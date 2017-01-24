Search
    Metro high school hockey roundup

    By Forum staff reports on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:28 p.m.

    BOYS

    Grand Forks Central 9, West Fargo 0

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Judd Caulfield tallied two goals and three assists for Grand Forks Central in the team's 9-0 win over West Fargo in boys hockey on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

    Grant Johnson added two goals and two assists for Central.

    With the win, Central improves to 14-0.

    West Fargo falls to 1-15 overall with the loss.

    Fargo Davies 4, Fargo South-Shanley 3 (ot)

    FARGO—Fargo Davies defeated Fargo South-Shanley 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.

    Davies improved to 11-6 overall and Shanley drops to 8-7-1 overall.

    Fargo North 3, Jamestown 2

    JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Fargo North defeated Jamestown 3-2 on Tuesday.

    North improved to 4-13 overall and Jamestown fell to 7-7 overall.

    GIRLS

    Roseau 2, Moorhead 0

    ROSEAU, Minn.—Roseau defeated Moorhead 2-0 in girls hockey on Tuesday.

    Paige Schmidt stopped 25 shots in the loss for Moorhead.

    Roseau improves to 12-7-1 overall, while Moorhead falls to 7-12-3.

    Fargo North-South 2, Grand Forks 0

    GRAND FORKS, N.D.—MacKenzie Hanson scored a goal for Fargo North-South in its 2-0 victory over Grand Forks on Tuesday.

    Kaylee Caspers stopped 12 shots in the shutout win for Fargo North-South.

    North-South improves to 14-4 overall while Grand Forks drops to 5-11-1 overall.

