McCollum's career night rallies Blazers past Wolves

McCollum surpassed his previous career-high of 37 points set in two previous games. He shot 16 of 25 from the field, setting a career-high for field goals.

It was the seventh time McCollum scored at least 30 points this season and fourth straight game over 20 in place of Damian Lillard (left ankle sprain). McCollum is averaging 27.1 points in his last eight games.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Minnesota's young trio of Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine combined for 48 points after getting 73 Friday against Milwaukee.

Towns finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and 24th of the season.

Portland quickly rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit with a 14-2 run to tie the game at 51-51 on a McCollum's jumper. McCollum scored 16 points in the third and the Trail Blazers took a 69-64 lead into the fourth

Portland never trailed in the fourth and led by as many as eight points in the final 12 minutes. LaVine's three pointer with 54 seconds to go got Minnesota within four at 91-87 but McCollum hit a jumper 20 seconds later and the Blazers finished the game at the line.

McCollum scored 13 points and made five of six shots as Portland held a one-point lead after the first quarter. Minnesota opened the second quarter with a 13-4 run punctuated and Minnesota stretched the lead to as much as 14 before finishing the half up 49-37.