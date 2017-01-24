Metro high school basketball roundup
BOYS
Fargo North 73, Moorhead 53
MOORHEAD—Fargo North defeated Moorhead 73-53 in boys basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
North improved to 8-3 overall and Moorhead fell to 2-13 overall.
West Fargo 59, Fargo South 58
WEST FARGO—Kaiden Forrest recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead West Fargo over Fargo South 59-58 on Tuesday.
Kaleb Johnson scored 17 points for the Bruins.
West Fargo improved to 10-3 overall and South dropped to 3-8 overall.
Fargo Davies 56, Devils Lake 46
DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Matt Veit led Fargo Davies with 19 points in the team's 56-46 win over Devils Lake on Tuesday.
Zach Dahlen scored 13 points for Devils Lake.
With the win, Davies improves to 12-0 overall.
With the loss, Devils Lake falls to 5-6 overall.
GIRLS
Fargo Oak Grove 70, Northern Cass 50
HUNTER, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Northern Cass 70-50 on Tuesday.
Oak Grove improved to 12-3 overall while Northern Cass dropped to 8-7 overall.
Moorhead 82, Fargo North 43
MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby tallied 22 points to lead Moorhead over Fargo North, 82-43 on Tuesday.
Mary Sem had 17 points for the Spartans.
Moorhead improves to 12-5 overall, while North drops to 1-10 overall.
Perham 66, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61
GLYNDON, Minn.—Jayden Benedict led Perham with 15 points in the team's 66-61 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.
Grace Steichen recorded a double-double for the Rebels with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Perham improves to 11-3 overall, while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton falls to 8-7 overall.
West Fargo 55, Fargo South 43
FARGO—Akealy Moton recorded a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds for West Fargo in the team's 55-43 win over Fargo South on Tuesday.
Kierstein Aguilar scored 15 points for Fargo South.
With the win, West Fargo improves to 10-3 overall.
South falls to 0-12 overall.
Fargo Davies 64, Devils Lake 35
FARGO—Alyssa Paper recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds for Fargo Davies in the team's 64-35 victory over Devils Lake on Tuesday.
Mattea Vetsch and Jessica Mertens scored eight points for Devils Lake.
Davies improves to 9-3 overall, while Devils Lake falls to 4-7 overall.