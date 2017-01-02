With winning streak over, team enjoys rare outdoor practice

As Dubnyk answered questions about Monday's outdoor practice at Braemar Arena in Edina— an annual event put on by the Wild — a small voice emerged from the crowd.

It was his 3-year-old son Nate.

"Daddy," he said, "can I talk in the microphone?"

Dubnyk paused for a moment, smiled and picked up his son before finishing his interview.

Dubnyk wasn't the only player with his kids present for Monday's practice. While fans showed up in bunches to watch the Wild, with more than 2,500 confirmed, it also was a chance for players to take a break from the day-to-day grind of the season.

"It's fun," Dubnyk said. "You see everybody with their families enjoying it. ... You look over and (the kids are) smiling and having fun. That's what it's all about."

"It was supposed to be a fun day," coach Bruce Boudreau added. "You don't get to practice outdoors too often. It sort of brings our childhood back. ... I think it's a great tradition ... and I hope we continue it."

Zach Parise said he vividly remembers growing up "playing on the ponds" as a kid. And with so many kids on hand for Monday's practice, for Parise, it was almost like stepping into a time machine.

"You know, we've been there," he said. "We grew up picturing ourselves playing in the NHL like they're doing now. It brings us back to when we were 8 or 9 years old."

As for the practice itself, the Wild aren't going to take much away from it — at least from an Xs and Os standpoint.

"You know, I'd love to say we were working on stuff," Parise said. "It was more messing around with the puck and having fun."

Boudreau tailored the practice to the fans with a few mini-games that he admitted he never would use in a regular practice. It started with 3 on 3 using the entire sheet, then morphed into 3 on 3 in close quarters and closed with a relay race of sorts.

"It's something I've been doing for years now," Boudreau said. "When we used to do it in the minors, we'd get guys to play for something ... and it would get quite heated. It was competitive today, though I'm not sure they had anything on the line."

Dubnyk confirmed after practice that the Wild were, in fact, playing for something.

"We were having fun. You could feel it," he said. "It'll be a tasty lunch on the road."

Parise said he's sure the fun practice will be followed up with a couple of tough practices before the Wild embark on a tough West Coast road trip.

After having their 12-game winning streak stopped on New Year's Eve, the Wild try to get back on track with a tough three-game trip, playing the Sharks in San Jose on Thursday, the Kings in Los Angeles on Saturday and the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday.

"It was a good time to have a fun day," Boudreau said. "We haven't had too many of them. These next two days will be pretty serious."

"It's important to have some fun while we work," Dubnyk added. "Any time we bring competition into it, everybody is working hard; everybody is competitive. We got a good sweat in. It was a good day."