty much dictated to us how the game was going to be played. That's where the game was basically won or lost was in that first half."

The Dragons (10-3, NSIC 5-2) have lost two consecutive conference games. MSU-Mankato (8-4, 3-3 NSIC) has won three games in a row on the heels of losing three consecutive NSIC games.

"We played as hard tonight as we've played in a long time. We've been in a funk," Mavericks head coach Matt Margenthaler said. "Our kids are starting to believe in themselves and believe in what we're doing."

The Dragons challenged to take the lead near the midway point of the second half. MSUM cut the Mavericks advantage to 52-51 after senior Jon Doss drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with 10 minutes, 24 seconds remaining.

The Dragons had trailed by as many as 14 points earlier in the second half.

"We showed a little emotion out there and I think that's kind of what got us going," said Dragons senior Aaron Lien, who scored a team-high 17 points.

The Mavericks, however, countered by scoring 17 of the next 19 points to put the game out of reach. Witthus scored eight points during that momentum-shifting stretch, including two 3-pointers. Senior forward Jon Fuqua capped that surge with a short jumper that gave MSU-Mankato a 69-53 lead with 4:10 to play.

"We had to withstand it and I thought our guys to a good job of maintaining their composure," Margenthaler said.

The 6-foot-6 Witthus played a key role in holding off the Dragons, who never led. He scored 11 consecutive MSU-Mankato points during one stretch in the second half.

"He's a special kid," Margenthaler said.

"He's a great player and he responded in a tough situation and he made some tough shots," Walthall said of Witthus.

The Mavericks took a 12-2 lead after Fuqua scored in the paint with 15:35 in the first half. MSU-Mankato took a 39-26 lead into halftime, holding the Dragons to 29-percent (9 of 31) shooting from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

"The bottom line is you're going to get beat if you don't show up for two halves," Lien said. "We were just a step slow on defense in the first half and that kind of hurt us and they were hot right away. Give them credit."

MANKATO (8-4, 3-3 NSIC): Austin 0-4 0-0 0, Fuqua 5-16 0-0 10, Harper 3-6 1-2 8, Witthus 9-14 4-4 27, Krieger 4-6 2-3 11, Sampson 3-4 0-0 7, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Knuth 0-1 0-0 0, Kirksey 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 29-65 8-11 74.

MOORHEAD (10-3, 5-2): Kretchman 3-12 3-4 11, Ayob 4-14 2-2 13, Doss 2-9 2-2 8, Nelson 3-5 0-0 6, Lien 4-12 7-7 17, Beeninga 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Park 5-6 0-2 10. Totals 21-62 14-17 65.

Half: Mankato 39, Moorhead 26. 3-point goals: Mankato 8-18 (Austin 0-3, Harper 1-2, Witthus 5-7, Krieger 1-1, Sampson 1-2, Brown 0-1, Knuth 0-1, Kirksey 0-1), Moorhead 9-31 (Kretchman 2-8, Ayob 3-8, Doss 2-9, Lien 2-4, Anderson 0-1, Hines 0-1). Total fouls: Mankato 19, Moorhead 12. Rebounds: Mankato 38 (Harper 11), Moorhead 44 (Ayob 9, Doss 9). Assists: Mankato 17 (Harper 4), Moorhead 13 (Kretchman 7). Steals: Mankato 3 (three players with 1), Moorhead 1 (Doss). Turnovers: Mankato 3, Moorhead 8.