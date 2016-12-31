Wild's streak ends as Blue Jackets stay hot

Hype over the matchup was playoff-worthy, as it marked the first time in the history of the four major American professional sports that both teams entered on a winning streak of at least 12 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Blue Jackets seized control in the second period and never looked back, stretching their winning streak to 15 games.

Though the finish was anticlimactic for the Wild, who lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 2, the game itself was worth only two points, as the players had stressed before the game. The Wild will still wake up on New Year’s Day firmly in second place in the Central Division.

Still, the Wild weren’t one for silver linings in the immediate aftermath.

“It’s tough to talk about right now,” goaltender Devan Dubnyk said. “I don’t think anybody’s going to sit here and pat ourselves on the back. It’s like I said before, winning’s fun, so this stings.”

Dubnyk, who finished with 21 saves, gave up four goals for the second consecutive start after going the entire season without surrendering such a total. It was the third time in four games that the Wild had given up four goals in a game, with backup Darcy Kuemper responsible for the other.

“We have gotten away from the way that we play,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I told them after the game, I said, ‘We have to get back to winning 2-1, 3-2.’ … If we think we’re going to be a team that’s going to win 5-4 every night, we’re in trouble because that’s not going to happen.”

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, meanwhile, finished with 28 saves and now has a league-best 24 wins. He had a number of crucial saves the down stretch, though Minnesota forward Jason Zucker said he didn’t think the Wild tested Bobrovsky nearly enough.

“I don’t think we got enough shots through,” he said. “I know myself, I passed up a few shots that I definitely should’ve put on net. … If we’re not getting too many Grade A’s, he’s gonna make those saves.”

Boudreau agreed that the Wild made Bobrovsky’s night easier than it needed to be, with Minnesota lacking the net-front presences that the coach preaches.

“You can only tell (them) to go to the front of the net so much,” he said. “I can’t lift them and put them there and make them stay there. You look around the NHL, that’s how goals are scored: five feet in front of the net or screened shots. If the goalies can see it, usually they save it.”

Cam Atkinson gave the Blue Jackets an early lead in the first period, sneaking a puck past Dubnyk on a breakaway. That marked the fifth time over the course of the 12-game winning streak that the Wild had given up the initial goal.

In those other games, the Wild always found a way to rally. Not this time.

Play started to open up In the second period after a pair of fights — the first between Minnesota’s Chris Stewart and Josh Anderson and the second between Matt Dumba and Matt Calvert. Stewart and Anderson got five-minute majors, while Dumba and Calvert got five-minute majors along with game misconducts because they started a fight after the original altercation.

Boudreau said after the game that he was told that Dumba was unaware of the rule.

That put the Wild in a tough spot, as they were forced to play with five defensemen the rest of the way. And it got worse barely a minute later as the Blue Jackets added to their lead with back-to-back goals by Jack Johnson and Atkinson only 15 seconds apart.

“It happened so quickly,” Mikael Granlund said. “It’s tough to play when we’re down two, three goals.”

Granlund helped cut into the deficit later in the period with a tap-in goal following a pinpoint pass from Jared Spurgeon on the power play.

That gave the Wild some life as the play continued to open up. Seth Jones, however, stymied thoughts of a comeback with blast late in the second period that restored the Blue Jackets’ three-goal lead.

Zucker opened the third period with a breakaway goal 24 second in to get the Wild back in it, though that was as close as they got.

“You know we’re ticked off in there and everything,” Boudreau said. “If we sit back and look at the whole picture what Columbus is doing is really amazing, and what we did was pretty good too. As long as we can get back to the way we were playing, then we’ll continue to be successful.”

It doesn’t get any easier from here as the Wild have a few days off before a tough West Coast road trip. Still, as the calendar turns, the Wild still know they’re a good team.

“It just didn’t go our way tonight,” Erik Haula said. “It was going to end at some point. Now we have to start building on another one.”

