Gophers big men must step up with Purdue looming

After Michigan State used physical play to net a come-from-behind overtime win over Minnesota in the Big Ten opener at Williams Arena on Tuesday, the Gophers have little time to put that disappointment behind them. Awaiting them is a New Year's Day matchup on the road against the conference's best low-post team, No. 15 Purdue.

"It'll be a good test for our guys," coach Richard Pitino said.

The Gophers' resurgence from a dismal 8-23 season to a 12-2 start this campaign has come from an influx of talent and a long-armed defense. But in both of Minnesota's losses, the same post-play issues have plagued the team.

In their loss at Florida State last month, they were outscored 40-18 in the paint. In their 75-74 overtime loss against Michigan State, they were outscored 42-30 inside.

"There are some similarities," Pitino said of Purdue and the teams that have beaten the Gophers. "I think Michigan State is very similar from a physicality standpoint to Purdue. I think we've kind of moved on from Florida State, to be honest. Last game is fresh with our guys from a physicality standpoint, from a post-defense standpoint. So we've more talked about that."

Against the Spartans, the Gophers blew a 13-point lead at halftime in part because 250-pound Michigan State freshman Nick Ward dominated the Gophers down low, scoring 22 points.

Starting Minnesota center Reggie Lynch played only 11 minutes because of foul trouble, and then the Gophers had to rely on a platoon of defensively sound Bakary Konate and freshman Eric Curry, a more offensively focused player.

"The goal is to play great defense. And great defense is doing it without fouling," Pitino said. "(Lynch has) got to get better at that. That's been an issue for Reggie most of his career. We have not been able to work with Reggie much. But it feels like now we're able to really work with him on it. He'll get better at it."

Purdue will present challenges that not even Florida State or Michigan State could. The Boilermakers' only losses this season were to top-15 teams (No. 1 Villanova and at No. 14 Louisville). And their low-post duo of Caleb Swanigan (17.8 points per game) and Isaac Haas (14.4) might be the best in the Big Ten.

"They're going to play in the NBA," Pitino said. "They're big, they're talented, always well coached, always tough. They're shooting the ball well and coming off an extremely impressive performance vs. Iowa."

The only post player for the Gophers who played well against the Spartans on Tuesday was sophomore captain Jordan Murphy, who finished with 12 points and 21 rebounds.

Pitino said Minnesota will look to get him the ball more, a step toward improving the Gophers' offense, which is noticeably behind the defense's production this season.

"That needs to catch up," Pitino said. "Our defense is pretty good right now, but we've got to get our offense moving in the right direction. We've been very good at getting fouled, but we're still not moving the ball the way we need to move it."

The biggest key against Purdue, though, will be matching up against its physicality.

"We've got to do our best to guard them without fouling," Pitino said. "So much of what they do from an offensive standpoint is predicated on throwing the ball inside. Almost everything they do is that. It all revolves around that. If you don't play post defense, you're in trouble."

