UND students, faculty, staff from countries in Trump travel ban advised to stay in U.S.

    Scoreboard

    By Forum staff reports on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:59 p.m.

    Football

    6

    Professional

    National Football League

    Playoffs

    Saturday, Jan. 7

    Houston 27, Oakland 14

    Seattle 26, Detroit 6

    Sunday, Jan. 8

    Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

    Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13

    Saturday, Jan. 14

    Atlanta 36, Seattle 20

    New England 34, Houston 16

    Sunday, Jan. 15

    Green Bay 34, Dallas 31

    Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16

    Sunday, Jan. 22

    Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21

    New England 36, Pittsburgh 17

    Sunday, Feb. 5

    Super Bowl LI: New England (16-2) vs. Atlanta (13-5) at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

    Hockey

    6

    Junior

    Schedule/results

    United States Hockey League

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Team USA 1, Tri-City 0

    Sioux Falls 3, Youngstown 1

    Muskegon 4, Dubuque 3 (so)

    Sioux City 3, Des Moines 0

    Chicago 5, Cedar Rapids 1

    Green Bay 5, Bloomington 2

    Waterloo 6, Omaha 2

    Fargo 6, Lincoln 2

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Tri-City 4, Team USA 3

    Dubuque 2, Muskegon 1

    Chicago 2, Bloomington 1

    Green Bay 7, Madison 0

    Lincoln 5, Fargo 2

    Omaha 1, Des Moines 0

    Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 1

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    Waterloo at Sioux City, 3:05 p.m.

    Team USA at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

    College men

    Area conference schedule

    National Collegiate Hockey Conference

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Western Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1

    Denver 5, Omaha 3

    North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2

    St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1

    Minnesota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 0

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Miami (Ohio) 4, Western Michigan 3

    Omaha at Denver

    North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2

    Minnesota Duluth 2, St. Cloud State 1 (ot)

    Western Collegiate Hockey Association

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Minnesota-Mankato 4, Lake Superior State 2

    Michigan Tech 5, Alabama-Huntsville 2

    Bowling Green 3, Ferris State 2 (ot)

    St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Ferris State 5, Bowling Green 0

    Minnesota-Mankato 3, Lake Superior State 2 (2ot)

    Michigan Tech 4, Alabama-Huntsville 4 (ot)

    Minnesota or Minnesota-Duluth 4, Bemidji State 0

    Big Ten Conference

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Minnesota-Duluth 3, Minnesota 2

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0

    Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 2 (ot)

    Princeton 5, Penn State 4

    Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Concordia 4, Gustavus-Adolphus 0

    Hamline 5, Bethel 3

    Augsburg 4, St. Mary's 3

    St. Thomas 2, St. John's 0

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Concordia 3, Gustavus-Adolphus 2

    Augsburg 5, St. Mary's 5

    Hamline 3, Bethel 2

    St. Thomas 5, St. John's 2

    College women

    Area conference schedule

    Western Collegiate Hockey Association

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Minnesota 2, St. Cloud State 1

    Wisconsin 5, Minnesota-Mankato 0

    North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 1

    Minnesota-Duluth 6, Ohio State 1

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 0

    Wisconsin 6, Minnesota-Mankato 1

    Minnesota-Duluth 3, Ohio State 0

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Gustavus-Adolphus 5, Concordia 0 Gustavus-Adolphus 5

    Hamline 5, Bethel 3

    Augsburg 5, St. Mary's 1

    St. Thomas 3, St. Benedict 2

    St. Olaf 4, St. Catherine 3

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Concordia 2, Gustavus-Adolphus 2 (ot)

    Hamline 3, Bethel 2

    St. Mary's 2, Augsburg 1

    St. Olaf 4, St. Catherine 1

    St. Thomas 4, St. Benedict 3 (ot)

    High school boys

    North Dakota results/schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Bismarck Century 8, Williston 1

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Bismarck 3, Williston 2

    Bottineau 4, Bismarck Century 3 (ot)

    Fargo South-Shanley 2, Grafton-Park River 1

    Grand Forks Central 5, East Grand Forks 0

    Grand Forks Red River 6, Minot 0

    Jamestown 7, Hazen-Beulah 0

    Mandan 1, Pierre (S.D.) 0

    Minnesota schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Roseau 2, Brainerd 1

    Lake of the Woods 5, Park Rapids 0

    Duluth Denfeld 3, Thief River Falls 1

    Hibbing-Chisholm 5, Warroad 1

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Alexandria 3, Bemidji 2

    Wadena-Deer Creek at Breckenridge-Wahpeton

    Detroit Lakes 6, Kittson Central 0

    Grand Forks Central 5, East Grand Forks 0

    St. Michael-Albertville 1, Moorhead 1 (ot)

    Hibbing-Chisholm 4, Thief River Falls 1

    Lake of the Woods 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

    Warroad 4, Duluth Denfeld 0

    High school girls

    North Dakota results/schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Bismarck 5, West Fargo 2

    Mandan 6, Devils Lake 0

    Grand Forks 1, Dickinson 0

    Fargo Davies 2, Williston 1

    Minot 6, Jamestown 0

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Fargo North-South 5, Bismarck 1

    Dickinson 3, Devils Lake 2 (ot)

    Fargo Davies 5, Minot 2

    Williston 2, Jamestown 1 (ot)

    Grand Forks 2, Mandan 0

    Minnesota results/schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Moorhead 8, Detroit Lakes 2

    Roseau 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

    St. Cloud 4, Thief River Falls 2

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Bemidji at Alexandria

    Roseau 2, St. Cloud 1 (ot)

    Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Thief River Falls 0

    Basketball

    6

    College men

    Top 25 results/schedule

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    No. 18 West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77

    No. 15 Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54 (ot)

    Georgia Tech 62, No. 14 Notre Dame 60

    Syracuse 82, No. 6 Florida State 72

    Miami (Fla.) 77, No. 9 North Carolina 62

    No. 25 Florida 84, Oklahoma 52

    No. 22 Maryland 85, Minnesota 78

    No. 16 Creighton 83, DePaul 66

    No. 17 Duke 85, Wake Forest 83

    No. 5 Baylor 78, Mississippi 75

    No. 2 Kansas 79, No. 4 Kentucky 73

    Georgetown 85, No. 11 Butler 81

    No. 23 South Carolina 63, Missouri 53

    No. 10 Oregon at Colorado

    No. 3 Gonzaga at Pepperdine

    No. 21 St. Mary's at Santa Clara

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    No. 12 Virginia at No. 1 Villanova, noon

    North Carolina State at No. 13 Louisville, noon

    Washington at No. 7 Arizona, 2;30 p.m.

    South Florida at No. 19 Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

    No. 20 Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    No. 24 Xavier at St. John's, 5 p.m.

    Area conference results/schedule

    Big Ten Conference

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    No. 15 Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54

    No. 22 Maryland 85, Minnesota 78

    Penn State 71, Illinois 67

    Iowa 85, Ohio State 72

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    Michigan at Michigan State, noon

    Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

    Summit League

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Fort Wayne 87, Oral Roberts 83

    South Dakota 88, Denver 83

    Western Illinois 78, IUPUI 69

    South Dakota State 88, Omaha 84

    Games Tuesday, Jan. 31

    Denver at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

    Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

    North Dakota State at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

    Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

    South Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

    Big Sky Conference

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Weber State 96, Idaho State 74

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Montana State 91, Eastern Washington 90

    Northern Arizona 68, North Dakota 67

    Northern Colorado 89, Southern Utah 71

    Idaho 85, Montana 77 (ot)

    Portland State at Sacramento State

    Games Thursday, Feb. 2

    Southern Utah at Weber State, 8 p.m.

    Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 8:05 p.m.

    Northern Arizona at Idaho State, 8:05 p.m.

    Portland State at Idaho, 9 p.m.

    Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Minnesota-Mankato 78, Minnesota-Crookston 74

    Winona State 84, Minot State 82

    Augustana 90, Minnesota-Duluth 67

    Bemidji State 78, Concordia-St. Paul 62

    SW Minnesota State 113, Minnesota State Moorhead 105

    Northern State 86, Sioux Falls 84

    St. Cloud State 84, Wayne State 80

    Upper Iowa 87, Bismarck-Mary 78

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Winona State 85, Bismarck-Mary 79

    Wayne State 79, Minnesota-Duluth 77

    Minnesota State Moorhead 84, Sioux Falls 59

    Upper Iowa 82, Minot State 67

    Minnesota-Mankato 86, Bemidji State 73

    Minnesota-Crookston 73, Concordia-St. Paul 70

    St. Cloud State 91, Augustana 83

    Northern State 96, SW Minnesota State 86

    Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Association

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    St. Thomas 74, St. John's 65

    St. Olaf 65, Concordia 62

    Gustavus-Adolphus 68, St. Mary's 55

    Carleton 81, Hamline 66

    Bethel 85, Macalester 79

    Games Monday, Jan. 30

    Bethel at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

    St. John's at Concordia, 7 p.m.

    Macalester at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

    Gustavus at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

    Hamline at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.

    North Star Athletic Association

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Jamestown 90, Waldorf 67

    Dickinson State 92, Viterbo 52

    Presentation 80, Bellevue 69

    Valley City State 70, Mayville State 56

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Valley City State 65, Waldorf 59

    Jamestown 82, Viterbo 65

    Dickinson State 70, Mayville State 48

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    Dakota State at Mount Marty, 4 p.m.

    Junior college

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    Presentation JV at N.D. State College of Science, 2 p.m.

    College women

    Area conference results/schedule

    Big Ten Conference

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

    Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.

    Iowa at Maryland, 1 p.m.

    Northwestern at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

    Indiana at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

    Games Monday, Jan. 30

    Michigan State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

    Penn State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Summit League

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    IUPUI 62, Fort Wayne 48

    Western Illinois 86, South Dakota 78

    Oral Roberts 70, North Dakota State 50

    Omaha 83, South Dakota State 82

    Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

    Western Illinois at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

    South Dakota at Denver, 8 p.m.

    Games Thursday, Feb. 2

    Omaha at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

    North Dakota State at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

    Big Sky Conference

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Sacramento State 77, Portland State 68

    North Dakota 88, Northern Arizona 69

    Idaho State 57, Weber State 52

    Northern Colorado 74, Southern Utah 55

    Montana State 72, Eastern Washington 61

    Idaho 75, Montana 50

    Games Thursday, Feb. 2

    Weber State at Southern Utah, 7:30 p.m.

    Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

    Idaho at Portland State, 9 p.m.

    Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 9:05 p.m.

    Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Minnesota State Moorhead 73, SW Minnesota State 66

    Northern State 63 Sioux Falls 62

    Wayne State 75, St. Cloud State 63

    Minnesota-Mankato 82, Minnesota-Crookston 57

    Bismarck-Mary 59, Upper Iowa 57

    Winona State 69, Minot State 53

    Concordia-St. Paul 68, Bemidji State 60

    Augustana 77, Minnesota-Duluth 63

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Minnesota-Duluth 64, Wayne State 52

    Winona State 65, Bismarck-Mary 47

    Upper Iowa 65, Minot State 53

    Minnesota-Mankato 75, Bemidji State 64

    St. Cloud State 74, Augustana 70

    Sioux Falls 66, Minnesota State Moorhead 61

    Concordia-St. Paul 90, Minnesota-Crookston 84

    Northern State 90, SW Minnesota State 65

    Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Concordia 56, St. Olaf 47

    Bethel 73, Macalester 45

    Gustavus-Adolphus 71, St. Mary's 44

    Carleton 62, Hamline 55

    St. Catherine 69, Augsburg 65

    St. Thomas 65, St. Benedict 40

    Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

    Augsburg at Concordia, 5:45 p.m.

    St. Thomas at Gustavus, 7 p.m.

    Macalester at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

    Bethel at Carleton, 7 p.m.

    St. Mary's at Hamline, 7 p.m.

    St. Olaf at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

    North Star Athletic Association

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Jamestown 111, Waldorf 48

    Valley City State 77, Mayville State 72

    Dickinson State 60, Viterbo 48

    Bellevue 62, Presentation 54

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Jamestown 89, Viterbo 49

    Valley City State 99, Waldorf 51

    Dickinson State 80, Mayville State 59

    Games Sunday, Jan. 29

    Dakota State at Mount Marty, 2 p.m.

    Junior college

    Games Thursday, Feb. 2

    United Tribes at N.D. State College of Science, 5:30 p.m.

    High school boys

    North Dakota results/schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Bismarck 69, Williston 41

    Bismarck Legacy 67, Jamestown 54

    Ellendale 75, Barnes County North 26

    Carrington 42, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 34

    Devils Lake 65, Grand Forks Central 26

    Dickinson 79, Minot 74

    Fargo Davies 92, Fargo South 58

    Grand Forks Red River 91, West Fargo Sheyenne 87

    Harvey-Wells County 65, Warrick 34

    Mandan 82, Turtle Mountain 60

    New Rockford-Sheyenne 79, Lakota 39

    Valley City 52, Wahpeton 39

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Bismarck St. Mary's 85, Williston 66

    North Star 53, Carrington 49

    Hillsboro-Central Valley 68, Central Cass 44

    Sargent Central 53, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46 (ot)

    Enderlin 58, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 55 (ot)

    Ellendale 68, Lisbon 37

    Fergus Falls Hillcrest 76, Fargo Oak Grove 73

    Harvey-Wells County 54, Kidder County 50

    Northern Cass 74, Milnor-North Sargent 65

    Minot at Madison (S.D.)

    Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, New Rockford-Sheyenne 47

    Medina-Pingree-Buchanan at Oakes

    Leola-Frederick (S.D.) at South Border

    Wilmot (S.D.) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

    Breckenridge 74, Wahpeton 46

    Minnesota results/schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Ada-Borup 81, Climax-Fisher 56

    Alexandria 64, Fergus Falls 48

    Ortonville 70, Ashby 36

    Norman County East-UH 64, Bagley 36

    Battle Lake 65, Brandon-Evansville 53

    Hawley 58, Crookston 49

    Norman County West 69, Fertile-Beltrami 60

    Waubun 57, Fosston 46

    Parkers Prairie 74, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 52

    Win-E-Mac 78, Moorhead Park Christian 65

    New York Mills 72, Menahga 66 (2ot)

    Pequot Lakes 73, Park Rapids 30

    Rothsay 45, Underwood 31

    Verndale 50, Pillager 49

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Alexandria 61, Bemidji 58

    Breckenridge 74, Wahpeton 46

    East Grand Forks 71, Warroad 57

    Sebeka 70, Henning 59

    Fergus Falls Hillcrest 76, Fargo Oak Grove 73

    Waubun 58, Red Lake County 27

    West Central Area 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 58 (ot)

    Tri-State at Wheaton-Herman-Norcross

    High school girls

    North Dakota results/schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Barnes County North 53, Ellendale 34

    Bismarck 69, Williston 48

    Bismarck Legacy 51, Jamestown 43

    Lisbon 49, Central Cass 37

    Grand Forks Central 59, Devils Lake 56

    Dickinson 53, Minot 36

    Fargo Davies 71, Fargo South 37

    Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 61, Maple Valley 19

    Grand Forks Red River 69, West Fargo Sheyenne 51

    Park River-FL 51, Griggs County Central 7

    Mayville-Portland-CG 56, Hatton-Northwood 35

    Thompson 53, Hillsboro-Central Valley 52

    Kindred 51, Northern Cass 27

    Mandan 71, Turtle Mountain 54

    Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 58, Shiloh Christian 56

    Richland 60, Sargent Central 28

    Tri-State 81, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 45

    Wahpeton 65, Valley City 43

    North Border 60, Larimore 53

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Bismarck St. Mary's 65, Williston 56

    North Star 53, Carrington 49

    Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 58, Sargent Central 32

    Ellendale 36, Lisbon 28

    Fargo Oak Grove 50, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 42

    Harvey-Wells County 40, Kidder County 38

    Northern Cass 45, Milnor-North Sargent 30

    Langdon-Edmore-Munich 83, New Rockford-Sheyenne 52

    Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57, Oakes 42

    South Border 60, Leola-Frederick (S.D.) 58

    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 51, Britton-Hecla (S.D.) 49

    Wahpeton 74, Breckenridge 28

    Minnesota results/schedule

    Games Friday, Jan. 27

    Ortonville 76, Ashby 31

    Barnesville 60, Perham 36

    Henning 70, Brandon-Evansville 39

    Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 59, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 22

    Crookston 48, Hawley 44

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Frazee 45

    Norman County East-UH 67, Bagley 31

    Moorhead Park Christian 64, Win-E-Mac 57

    Pelican Rapids 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

    Hancock 51, West Central Area 36

    Red Lake Falls 55, Goodridge-Grygla 27

    Games Saturday, Jan. 28

    Bemidji at Alexandria

    Wahpeton 74, Breckenridge 28

    Perham at Detroit Lakes

    Elk River 87, Moorhead 68

    Fargo Oak Grove 50, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 42

    Wrestling

    6

    College

    Results Friday

    Minnesota State University Moorhead 23, Northern State 15

    125: Goldsmith, MSUM, dec. Leier, 5-3. 133: Bosch, MSUM, forfeit. 141: Vazquez, MSUM, dec. Voegeli, 6-4. 149: Stenberg, NS, dec. Connell, 8-1. 157: Novacek, MSUM, Tech. fall Dorris, 17-0 3:39. 165: Fichter, NS, maj. dec. Kuntz, 15-3. 174: Blees, MSUM, dec. Olson, 4-2. 184: Murphy, NS, 5-3 (sv-1) Rhode. 197: Gomez, NS, Tech. fall Anderson, 20-4 7:00. 285: Abdullatif, MSUM dec. Townsend, 8-2.

    Results Saturday

    At Righetti High School, Santa Maria, Calif.

    North Dakota State 32, Cal State Bakersfield 8

    165: Lorenzo De La Riva (CSUB) dec. #17 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU), 17-10. 174: Dylan Urbach (NDSU) tech fall Matt Penyacsek (CSUB), 20-5 (4:48). 184: Tyler McNutt (NDSU) dec. Bryan Battisto (CSUB), 8-4. 197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Jacob Sieder (CSUB), 9-4. 285: #25 Ben Tynan (NDSU) pins Alex Encarnarcion-Strand (CSUB), 6:38. 125: #3 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) dec. Sean Nickell (CSUB), 10-5. 133: #20 Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall Carlos Herrera (CSUB), 19-3 (7:00). 141: Russell Rohlfing (CSUB) tech fall Taylor Nein (NDSU), 20-4 (6:29). 149: Mitch Friedman (NDSU) maj. dec. Everett Pratt (CSUB), 12-4. 157: #8 Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Sean O'Rourke (CSUB), 14-5

    North Dakota State 30, Cal Poly 6

    165: #17 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec. Luke Wilson (CP), 7-6. 174: Dylan Urbach (NDSU) dec. Xavier Johnson (CP), 4-1. 184: Sohrab Movahedi (CP) dec. Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 12-8

    197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Thomas Lane (CP), 8-5. 285: #25 Ben Tynan (NDSU) maj. dec. Spencer Empey (CP), 12-2. 125: #3 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) tech fall Isaac Blackburn (CP), 26-7 (6:59). 133: #20 Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall Yoshito Funakoshi (CP), 18-2 (4:35). 141: Ty Schilling (CP) dec. Taylor Nein (NDSU), 2-1. 149: Mitch Friedman (NDSU) dec. Joshy Cortez (CP), 7-3. 157: #8 Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Colt Shorts (CP), 12-4.

    High school

    Results Friday

    Moorhead 50, Fargo Davies 15

    106: DeBlaere, F, pinned Zimmel, 1:21. 113: Luthi, M, dec. Fry, 8-4. 120: Risdal, M, Maj. dec. Weber, 12-3. 126: Goberrnatz, M, Tech. fall Barth, 16-1, 5:27. 132: Mohr, F, pinned Wendt, 3:20. 138: Booker, M, pinned Chloupek, 0:43. 145: Sanders, M, pinned Schwarz, 0:37. 152: Horstad, M, dec. Skaare, 7-5. 160: Lien, M, dec. Morris, 5-2. 170: Hall, M, maj. dec. York, 10-1. 182: Schock, M, maj. dec. Johnson, 10-2. 195: Grove, M, pinned Nsengyumia, 1:03. 220: Olstad, M, pinned Teigen, 0:42. 285: Baguma, FD, dec. Abdi, 5-2.

