Metro high school hockey roundup
BOYS
Grand Forks Central 9, West Fargo 0
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Judd Caulfield tallied two goals and three assists for Grand Forks Central in the team's 9-0 win over West Fargo in boys hockey on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Grant Johnson added two goals and two assists for Central.
With the win, Central improves to 14-0.
West Fargo falls to 1-15 overall with the loss.
Fargo Davies 4, Fargo South-Shanley 3 (ot)
FARGO—Fargo Davies defeated Fargo South-Shanley 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.
Davies improved to 11-6 overall and Shanley drops to 8-7-1 overall.
Fargo North 3, Jamestown 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Fargo North defeated Jamestown 3-2 on Tuesday.
North improved to 4-13 overall and Jamestown fell to 7-7 overall.
GIRLS
Roseau 2, Moorhead 0
ROSEAU, Minn.—Roseau defeated Moorhead 2-0 in girls hockey on Tuesday.
Paige Schmidt stopped 25 shots in the loss for Moorhead.
Roseau improves to 12-7-1 overall, while Moorhead falls to 7-12-3.
Fargo North-South 2, Grand Forks 0
GRAND FORKS, N.D.—MacKenzie Hanson scored a goal for Fargo North-South in its 2-0 victory over Grand Forks on Tuesday.
Kaylee Caspers stopped 12 shots in the shutout win for Fargo North-South.
North-South improves to 14-4 overall while Grand Forks drops to 5-11-1 overall.