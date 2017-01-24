Wild edge Dallas in shootout

The Wild's fifth shooter, Stewart beat Kari Lehtonen, who stopped 31 of 33 shots in regulation and overtime, with a backhand. It initially appeared Lehtonen had stopped Stewart's attempt, but the puck trickled through.

Minnesota (31-11-5), which also got received from Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu, extended its road point streak to 12 games.

Dallas (19-20-10) received goals from Tyler Seguin and Patrick Eaves in its second consecutive overtime loss. It was the Stars' first shootout of the season.

Pominville scored his eighth goal of the season with 6:25 remaining in the first period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

After Patrick Sharp missed the net from long range, Pominville collected the puck inside the Wild zone and had a 2-on-1 rush with Erik Haula on the opposite side. Pominville capped the sequence by wristing a shot from the right circle past Lehtonen.

Dallas has now allowed the first goal in six consecutive games.

The Wild took a 2-0 lead 4:38 into the second period when Koivu scored a power-play goal from the right circle. Koivu's 14th goal of the season came off a Nino Niederreiter pass from the slot after Niederreiter had received the puck from Mikael Granlund higher up in the Dallas zone.

Granlund increased his point streak to a career-best eight games.

Dallas got on the board at 9:38 of the second period when Seguin scored his 17th goal of the season from the left circle. Seguin one-timed a pass from Antoine Roussel into the back of the visiting net as Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk was a touch late getting to the far post.

Eaves tied it with 20.4 seconds remaining in the second period with his team-leading 18th goal of the season with Dallas on a 5-on-3 power play. After Jamie Benn's attempted pass deflected off Marco Scandella's skate, Eaves batted the puck out of the air to make it a 2-2 contest.