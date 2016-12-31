Thunstedt propels Bison past Denver
DENVER—Taylor Thunstedt scored a game-high 23 points to help North Dakota State past Denver 86-80 in Summit League play on Saturday, Dec. 31. Thunstedt set a NDSU career record for three-pointers with her 193rd career triple in the win.
Reilly Jacobson tallied a career-high 20 points for the Bison. Sarah Jacobson scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
NDSU (3-12, 1-1): Thunstedt 5-10 9-12 23, S. Jacobson 2-6 8-10 13, Jones 2-5 1-1 5, Spier 2-5 1-1 4, Nudell 1-2 1-2 3, Jacobson 9-12 2-3 20, Spencer 5-6 1-1 11, Childers 2-11 0-0 4, Ogden 1-4 1-2 3.
DEN (3-12, 0-2): Poss 8-16 1-1 17, Romanowski 6-10 4-5 17, Morgan 3-3 0-0 7, Spittel 2-4 0-0 7, Osborne 0-2 1-1 1, Loven 6-19 3-4 18, Johnson 1-4 4-4 6, Alt 2-5 0-0 4, Nelson 1-1 2-2 4, Curtin 1-1 0-0 2, Simental 0-2 0-0 0.
Halftime: NDSU 42, DEN 37. Total fouls: NDSU 18, DEN 24. 3-point field goals: NDSU 5-11 (Thunstedt 4-5, S. Jacobson 1-2, R. Jacobson 0-1, Childers 0-2, Ogden 0-1), DEN 5-24 (Poss 0-3, Romahowski 1-3, Morgan 1-1, Loven 3-14, Simental 0-2, Alt 0-1). Rebounds: NDSU 43 (S. Jacobson 9, R. Jacobson 7), DEN 28 (Osborne 6, Alt 4). Assists: NDSU 11 (Jones 2, Spencer 2), DEN 11 (Poss 2, Morgan 2). Turnovers: NDSU 17, DEN 13. A: 357.