UND women roll past Sacramento State
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Lexi Klabo tallied 17 rebounds to go along with 16 points, four assists, two blocks and two steals to help North Dakota defeat Sacramento State 94-71 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Makailah Dyer paced the Fighting Hawks with 21 points and Samantha Roscoe added eight rebounds off the bench in the win.
SAC (4-9, 0-2): Dawson 2-10 0-0 5, Huntington 1-3 2-2 4, Easom 4-12 10-12 19, Crenshaw 0-2 1-6 1, Scott 1-7 3-4 5, Rohn 2-4 0-0 5, Burgos 0-5 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Mefi 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-18 1-2 18, Mullins 2-5 0-0 5, Nicholas 2-4 0-0 4.
UND (7-6, 2-0): Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Dyer 5-10 10-13 21, Strand 2-3 0-0 5, Klabo 8-11 0-0 16, Freije 5-8 2-2 12, Morton 2-5 7-8 11, Roscoe 6-13 6-6 18, Sawatzke 0-4 1-2 1, Ripplinger 0-1 0-0 0, Boike 1-1 0-0 2, Burroughs 3-8 2-2 8.
Halftime: UND 49, SAC 33. Total fouls: SAC 25, UND 22. 3-point field goals: SAC 8-30 (Dawson 1-3, Easom 1-4, Rohn 1-2, Crenshaw 0-1, Scott 0-3, Burgos 0-5, Harris 0-1, Johnson 3-9, Harris 0-1, Mullins 1-1), SAC 2-6 (Dyer 1-1, Strand 1-2, Klabo 0-1, Morton 0-1, Burroughs 0-1). Rebounds: SAC 36 (Mefi 6, Huntington 4), UND 60 (Klabo 17, Roscoe 8). Assists: SAC 12 (Scott 5, Dawson 3), UND 19 (Dyer 5, Klabo 4). Turnovers: SAC 13, UND 21. A: 1, 405.