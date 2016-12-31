The other stuff; well, if you can bottle it and sell it in 2017, then you'll be a wealthy person. It's mostly effort and the North Dakota State senior was relentless in the second half Saturday afternoon in leading the Bison to an 82-70 men's basketball victory over Nebraska-Omaha. It was the second straight impressive second half performance for NDSU, which improved to 2-0 in the Summit League and 10-5 overall.

Werner finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and countless floor burns. He was the obvious fan favorite in front of a crowd of 3,176 at the Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

"Somebody's got to do it," Werner said of the hustle plays. "It's a good way to get a few extra possessions and make some tough plays out there."

One in particular came in the second half when he knocked an Omaha defensive rebound back to midcourt, where teammate A.J. Jacobson picked up the loose ball and canned a 3-pointer a couple of dribbles later. It was part of a 12-2 run that gave NDSU a 56-44 lead with 8:27 remaining in the game.

"Those are the types of plays that can take the wind out of a team's sails," Werner said. "They're trying to get a comeback going and we get something out of nothing."

Later, Werner did something similar diving after a loose ball like a Bison football player pouncing on a fumble. He was fouled on the play and his two free throws made it 66-55.

"We feel it as much as the crowd," said Bison guard Paul Miller. "The shot was missed and there must have been three black shirts around the ball and I was running back (on defense). I heard the crowd, looked back and Dex was laying on the floor with the ball."

Werner's tip in just over a minute later maintained an NDSU double-digit lead. The intense-laden final 20 minutes came after the Bison were almost perfect in the second half in defeating South Dakota State on Wednesday after trailing by 15 at the half.

"We had the opportunity to go 2-0 and we did that," said Bison head coach Dave Richman. "We're a little bit like NASCAR. We're not always the prettiest and fastest all the time but we'll take it."

Miller led the Bison with 22 points and was part of a 26 for 28 team effort from the free throw line hitting 7 of 8. NDSU was 8 of 8 in the final 54 seconds and was a successful 8 of 20 from 3-point range.

It was the inside points, however, that Omaha head coach Derrin Hansen said was the difference.

"There were some plays we guarded very well for the first 20, 25 minutes," he said, "and didn't there for a little bit and that's when they got their separation. They made 13 more free throws, but the points in the paint (30-20) is where you see the gap."

That and Werner going everywhere in the arena except the concession stand.

"He was just terrific," Richman said.

UNO (7-8, 0-2 Summit): Thurman 2-5 4-6 8, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 4-9 1-2 13, Tyus 7-15 0-0 18, Hollins 4-12 2-2 12, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Norl 1-3 3-4 5, Meyer 0-1 0-2 0, Hahn 4-13 3-4 12. Totals: 23-61 13-20 70.

NDSU (10-5, 2-0 Summit): Jacobson 3-7 4-4 13, D. Miller 0-0 0-0 0, P. Miller 6-13 7-8 22, Dupree 5-12 8-8 18, Kabellis 2-8 0-0 5, Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0, Geu 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 3-4 0-0 7, Werner 5-8 7-8 17. Totals: 24-55 26-28 82.

Halftime: NDSU 29, UNO 28. Total fouls: UNO 24, NDSU 17. Fouled out: Jackson. Technical foul: Hollins. Rebounds: UNO 37 (Thurman 9); NDSU 36 (Werner 13). 3-point goals: UNO 11-26 (Thurman 0-1, Jackson 4-7, Tyus 4-8, Hollins 2-3, Robinson 0-1, Norl 0-2, Hahn 1-4); NDSU 8-20 (Jacobson 3-6 P. Miller 3-7, Dupree 0-3, Kabellis 1-2, Samuelson 0-1, Ward 1-1). Assists: UNO 11 (Hollins 5); NDSU 10 (Werner 3). Turnovers: UNO 13 (four with 2); NDSU 10 (Dupree 4). A-3,176.