Scoreboard

Seattle 26, Detroit 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13

Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20

New England 34, Houston 16

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay 34, Dallas 31

Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC Championship: Green Bay (12-6) at Atlanta (12-5), 2:05 p.m.

AFC Championship: Pittsburgh (13-5) at New England (15-2), 5:40 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl LI at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey6JuniorSchedule

United States Hockey League

Games Sunday, Jan. 15

Chicago 2, Sioux City 1

Waterloo 4, Des Moines 2

Fargo 5, Sioux Falls 3

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Youngstown 4, Bloomington 1

Muskegon 3, Team USA 0

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Green Bay at Muskegon, 7:15 p.m.

Team USA at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Dubuque, 7:35 p.m.

College menArea conference schedule

National Collegiate Hockey Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 13

Western Michigan 3, Denver 0

St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1

Miami (Ohio) 6, North Dakota 3

Omaha 5, Colorado College 2

Games Saturday, Jan. 14

Denver 7, Western Michigan 2

North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

Minnesota-Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 3

Omaha 4, Colorado College 2

Western Collegiate Hockey Association

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Denver at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.

Colorado College at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Denver at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.

Colorado College at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Big Ten Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Michigan State at Michigan, 5:35 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.

Games Thursday, Jan. 19

Bethel at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Concordia at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Hamline at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf at Gustavus, 7:05 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

St. Thomas at Wisconsin-Stout, 1:30 p.m.

Concordia at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at Bethel, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Hamline, 7 p.m.

Gustavus at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

College womenArea conference schedule

Western Collegiate Hockey Association

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Minnesota-Duluth at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

North Dakota at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Games Sunday, Jan. 22

North Dakota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Games Wednesday, Jan. 18

Hamline at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Augsburg at Concordia, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Hamline, 7 p.m.

St. Benedict at Bethel, 7 p.m.

St. Catherine at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Gustavus-Adolphus at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Augsburg at Concordia, 2 p.m.

St. Olaf at Gustavus-Adolphus, 2 p.m.

Hamline at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Bethel at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

High school boysNorth Dakota results

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Bismarck 7, Mandan 1

West Fargo 7, Grafton-Park River 1

Minot 4, Bismarck Century 3

Dickinson 3, Jamestown 1

Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo North 1

Grand Forks Red River 7, Fargo South-Shanley 0

Minnesota results

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Park Rapids 5, Bagley-Fosston 1

Moorhead 4, Brainerd 1

Wadena-Deer Creek at Breckenridge-Wahpeton

Detroit Lakes 5, Prairie Centre 1

Roseau 4, East Grand Forks 2

Thief River Falls 6, Kittson Central 1

High school girlsNorth Dakota results

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Bismarck 11, Jamestown 0

Grand Forks 6, Devils Lake 1

West Fargo 1, Fargo North-South 0

Minnesota results

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Alexandria 9, Detroit Lakes 1

Roseau 7, Bemidji 1

Brainerd-Little Falls 5, Princeton 2

Park Rapids at Crookston

East Grand Forks 2, Moorhead 1

St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 3

Thief River Falls at Warroad

Basketball6College menTop 25 results/schedule

Games Monday, Jan. 16

No. 6 Butler 88, Marquette 80

No. 7 Creighton 72, No. 22 Xavier 67

No. 1 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 46

No. 9 North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68

No. 2 Kansas 76, Iowa State 72

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

No. 5 Kentucky 88, Mississippi State 81

No. 6 Baylor 74, Texas 64

No. 21 Purdue 91, Illinois 68

No. 18 Wisconsin 68, Michigan 64

Area conference standings/results/schedule

Big Ten Conference

Conf.OverallMaryland4-116-2Wisconsin4-115-3Northwestern4-215-4Michigan State4-212-7Purdue4-215-4Penn State3-211-7Nebraska3-29-8Minnesota3-315-4Iowa3-311-8Illinois2-412-7Indiana2-312-6Michigan2-412-7Ohio State1-411-7Rutgers0-611-8

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

No. 21 Purdue 91, Illinois 68

No. 18 Wisconsin 68, Michigan 64

Summit League

Conf.OverallNorth Dakota State4-112-6South Dakota4-213-8Fort Wayne3-214-5Denver3-211-7Omaha3-310-9Western Illinois3-36-11IUPUI2-38-11South Dakota State1-48-12Oral Roberts1-45-14

Games Wednesday, Jan. 18

South Dakota State at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Games Thursday, Jan. 19

Fort Wayne at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conf.OverallWeber State4-09-6Montana5-110-9North Dakota4-29-7Portland State3-210-6Eastern Washington3-211-7Northern Colorado3-37-10Idaho2-37-9Sacramento State2-35-11Southern Utah2-34-14Montana State2-47-12Northern Arizona1-44-14Idaho State0-42-14

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Northern Arizona 83, Portland State 76

Games Thursday, Jan. 19

Weber State at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Utah at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland State, 9:05 p.m.

Montana State at Sacramento State, 9:05 p.m.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

North DivisionConf.OverallMinnesota State Moorhead10-215-3St. Cloud State10-214-7Northern State8-412-6Bismarck-Mary5-77-11Bemidji State4-86-11Minot State4-88-10Minnesota-Duluth3-94-14Minnesota-Crookston2-106-12South DivisionConf.OverallSW Minnesota9-314-3Upper Iowa9-312-6Augustana8-413-5Sioux Falls8-412-8Minnesota-Mankato7-512-6Winona State5-78-8Wayne State3-95-13Concordia-St. Paul1-114-15

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

St. Cloud State 79, Minnesota-Duluth 65

Games Friday, Jan. 20

St. Cloud State at Northern State, 8 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at SW Minnesota State, 8 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Bismarck-Mary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State Moorhead, 8 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minot State, 8 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wayne State at Winona State, 8 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Augustana at Winona State, 6 p.m.

Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.

Bemidji State at Bismarck-Mary, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at SW Minnesota State, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Conf.OverallBethel7-211-3Hamline7-210-4St. John’s7-211-3St. Thomas6-310-4St. Olaf5-47-7Augsburg4-56-8Concordia4-57-7Carleton3-66-8St. Mary’s3-65-8Gustavus-Adolphus3-73-12Macalester1-85-9

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Macalester 70, Concordia 65

St. Olaf 79, St. Mary’s 71

Carleton 73, Augsburg 58

Hamline 77, Gustavus-Adolphus 60

St. John’s 87, Bethel 81

Games Wednesday, Jan. 18

St. Thomas at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Hamline, 7 p.m.

Augsburg at Macalester, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf at Carleton, 7:45 p.m.

Bethel at Concordia, 7:45 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Conf.OverallBellevue6-214-7Dickinson State6-214-7Viterbo5-313-8Jamestown5-310-11Waldorf5-39-12Valley City State4-412-10Dakota State3-59-11Presentation2-68-11Mayville State0-86-11

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Dickinson State 74, Valley City State 73

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Viterbo 91, Martin Luther 69

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Jamestown at Dakota State, 7:30 p.m.

Viterbo at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

Presentation at Mayville State, 7:30 p.m.

Valley City State at Dickinson State, 8:30 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Waldorf at Dickinson State, 5 p.m.

Jamestown at Mayville State, 5 p.m.

Presentation at Dakota State, 5 p.m.

Junior college

Games Monday, Jan. 16

N.D. State College of Science 106, Bismarck State 75

Games Thursday, Jan. 19

Lake Region State at N.D. State College of Science, 7:30 p.m.

College womenArea conference standings/results/schedule

Big Ten Conference

Conf.OverallMaryland5-017-1Ohio State5-115-5Michigan4-115-4Northwestern4-215-4Purdue3-212-7Illinois3-28-10Michigan State3-313-6Iowa3-312-7Rutgers3-46-14Indiana2-312-6Penn State2-412-6Minnesota1-410-8Nebraska1-55-13Wisconsin0-55-13

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Penn State 76, Wisconsin 46

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Iowa 71, Rutgers 59

Northwestern 76, Michigan State 65

Games Wednesday, Jan. 18

Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Summit League

Conf.OverallSouth Dakota5-116-3Western Illinois5-115-4South Dakota State5-114-4North Dakota State3-25-13IUPUI2-312-6Oral Roberts2-310-8Omaha1-48-10Denver1-44-14Fort Wayne0-53-15

Games Wednesday, Jan. 18

Fort Wayne at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Games Thursday, Jan. 19

Oral Roberts at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conf.OverallNorthern Colorado6-014-3North Dakota5-110-7Eastern Washington4-19-7Montana State4-211-5Idaho State3-29-7Portland State3-29-8Weber State2-38-8Idaho2-37-9Sacramento State2-36-10Northern Arizona1-45-11Southern Utah0-55-11Montana0-63-14

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Portland State 56, Northern Arizona 55

Games Thursday, Jan. 19

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Southern Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana State, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho State, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Montana, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Weber State, 8 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

North Dakota at Idaho State, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Weber State, 3 p.m.

Portland State at Montana State, 3 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Southern Utah, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

North DivisionConf.OverallMinnesota State Moorhead12-015-1Minnesota-Duluth8-410-6Northern State7-511-5St. Cloud State6-68-8Bismarck-Mary4-89-11Minnesota-Crookston4-84-12Bemidji State2-105-11Minot State1-113-15South DivisionConf.OverallSioux Falls10-214-2Winona State10-215-3Wayne State8-413-4Augustana8-413-6Concordia-St. Paul7-511-7Minnesota-Mankato5-79-7SW Minnesota2-102-14Upper Iowa2-102-14

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Concordia-St. Paul at SW Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minot State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Bismarck-Mary, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Northern State, 6 p.m.

Wayne State at Winona State, 6 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 4 p.m.

Augustana at Winona State, 4 p.m.

Bemidji State at Bismarck-Mary, 4 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State Moorhead, 4 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State, 4 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 4 p.m.

Minnesota-Mankato at SW Minnesota State, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Conf.OverallGustavus-Adolphus8-015-0St. Thomas8-014-0Bethel6-211-4St. Benedict6-210-5St. Mary’s5-311-4St. Catherine4-410-5Macalester3-59-6Concordia2-65-10Hamline2-65-10St. Olaf2-66-9Augsburg1-78-7Carleton1-73-12

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Carleton 76, Bethany Lutheran 73

Games Wednesday, Jan. 18

Bethel at Concordia, 5:45 p.m.

St. Olaf at Carleton, 5:45 p.m.

Hamline at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

St. Catherine at Gustavus-Adolphus, 7 p.m

St. Mary’s at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Macalester at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

St. Mary’s at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Macalester at Gustavus-Adolphus, 1 p.m.

Augsburg at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Hamline at Bethel, 1 p.m.

St. Benedict at Carleton, 1 p.m.

St. Catherine at St. Olaf, 3 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Conf.OverallJamestown8-013-4Dickinson State7-114-5Valley City State6-215-6Mayville State5-310-6Bellevue4-410-10Presentation3-56-14Dakota State2-64-15Viterbo1-72-20Waldorf0-82-18

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Dickinson State 68, Valley City State 64

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther 73, Viterbo 57

Games Friday, Jan. 20

Jamestown at Dakota State, 5:30 p.m.

Viterbo at Bellevue, 5:30 p.m.

Presentation at Mayville State, 5:30 p.m.

Valley City State at Dickinson State, 6:30 p.m.

Games Saturday, Jan. 21

Waldorf at Dickinson State, 3 p.m.

Presentation at Dakota State, 3 p.m.

Jamestown at Mayville State, 3 p.m.

Bellevue at Briar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Junior college

Games Monday, Jan. 16

N.D. State College of Science 76, Bismarck State 68

Games Thursday, Jan. 19

Lake Region State at N.D. State College of Science, 5:30 p.m.

High school boysNorth Dakota results

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Fargo Shanley 62, Valley City 30

Northern Cass 71, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 50

Harvey-Wells County 60, Lakota 40

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 71, New Rockford-Sheyenne 39

Warrick 56, Dakota Prairie 36

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Minot 72, Bismarck Legacy 62

Bismarck Century 58, Jamestown 46

Dickinson 93, Bismarck St. Mary’s 77

Barnes County North at Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier

Central Cass vs. Linton-HMB

Grand Forks Red River 76, Thief River Falls 53

Fargo Shanley 72, Moorhead 35

West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Devils Lake 55

Sargent Central 69, Enderlin 66

Ellendale at Leola-Frederick (S.D.)

Fargo Davies 63, West Fargo 56

Fargo North 56, Wahpeton 43

Hillsboro-Central Valley 82, Griggs County Central 41

Hankinson 54, Lisbon 44

Hatton-Northwood at Cavalier

Kindred 61, Tri-State 45

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53, Midkota 26

Northern Cass 64, Maple Valley 61

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 51, Milnor-North Sargent 46 (ot)

Oakes 49, South Border 46

Thompson 65, Grafton-St. Thomas 64

Watford City 78, Hazen 34

Minnesota results

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Win-E-Mac 82, East Grand Forks 66

Red Lake 102, Mahnomen 59

Perham 76, St. Cloud Apollo 72

Verndale at Swanville, 7:30 p.m.

Waubun 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Alexandria 75, Big Lake 74

Rothsay 56, Ashby 44

Battle Lake 55, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 48

Bemidji 75, Crookston 38

Brandon-Evansville 56, Underwood 38

Breckenridge 67, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59

Climax-Fisher at Red Lake County

Richland 69, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 51

Detroit Lakes 88, Pequot Lakes 75

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at East Grand Forks

Fosston 65, Moorhead Park Christian 50

Lake Park-Audubon 76, Hawley 47

Fargo Shanley 72, Moorhead 35

Norman County East-UH 62, Pelican Rapids 22

New York Mills at Verndale

Crosby-Ironton 78, Park Rapids 33

Thief River Falls at Grand Forks Red River

West Central Area 67, Sebeka 43

High school girlsNorth Dakota results

Games Monday, Jan. 16

Enderlin 79, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 51

Fargo Shanley 62, Valley City 30

Northern Cass 45, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 42 (ot)

Hatton-Northwood 47, Griggs County Central 18

Hankinson 51, Wilmot, S.D. 39

Kindred 58, Richland 39

Tri-State 79, Maple Valley 26

Herreid-Selby (S.D.) 41, South Border 26

Hillsboro-Central Valley 70, Climax-Fisher 58

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 66, Barnes County North 51

Bismarck Century 72, Jamestown 40

Bismarck Legacy 73, Minot 31

Bismarck St. Mary’s 69, Dickinson 52

Central Cass vs. Linton-HMB

West Fargo Sheyenne 68, Devils Lake 44

Ellendale at Leola-Frederick (S.D.)

Moorhead 82, Fargo Shanley 72

West Fargo 60, Fargo Davies 59

Wahpeton 51, Fargo North 41

Hawley 55, Fargo Oak Grove 41

Valley City 64, Fargo South 43

Hillsboro-Central Valley 47, Griggs County Central 16

Warwick 64, Harvey-Wells County 43

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Midkota

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 54, Oakes 52

New Rockford-Sheyenne at Lakota

Thompson 53, Grafton-St. Thomas 35

Kidder County 65, New Salem-Almont 29

Benson County 56, Rolla 24

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 59, Dakota Prairie 40

Minnesota results

Games Monday, Jan. 16

West Central Area 56, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 45

Moorhead Park Christian 47, Lake Park-Audubon 38

Red Lake 98, Mahnomen 24

Games Tuesday, Jan. 17

Ada-Borup at Pelican Rapids

Alexandria 76, St. Cloud Tech 41

Ashby at Swanville

Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 65, Hancock 33

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Wilmot (S.D.)

Staples-Motley 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53

Fergus Falls 52, Rocori 34

Northern Freeze at Fertile-Beltrami

Hawley 55, Fargo Oak Grove 41

Bertha-Hewitt at Henning

Moorhead 82, Fargo Shanley 72

New York Mills at Verndale

Park Rapids at Sebeka

Waubun 57, Rothsay 29

Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Bagley 25

Win-E-Mac 72, Clearbrook-Gonvick 57

Thief River Falls 63, East Grand Forks 59

Cross country skiing6High school boysMinnesota results

Monday, Jan. 16

Little Falls Invitational

Team results: Mora 384, Brainerd 369, St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell 353, Little Falls 344, Bemidji 305, Alexandria 267, St. Cloud Tech 251, Moorhead 193, Detroit Lakes 168, Otter Tail 141, St. Cloud Apollo 80, Trek North 80, Deer River 30.

Top 5 finishers: 1. Zupko, Little Falls. 2. J. Schwinghamer, Mora. 3. Nemeth, Cathedral/Sartell. 4. M. Schwinghamer, Mora. 5. Raguse, Brainerd.

Moorhead finishers: 42. Landon Litch. 45. Ryan Kashmark. 61. Jack Lee. 63: Isaac Wicklund.

High school boysMinnesota results

Monday, Jan. 16

Little Falls Invitational

Team results: Little Falls 386, Alexandria 345, Bemidji 343, Mora 330, St. Cloud Tech 321, Moorhead 311, Brainerd 305, St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell 293, Mounds Park Academy 168, Detroit Lakes 100, Otter Tail 63, Trek North 59, St. Cloud Apollo 51, Deer River 35.

Top 5 finishers: 1. Zupko, Little Falls. 2. J. Schwinghamer, Mora. 3. Nemeth, Cathedral/Sartell. 4. M. Schwinghamer, Mora. 5. Raguse, Brainerd.

Moorhead finishers: 18. Brooke Duncan. 20. Kate Ludwig. 26. Sofie Overturf. 29. Lexi Maddux.

Swimming6High school boysResults Tuesday

West Fargo 107, Moorhead 78

200 medley relay: 1, WF, Doyel, Hulbert, Nygaard, Anderson, 1:50.80. 2, WF, Wohl, Hjelden, Binstock, Sahli, 1:59.58.

200 freestyle: 1, WF, Walker, 1:55.19. 2, M, Altendorf, 2:00.99. 200 IM: 1, WF, Doyel, 2:12.97. 2, M, Stanek, 2:26.14.

50 freestyle: 1, M, Dougherty, 23.62. 2, WF, Anderson, 25.06. 1 mtr diving: 1, M, Hoffman, 218.80. 2, WF, Martin, 120.90.

100 butterfly: 1, WF, Nygaard, 57.94. 2, WF, Anderson, 1:00.05.

100 freestyle: 1, M, Dougherty, 52.06. 2, WF, Emerson, 56.29.

500 freestyle: 1, M, Altendorf, 5:23.82. 2, WF, Walker, 5:25.16.

200 freestyle relay: 1, M, Williams, Dougherty, Schneider, Altendorf, 1:41.18. 2, WF, Nygaard, Emerson, Hulbert, Walker, 1:41.22.

100 backstroke: 1, WF, Doyel, 59.64. 2, WF, Wohl, 1:05.39.

100 breaststroke: 1, WF, Hulbert, 1:09.70. 2, WF, Sahli, 1:12.44.

400 freestyle relay: 1, WF, Walker, Emerson, Anderson, Doyel, 3:38.16. 2, M, Altendorf, Schneider, Dougherty, Williams, 3:41.91.

Wrestling6High schoolResults Tuesday

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 51, Fertile-Beltrami 10

Fargo Davies 39, Grand Forks Central 24

106: DeBlaere, FD, pinned Gass, 2:17. 113: Brandon, GFC, pinned Fry, 5:29. 120: Lee, GFC, dec. Fry, 4-1. 126: Isassi, GFC, dec. Barth, 6-4. 132: Balboa, GFC, pinned Mohr, 0:44. 138: Conner, FD, dec. Williams, 7-6. 145: Mairs, FD, pinned Oen, 0:50. 152: Skaare, FD, fall Anderson, 1:10. 160: Morris, FD, fall Rohrich, 3:06. 170: York, FD, pinned Pursley, 3:35. 182: Johnson, FD, dec. Bridgeford, 7-0. 195: Isler, GFC, dec. Jones, 4-2. 220: Nsengyumia, FD, dec. Sullivan, 4-2. 285: Terrill, GFC, Tie break. Baguma, 2-1.