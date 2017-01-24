Metro high school basketball roundup

North improved to 8-3 overall and Moorhead fell to 2-13 overall.

West Fargo 59, Fargo South 58

WEST FARGO—Kaiden Forrest recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead West Fargo over Fargo South 59-58 on Tuesday.

Kaleb Johnson scored 17 points for the Bruins.

West Fargo improved to 10-3 overall and South dropped to 3-8 overall.

Fargo Davies 56, Devils Lake 46

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Matt Veit led Fargo Davies with 19 points in the team's 56-46 win over Devils Lake on Tuesday.

Zach Dahlen scored 13 points for Devils Lake.

With the win, Davies improves to 12-0 overall.

With the loss, Devils Lake falls to 5-6 overall.

GIRLS

Fargo Oak Grove 70, Northern Cass 50

HUNTER, N.D.—Fargo Oak Grove defeated Northern Cass 70-50 on Tuesday.

Oak Grove improved to 12-3 overall while Northern Cass dropped to 8-7 overall.

Moorhead 82, Fargo North 43

MOORHEAD—Sam Haiby tallied 22 points to lead Moorhead over Fargo North, 82-43 on Tuesday.

Mary Sem had 17 points for the Spartans.

Moorhead improves to 12-5 overall, while North drops to 1-10 overall.

Perham 66, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61

GLYNDON, Minn.—Jayden Benedict led Perham with 15 points in the team's 66-61 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.

Grace Steichen recorded a double-double for the Rebels with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Perham improves to 11-3 overall, while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton falls to 8-7 overall.

West Fargo 55, Fargo South 43

FARGO—Akealy Moton recorded a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds for West Fargo in the team's 55-43 win over Fargo South on Tuesday.

Kierstein Aguilar scored 15 points for Fargo South.

With the win, West Fargo improves to 10-3 overall.

South falls to 0-12 overall.

Fargo Davies 64, Devils Lake 35

FARGO—Alyssa Paper recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds for Fargo Davies in the team's 64-35 victory over Devils Lake on Tuesday.

Mattea Vetsch and Jessica Mertens scored eight points for Devils Lake.

Davies improves to 9-3 overall, while Devils Lake falls to 4-7 overall.