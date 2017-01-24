Metro high school hockey roundup

Grant Johnson added two goals and two assists for Central.

With the win, Central improves to 14-0.

West Fargo falls to 1-15 overall with the loss.

Fargo Davies 4, Fargo South-Shanley 3 (ot)

FARGO—Fargo Davies defeated Fargo South-Shanley 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.

Davies improved to 11-6 overall and Shanley drops to 8-7-1 overall.

Fargo North 3, Jamestown 2

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Fargo North defeated Jamestown 3-2 on Tuesday.

North improved to 4-13 overall and Jamestown fell to 7-7 overall.

GIRLS

Roseau 2, Moorhead 0

ROSEAU, Minn.—Roseau defeated Moorhead 2-0 in girls hockey on Tuesday.

Paige Schmidt stopped 25 shots in the loss for Moorhead.

Roseau improves to 12-7-1 overall, while Moorhead falls to 7-12-3.

Fargo North-South 2, Grand Forks 0

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—MacKenzie Hanson scored a goal for Fargo North-South in its 2-0 victory over Grand Forks on Tuesday.

Kaylee Caspers stopped 12 shots in the shutout win for Fargo North-South.

North-South improves to 14-4 overall while Grand Forks drops to 5-11-1 overall.