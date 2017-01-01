Vikings finish off season with big win over Chicago

“I was going to spot 36, and I was like, ‘Man, this could be my last time coming to this parking spot,’” Munnerlyn said. “So it kind of touched me a little.’’

Munnerlyn, an impending free agent, wasn’t the only one to feel that way. Several players weren’t sure if they would be playing again for the Vikings after their 38-10 win over Chicago in the finale.

Linebacker Chad Greenway is likely to retire after the season. He was the last player introduced before the game and received a big ovation.

“It was a day that I cataloged in my memory from the moment I got up,’’ said Greenway, who wants to take a few weeks before making a final decision on his future.

The game also was emotional for defensive end Brian Robison, 33. He is under contract for next season, but his salary-cap figure of $6.6 million might end up being too rich for the Vikings.

“You understand that the team is not going to be the same next year,” Robison said.

Whatever happens remains to be seen, but at least 2016 won’t go down as a losing season for the Vikings. The win left them at 8-8.

Still, that was a big downer for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations and began the season 5-0. The Vikings, doomed by injuries and a pair of devastating close losses to Detroit in November, lost eight of their final 11 games to miss the playoffs.

“It’s a good win, but it’s tough that that’s the end of it,” said Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer. “We did things (Sunday) like we did early in the year. We had turnovers, we played physical. We just didn’t do it enough toward the latter part of the year.”

Sunday featured Minnesota’s defense forcing five turnovers. It saw quarterback Sam Bradford complete 25 of 33 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and set an NFL record with a completion percentage of 71.6. And tight end Kyle Rudolph caught 11 passes for a career-high 117 yards and one of those TDs.

It’s been a zany Vikings season, so naturally there was another crazy moment Sunday.

The game was disrupted early in the second quarter when two individuals unfurled a protest banner from a truss supporting the roof that read “U.S. Bank Divest #NoDAPL.” That was in reference to the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

Play continued, but the protesters remained dangling alongside the banner the rest of the game while police and fire department officials monitored the situation and cleared out six rows of fans underneath. The protesters, Karl Mayo, 32, and Sen Holiday, 26, were arrested after peacefully coming down after the game and charged with gross misdemeanor burglary and gross misdemeanor trespass.

“It’s definitely been a crazy year,” Munnerlyn said.

The Vikings took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, giving fans opportunity to watch the climbers dangle rather than a game that mostly was out of hand the rest of the way.

The Bears (3-13) did get within 24-10 at halftime, but their turnovers ended up being too much to overcome. Quarterback Matt Barkley threw interceptions to Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, and Chicago lost three fumbles.

Chicago’s final turnover was a fumble scooped up by defensive end Everson Griffen and returned 20 yards for a touchdown with 9:51 left in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

“We finished strong and got the win,” Griffen said. “We had an up-and-down season, but the biggest thing is that we have to win more games, and we didn’t do that.”

Griffen wasn’t pleased that Chicago’s Jordan Howard rushed for 135 yards, giving him 288 in two games this season against Minnesota. Still, the Vikings allowed just 10 points after having given up an average of 36 per game in losses the previous two weeks to Indianapolis and Green Bay.

There were plenty of positives on offense, starting with Bradford, who also threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to running back Jerick McKinnon in the first quarter and of 1 yard to Jarius Wright in the second quarter. He broke the NFL single-season completion percentage record of 71.2 set by New Orleans’ Drew Brees in 2011.

“Obviously, it’s nice,’’ Bradford said. “It’s pretty cool. I would trade that for wins any day.’’

Bradford was helped by a running game that got a season-high 124 yards, including 89 from McKinnon, who filled in for an injured Adrian Peterson and scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter. Bradford’s favorite target was Rudolph, who topped his previous career high of 106 yards receiving set Nov. 22, 2015, against Green Bay.

“It was important for us to come out here and have a good showing,” Rudolph said. “We wanted to end the year on a positive note. Most people say the game was meaningless, but any time you go out there and step on the field, you’re putting yourself on tape and the whole world is watching.”

The game definitely wasn’t meaningless for Greenway, Munnerlyn, Robison and any other Minnesota players not sure whether they will be back in 2017.

