Scoreboard

Saturday, Jan. 7
Houston 27, Oakland 14
Seattle 26, Detroit 6
Sunday, Jan. 8
Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12
Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13
Saturday, Jan. 14
Atlanta 36, Seattle 20
New England 34, Houston 16
Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay 34, Dallas 31
Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC Championship: Green Bay (12-6) at Atlanta (12-5), 2:05 p.m.
AFC Championship: Pittsburgh (13-5) at New England (15-2), 5:40 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Super Bowl LI at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
United States Hockey League
Games Sunday, Jan. 15
Chicago 2, Sioux City 1
Waterloo 4, Des Moines 2
Fargo 5, Sioux Falls 3
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Youngstown 4, Bloomington 1
Muskegon 3, Team USA 0
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Green Bay at Muskegon, 7:15 p.m.
Team USA at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Dubuque, 7:35 p.m.
National Collegiate Hockey Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 13
Western Michigan 3, Denver 0
St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1
Miami (Ohio) 6, North Dakota 3
Omaha 5, Colorado College 2
Games Saturday, Jan. 14
Denver 7, Western Michigan 2
North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1
Minnesota-Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 3
Omaha 4, Colorado College 2
Western Collegiate Hockey Association
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Denver at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.
Colorado College at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Denver at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.
Colorado College at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Big Ten Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Michigan State at Michigan, 5:35 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.
Games Thursday, Jan. 19
Bethel at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Concordia at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Hamline at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf at Gustavus, 7:05 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
St. Thomas at Wisconsin-Stout, 1:30 p.m.
Concordia at Augsburg, 2 p.m.
St. John’s at Bethel, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Hamline, 7 p.m.
Gustavus at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.
Western Collegiate Hockey Association
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Minnesota-Duluth at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
North Dakota at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Games Sunday, Jan. 22
North Dakota at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Games Wednesday, Jan. 18
Hamline at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Augsburg at Concordia, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Hamline, 7 p.m.
St. Benedict at Bethel, 7 p.m.
St. Catherine at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Gustavus-Adolphus at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Augsburg at Concordia, 2 p.m.
St. Olaf at Gustavus-Adolphus, 2 p.m.
Hamline at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Bethel at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.
Bethel at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Bismarck 7, Mandan 1
West Fargo 7, Grafton-Park River 1
Minot 4, Bismarck Century 3
Dickinson 3, Jamestown 1
Grand Forks Central 6, Fargo North 1
Grand Forks Red River 7, Fargo South-Shanley 0
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Park Rapids 5, Bagley-Fosston 1
Moorhead 4, Brainerd 1
Wadena-Deer Creek at Breckenridge-Wahpeton
Detroit Lakes 5, Prairie Centre 1
Roseau 4, East Grand Forks 2
Thief River Falls 6, Kittson Central 1
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Bismarck 11, Jamestown 0
Grand Forks 6, Devils Lake 1
West Fargo 1, Fargo North-South 0
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Alexandria 9, Detroit Lakes 1
Roseau 7, Bemidji 1
Brainerd-Little Falls 5, Princeton 2
Park Rapids at Crookston
East Grand Forks 2, Moorhead 1
St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 3
Thief River Falls at Warroad
Games Monday, Jan. 16
No. 6 Butler 88, Marquette 80
No. 7 Creighton 72, No. 22 Xavier 67
No. 1 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 46
No. 9 North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68
No. 2 Kansas 76, Iowa State 72
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
No. 5 Kentucky 88, Mississippi State 81
No. 6 Baylor 74, Texas 64
No. 21 Purdue 91, Illinois 68
No. 18 Wisconsin 68, Michigan 64Area conference standings/results/schedule
Big Ten ConferenceConf.OverallMaryland4-116-2Wisconsin4-115-3Northwestern4-215-4Michigan State4-212-7Purdue4-215-4Penn State3-211-7Nebraska3-29-8Minnesota3-315-4Iowa3-311-8Illinois2-412-7Indiana2-312-6Michigan2-412-7Ohio State1-411-7Rutgers0-611-8
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
No. 21 Purdue 91, Illinois 68
No. 18 Wisconsin 68, Michigan 64
Summit LeagueConf.OverallNorth Dakota State4-112-6South Dakota4-213-8Fort Wayne3-214-5Denver3-211-7Omaha3-310-9Western Illinois3-36-11IUPUI2-38-11South Dakota State1-48-12Oral Roberts1-45-14
Games Wednesday, Jan. 18
South Dakota State at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Games Thursday, Jan. 19
Fort Wayne at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Big Sky ConferenceConf.OverallWeber State4-09-6Montana5-110-9North Dakota4-29-7Portland State3-210-6Eastern Washington3-211-7Northern Colorado3-37-10Idaho2-37-9Sacramento State2-35-11Southern Utah2-34-14Montana State2-47-12Northern Arizona1-44-14Idaho State0-42-14
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Northern Arizona 83, Portland State 76
Games Thursday, Jan. 19
Weber State at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Utah at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland State, 9:05 p.m.
Montana State at Sacramento State, 9:05 p.m.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate ConferenceNorth DivisionConf.OverallMinnesota State Moorhead10-215-3St. Cloud State10-214-7Northern State8-412-6Bismarck-Mary5-77-11Bemidji State4-86-11Minot State4-88-10Minnesota-Duluth3-94-14Minnesota-Crookston2-106-12South DivisionConf.OverallSW Minnesota9-314-3Upper Iowa9-312-6Augustana8-413-5Sioux Falls8-412-8Minnesota-Mankato7-512-6Winona State5-78-8Wayne State3-95-13Concordia-St. Paul1-114-15
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
St. Cloud State 79, Minnesota-Duluth 65
Games Friday, Jan. 20
St. Cloud State at Northern State, 8 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at SW Minnesota State, 8 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Bismarck-Mary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State Moorhead, 8 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minot State, 8 p.m.
Augustana at Upper Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wayne State at Winona State, 8 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Augustana at Winona State, 6 p.m.
Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.
Bemidji State at Bismarck-Mary, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 6 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State, 6 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at SW Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic AssociationConf.OverallBethel7-211-3Hamline7-210-4St. John’s7-211-3St. Thomas6-310-4St. Olaf5-47-7Augsburg4-56-8Concordia4-57-7Carleton3-66-8St. Mary’s3-65-8Gustavus-Adolphus3-73-12Macalester1-85-9
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Macalester 70, Concordia 65
St. Olaf 79, St. Mary’s 71
Carleton 73, Augsburg 58
Hamline 77, Gustavus-Adolphus 60
St. John’s 87, Bethel 81
Games Wednesday, Jan. 18
St. Thomas at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Hamline, 7 p.m.
Augsburg at Macalester, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf at Carleton, 7:45 p.m.
Bethel at Concordia, 7:45 p.m.
North Star Athletic AssociationConf.OverallBellevue6-214-7Dickinson State6-214-7Viterbo5-313-8Jamestown5-310-11Waldorf5-39-12Valley City State4-412-10Dakota State3-59-11Presentation2-68-11Mayville State0-86-11
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Dickinson State 74, Valley City State 73
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Viterbo 91, Martin Luther 69
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Jamestown at Dakota State, 7:30 p.m.
Viterbo at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.
Presentation at Mayville State, 7:30 p.m.
Valley City State at Dickinson State, 8:30 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Waldorf at Dickinson State, 5 p.m.
Jamestown at Mayville State, 5 p.m.
Presentation at Dakota State, 5 p.m.
Junior college
Games Monday, Jan. 16
N.D. State College of Science 106, Bismarck State 75
Games Thursday, Jan. 19
Lake Region State at N.D. State College of Science, 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten ConferenceConf.OverallMaryland5-017-1Ohio State5-115-5Michigan4-115-4Northwestern4-215-4Purdue3-212-7Illinois3-28-10Michigan State3-313-6Iowa3-312-7Rutgers3-46-14Indiana2-312-6Penn State2-412-6Minnesota1-410-8Nebraska1-55-13Wisconsin0-55-13
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Penn State 76, Wisconsin 46
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Iowa 71, Rutgers 59
Northwestern 76, Michigan State 65
Games Wednesday, Jan. 18
Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Summit LeagueConf.OverallSouth Dakota5-116-3Western Illinois5-115-4South Dakota State5-114-4North Dakota State3-25-13IUPUI2-312-6Oral Roberts2-310-8Omaha1-48-10Denver1-44-14Fort Wayne0-53-15
Games Wednesday, Jan. 18
Fort Wayne at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
South Dakota State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Games Thursday, Jan. 19
Oral Roberts at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Omaha at Denver, 2 p.m.
Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
North Dakota State at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Big Sky ConferenceConf.OverallNorthern Colorado6-014-3North Dakota5-110-7Eastern Washington4-19-7Montana State4-211-5Idaho State3-29-7Portland State3-29-8Weber State2-38-8Idaho2-37-9Sacramento State2-36-10Northern Arizona1-45-11Southern Utah0-55-11Montana0-63-14
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Portland State 56, Northern Arizona 55
Games Thursday, Jan. 19
Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Southern Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento State at Montana State, 8 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Idaho State, 8 p.m.
Portland State at Montana, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Weber State, 8 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
North Dakota at Idaho State, 3 p.m.
Sacramento State at Montana, 3 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Weber State, 3 p.m.
Portland State at Montana State, 3 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Southern Utah, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate ConferenceNorth DivisionConf.OverallMinnesota State Moorhead12-015-1Minnesota-Duluth8-410-6Northern State7-511-5St. Cloud State6-68-8Bismarck-Mary4-89-11Minnesota-Crookston4-84-12Bemidji State2-105-11Minot State1-113-15South DivisionConf.OverallSioux Falls10-214-2Winona State10-215-3Wayne State8-413-4Augustana8-413-6Concordia-St. Paul7-511-7Minnesota-Mankato5-79-7SW Minnesota2-102-14Upper Iowa2-102-14
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Concordia-St. Paul at SW Minnesota State, 6 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota State Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Augustana at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minot State, 6 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Bismarck-Mary, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Northern State, 6 p.m.
Wayne State at Winona State, 6 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 4 p.m.
Augustana at Winona State, 4 p.m.
Bemidji State at Bismarck-Mary, 4 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State Moorhead, 4 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State, 4 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 4 p.m.
Minnesota-Mankato at SW Minnesota State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic ConferenceConf.OverallGustavus-Adolphus8-015-0St. Thomas8-014-0Bethel6-211-4St. Benedict6-210-5St. Mary’s5-311-4St. Catherine4-410-5Macalester3-59-6Concordia2-65-10Hamline2-65-10St. Olaf2-66-9Augsburg1-78-7Carleton1-73-12
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Carleton 76, Bethany Lutheran 73
Games Wednesday, Jan. 18
Bethel at Concordia, 5:45 p.m.
St. Olaf at Carleton, 5:45 p.m.
Hamline at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
St. Catherine at Gustavus-Adolphus, 7 p.m
St. Mary’s at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Macalester at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
St. Mary’s at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Macalester at Gustavus-Adolphus, 1 p.m.
Augsburg at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Hamline at Bethel, 1 p.m.
St. Benedict at Carleton, 1 p.m.
St. Catherine at St. Olaf, 3 p.m.
North Star Athletic AssociationConf.OverallJamestown8-013-4Dickinson State7-114-5Valley City State6-215-6Mayville State5-310-6Bellevue4-410-10Presentation3-56-14Dakota State2-64-15Viterbo1-72-20Waldorf0-82-18
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Dickinson State 68, Valley City State 64
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Martin Luther 73, Viterbo 57
Games Friday, Jan. 20
Jamestown at Dakota State, 5:30 p.m.
Viterbo at Bellevue, 5:30 p.m.
Presentation at Mayville State, 5:30 p.m.
Valley City State at Dickinson State, 6:30 p.m.
Games Saturday, Jan. 21
Waldorf at Dickinson State, 3 p.m.
Presentation at Dakota State, 3 p.m.
Jamestown at Mayville State, 3 p.m.
Bellevue at Briar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Junior college
Games Monday, Jan. 16
N.D. State College of Science 76, Bismarck State 68
Games Thursday, Jan. 19
Lake Region State at N.D. State College of Science, 5:30 p.m.
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Fargo Shanley 62, Valley City 30
Northern Cass 71, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 50
Harvey-Wells County 60, Lakota 40
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 71, New Rockford-Sheyenne 39
Warrick 56, Dakota Prairie 36
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Minot 72, Bismarck Legacy 62
Bismarck Century 58, Jamestown 46
Dickinson 93, Bismarck St. Mary’s 77
Barnes County North at Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
Central Cass vs. Linton-HMB
Grand Forks Red River 76, Thief River Falls 53
Fargo Shanley 72, Moorhead 35
West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Devils Lake 55
Sargent Central 69, Enderlin 66
Ellendale at Leola-Frederick (S.D.)
Fargo Davies 63, West Fargo 56
Fargo North 56, Wahpeton 43
Hillsboro-Central Valley 82, Griggs County Central 41
Hankinson 54, Lisbon 44
Hatton-Northwood at Cavalier
Kindred 61, Tri-State 45
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 53, Midkota 26
Northern Cass 64, Maple Valley 61
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 51, Milnor-North Sargent 46 (ot)
Oakes 49, South Border 46
Thompson 65, Grafton-St. Thomas 64
Watford City 78, Hazen 34Minnesota results
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Win-E-Mac 82, East Grand Forks 66
Red Lake 102, Mahnomen 59
Perham 76, St. Cloud Apollo 72
Verndale at Swanville, 7:30 p.m.
Waubun 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Alexandria 75, Big Lake 74
Rothsay 56, Ashby 44
Battle Lake 55, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 48
Bemidji 75, Crookston 38
Brandon-Evansville 56, Underwood 38
Breckenridge 67, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59
Climax-Fisher at Red Lake County
Richland 69, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 51
Detroit Lakes 88, Pequot Lakes 75
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at East Grand Forks
Fosston 65, Moorhead Park Christian 50
Lake Park-Audubon 76, Hawley 47
Fargo Shanley 72, Moorhead 35
Norman County East-UH 62, Pelican Rapids 22
New York Mills at Verndale
Crosby-Ironton 78, Park Rapids 33
Thief River Falls at Grand Forks Red River
West Central Area 67, Sebeka 43High school girlsNorth Dakota results
Games Monday, Jan. 16
Enderlin 79, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 51
Fargo Shanley 62, Valley City 30
Northern Cass 45, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 42 (ot)
Hatton-Northwood 47, Griggs County Central 18
Hankinson 51, Wilmot, S.D. 39
Kindred 58, Richland 39
Tri-State 79, Maple Valley 26
Herreid-Selby (S.D.) 41, South Border 26
Hillsboro-Central Valley 70, Climax-Fisher 58
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 66, Barnes County North 51
Bismarck Century 72, Jamestown 40
Bismarck Legacy 73, Minot 31
Bismarck St. Mary’s 69, Dickinson 52
Central Cass vs. Linton-HMB
West Fargo Sheyenne 68, Devils Lake 44
Ellendale at Leola-Frederick (S.D.)
Moorhead 82, Fargo Shanley 72
West Fargo 60, Fargo Davies 59
Wahpeton 51, Fargo North 41
Hawley 55, Fargo Oak Grove 41
Valley City 64, Fargo South 43
Hillsboro-Central Valley 47, Griggs County Central 16
Warwick 64, Harvey-Wells County 43
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Midkota
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 54, Oakes 52
New Rockford-Sheyenne at Lakota
Thompson 53, Grafton-St. Thomas 35
Kidder County 65, New Salem-Almont 29
Benson County 56, Rolla 24
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 59, Dakota Prairie 40Minnesota results
Games Monday, Jan. 16
West Central Area 56, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 45
Moorhead Park Christian 47, Lake Park-Audubon 38
Red Lake 98, Mahnomen 24
Games Tuesday, Jan. 17
Ada-Borup at Pelican Rapids
Alexandria 76, St. Cloud Tech 41
Ashby at Swanville
Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 65, Hancock 33
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Wilmot (S.D.)
Staples-Motley 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53
Fergus Falls 52, Rocori 34
Northern Freeze at Fertile-Beltrami
Hawley 55, Fargo Oak Grove 41
Bertha-Hewitt at Henning
Moorhead 82, Fargo Shanley 72
New York Mills at Verndale
Park Rapids at Sebeka
Waubun 57, Rothsay 29
Wadena-Deer Creek 78, Bagley 25
Win-E-Mac 72, Clearbrook-Gonvick 57
Thief River Falls 63, East Grand Forks 59
Monday, Jan. 16
Little Falls Invitational
Team results: Mora 384, Brainerd 369, St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell 353, Little Falls 344, Bemidji 305, Alexandria 267, St. Cloud Tech 251, Moorhead 193, Detroit Lakes 168, Otter Tail 141, St. Cloud Apollo 80, Trek North 80, Deer River 30.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Zupko, Little Falls. 2. J. Schwinghamer, Mora. 3. Nemeth, Cathedral/Sartell. 4. M. Schwinghamer, Mora. 5. Raguse, Brainerd.
Moorhead finishers: 42. Landon Litch. 45. Ryan Kashmark. 61. Jack Lee. 63: Isaac Wicklund.
Monday, Jan. 16
Little Falls Invitational
Team results: Little Falls 386, Alexandria 345, Bemidji 343, Mora 330, St. Cloud Tech 321, Moorhead 311, Brainerd 305, St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell 293, Mounds Park Academy 168, Detroit Lakes 100, Otter Tail 63, Trek North 59, St. Cloud Apollo 51, Deer River 35.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Zupko, Little Falls. 2. J. Schwinghamer, Mora. 3. Nemeth, Cathedral/Sartell. 4. M. Schwinghamer, Mora. 5. Raguse, Brainerd.
Moorhead finishers: 18. Brooke Duncan. 20. Kate Ludwig. 26. Sofie Overturf. 29. Lexi Maddux.Swimming6High school boysResults Tuesday
West Fargo 107, Moorhead 78
200 medley relay: 1, WF, Doyel, Hulbert, Nygaard, Anderson, 1:50.80. 2, WF, Wohl, Hjelden, Binstock, Sahli, 1:59.58.
200 freestyle: 1, WF, Walker, 1:55.19. 2, M, Altendorf, 2:00.99. 200 IM: 1, WF, Doyel, 2:12.97. 2, M, Stanek, 2:26.14.
50 freestyle: 1, M, Dougherty, 23.62. 2, WF, Anderson, 25.06. 1 mtr diving: 1, M, Hoffman, 218.80. 2, WF, Martin, 120.90.
100 butterfly: 1, WF, Nygaard, 57.94. 2, WF, Anderson, 1:00.05.
100 freestyle: 1, M, Dougherty, 52.06. 2, WF, Emerson, 56.29.
500 freestyle: 1, M, Altendorf, 5:23.82. 2, WF, Walker, 5:25.16.
200 freestyle relay: 1, M, Williams, Dougherty, Schneider, Altendorf, 1:41.18. 2, WF, Nygaard, Emerson, Hulbert, Walker, 1:41.22.
100 backstroke: 1, WF, Doyel, 59.64. 2, WF, Wohl, 1:05.39.
100 breaststroke: 1, WF, Hulbert, 1:09.70. 2, WF, Sahli, 1:12.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1, WF, Walker, Emerson, Anderson, Doyel, 3:38.16. 2, M, Altendorf, Schneider, Dougherty, Williams, 3:41.91.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 51, Fertile-Beltrami 10
Fargo Davies 39, Grand Forks Central 24
106: DeBlaere, FD, pinned Gass, 2:17. 113: Brandon, GFC, pinned Fry, 5:29. 120: Lee, GFC, dec. Fry, 4-1. 126: Isassi, GFC, dec. Barth, 6-4. 132: Balboa, GFC, pinned Mohr, 0:44. 138: Conner, FD, dec. Williams, 7-6. 145: Mairs, FD, pinned Oen, 0:50. 152: Skaare, FD, fall Anderson, 1:10. 160: Morris, FD, fall Rohrich, 3:06. 170: York, FD, pinned Pursley, 3:35. 182: Johnson, FD, dec. Bridgeford, 7-0. 195: Isler, GFC, dec. Jones, 4-2. 220: Nsengyumia, FD, dec. Sullivan, 4-2. 285: Terrill, GFC, Tie break. Baguma, 2-1.