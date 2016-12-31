"The only reason she didn't hit more shots is because I subbed her out, which wasn't very good coaching on my part," Nelson said.

Ham made the most of her court time, scoring a career-high 17 points. Her effort helped the surging Dragons earn a 76-63 victory against Concordia-St. Paul in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball before 565 fans.

"My shot was just on for me," Ham said. "It felt good."

The Dragons (11-1, 8-0 NSIC) are feeling good as a team, too, extending their winning streak to 11 games. That ties the program's longest winning streak since the 2008-09 season.

"Each weekend will get tougher and tougher," Nelson said.

Ham made her first six shots and finished 6-for-7 from the field, including a 4-for-4 effort from beyond the 3-point arc. The 6-foot-1 forward scored 11 of her points in the first two quarters to help the Dragons build a 33-29 halftime lead.

"This is probably her best shooting game as a collegiate player," Nelson said. "That's nice to see and hopefully that continues."

The Dragons started to pull away for good by starting the third quarter with a 16-4 run. Junior guard Cassidy Thorson scored eight points during that key stretch, including two 3-pointers. The 5-foot-11 Thorson capped the run with a 3-pointer that gave MSUM a 49-33 lead with 3 minutes, 52 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Thorson, from West Fargo, finished with 17 points, including 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

"Cass works hard for us on both ends to it was nice to see her hit some shots in the second half," Nelson said.

Ham added a 3-pointer that gave the Dragons a 63-46 lead with 7:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. She also grabbed six rebounds in her 30 minutes.

"Our veterans play a huge role for us and they have good leadership and we're just following in their steps," said Ham, who is from Shadehill, S.D.

The Dragons had four players score in double digits. Junior forward Drew Sannes had 15 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots in 31 minutes. Sannes was 2-for-4 from the point range. MSUM shot 61 percent (11 of 18) from 3-point range.

"This team is built for good team play more than it is for individual play," Nelson said.

CSP 11 29 42 63

MSUM 22 33 56 76

CSP (7-6, 3-4 NSIC): Fredenburg 4-10 0-0 0, Schmitt 8-18 4-5 21, Vidlund 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, B. Miller 2-3 0-0 6, Becker 0-2 0-0 0, K. Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Shifflett 3-7 2-2 9, Dorr 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 24-62 8-9 63.

MSUM (11-1, 8-0): Thorson 6-12 1-1 17, Volkert 5-11 3-5 13, Van Wyhe 0-1 1-2 1, Ham 6-7 1-2 17, Sannes 4-11 5-5 15, Erickson 1-1 0-0 3, Selensky 1-1 0-0 2, Hart 1-3 0-0 2, Galegher 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Diegel 0-0 0-0 0, Hintz 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 26-54 13-17 76.

3-point goals: CSP 7-23 (Fredenburg 1-5, Schmitt 1-4, Vidlund 2-4, Jones 0-1, B. Miller 2-3, Becker 0-1, K. Miller 0-2, Shifflett 1-2, Russell 0-1), MSUM 11-18 (Thorson 4-7, Van Wyhe 0-1, Ham 4-4, Sannes 2-4, Erickson 1-1, Hart 0-1). Total fouls: CSP 15, MSUM 15. Rebounds: CSP 34 (Fredenburg 6, Russell 6), MSUM 35 (Sannes 14). Assists: CSP 9 (Schmitt 4), MSUM 16 (Volkert 5) Steals: CSP 5 (Schmitt 2), MSUM 4 (Hintz 2). Turnovers: CSP 8, MSUM 8. A-565.