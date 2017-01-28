Scoreboard

Recommended for you

Houston 27, Oakland 14

Seattle 26, Detroit 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13

Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20

New England 34, Houston 16

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay 34, Dallas 31

Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16

Sunday, Jan. 22

Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21

New England 36, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday, Feb. 5

Super Bowl LI: New England (16-2) vs. Atlanta (13-5) at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

6

Junior

Schedule/results

United States Hockey League

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Team USA 1, Tri-City 0

Sioux Falls 3, Youngstown 1

Muskegon 4, Dubuque 3 (so)

Sioux City 3, Des Moines 0

Chicago 5, Cedar Rapids 1

Green Bay 5, Bloomington 2

Waterloo 6, Omaha 2

Fargo 6, Lincoln 2

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Tri-City 4, Team USA 3

Dubuque 2, Muskegon 1

Chicago 2, Bloomington 1

Green Bay 7, Madison 0

Lincoln 5, Fargo 2

Omaha 1, Des Moines 0

Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 1

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

Waterloo at Sioux City, 3:05 p.m.

Team USA at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

College men

Area conference schedule

National Collegiate Hockey Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Western Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1

Denver 5, Omaha 3

North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2

St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 0

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Miami (Ohio) 4, Western Michigan 3

Omaha at Denver

North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2

Minnesota Duluth 2, St. Cloud State 1 (ot)

Western Collegiate Hockey Association

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Minnesota-Mankato 4, Lake Superior State 2

Michigan Tech 5, Alabama-Huntsville 2

Bowling Green 3, Ferris State 2 (ot)

St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Ferris State 5, Bowling Green 0

Minnesota-Mankato 3, Lake Superior State 2 (2ot)

Michigan Tech 4, Alabama-Huntsville 4 (ot)

Minnesota or Minnesota-Duluth 4, Bemidji State 0

Big Ten Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Minnesota 2

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0

Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 2 (ot)

Princeton 5, Penn State 4

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Concordia 4, Gustavus-Adolphus 0

Hamline 5, Bethel 3

Augsburg 4, St. Mary's 3

St. Thomas 2, St. John's 0

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Concordia 3, Gustavus-Adolphus 2

Augsburg 5, St. Mary's 5

Hamline 3, Bethel 2

St. Thomas 5, St. John's 2

College women

Area conference schedule

Western Collegiate Hockey Association

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Minnesota 2, St. Cloud State 1

Wisconsin 5, Minnesota-Mankato 0

North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota-Duluth 6, Ohio State 1

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 0

Wisconsin 6, Minnesota-Mankato 1

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Ohio State 0

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Gustavus-Adolphus 5, Concordia 0 Gustavus-Adolphus 5

Hamline 5, Bethel 3

Augsburg 5, St. Mary's 1

St. Thomas 3, St. Benedict 2

St. Olaf 4, St. Catherine 3

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Concordia 2, Gustavus-Adolphus 2 (ot)

Hamline 3, Bethel 2

St. Mary's 2, Augsburg 1

St. Olaf 4, St. Catherine 1

St. Thomas 4, St. Benedict 3 (ot)

High school boys

North Dakota results/schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Bismarck Century 8, Williston 1

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Bismarck 3, Williston 2

Bottineau 4, Bismarck Century 3 (ot)

Fargo South-Shanley 2, Grafton-Park River 1

Grand Forks Central 5, East Grand Forks 0

Grand Forks Red River 6, Minot 0

Jamestown 7, Hazen-Beulah 0

Mandan 1, Pierre (S.D.) 0

Minnesota schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Roseau 2, Brainerd 1

Lake of the Woods 5, Park Rapids 0

Duluth Denfeld 3, Thief River Falls 1

Hibbing-Chisholm 5, Warroad 1

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Alexandria 3, Bemidji 2

Wadena-Deer Creek at Breckenridge-Wahpeton

Detroit Lakes 6, Kittson Central 0

Grand Forks Central 5, East Grand Forks 0

St. Michael-Albertville 1, Moorhead 1 (ot)

Hibbing-Chisholm 4, Thief River Falls 1

Lake of the Woods 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Warroad 4, Duluth Denfeld 0

High school girls

North Dakota results/schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Bismarck 5, West Fargo 2

Mandan 6, Devils Lake 0

Grand Forks 1, Dickinson 0

Fargo Davies 2, Williston 1

Minot 6, Jamestown 0

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Fargo North-South 5, Bismarck 1

Dickinson 3, Devils Lake 2 (ot)

Fargo Davies 5, Minot 2

Williston 2, Jamestown 1 (ot)

Grand Forks 2, Mandan 0

Minnesota results/schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Moorhead 8, Detroit Lakes 2

Roseau 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

St. Cloud 4, Thief River Falls 2

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Bemidji at Alexandria

Roseau 2, St. Cloud 1 (ot)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Thief River Falls 0

Basketball

6

College men

Top 25 results/schedule

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

No. 18 West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77

No. 15 Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54 (ot)

Georgia Tech 62, No. 14 Notre Dame 60

Syracuse 82, No. 6 Florida State 72

Miami (Fla.) 77, No. 9 North Carolina 62

No. 25 Florida 84, Oklahoma 52

No. 22 Maryland 85, Minnesota 78

No. 16 Creighton 83, DePaul 66

No. 17 Duke 85, Wake Forest 83

No. 5 Baylor 78, Mississippi 75

No. 2 Kansas 79, No. 4 Kentucky 73

Georgetown 85, No. 11 Butler 81

No. 23 South Carolina 63, Missouri 53

No. 10 Oregon at Colorado

No. 3 Gonzaga at Pepperdine

No. 21 St. Mary's at Santa Clara

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

No. 12 Virginia at No. 1 Villanova, noon

North Carolina State at No. 13 Louisville, noon

Washington at No. 7 Arizona, 2;30 p.m.

South Florida at No. 19 Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Xavier at St. John's, 5 p.m.

Area conference results/schedule

Big Ten Conference

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

No. 15 Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54

No. 22 Maryland 85, Minnesota 78

Penn State 71, Illinois 67

Iowa 85, Ohio State 72

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

Michigan at Michigan State, noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Summit League

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Fort Wayne 87, Oral Roberts 83

South Dakota 88, Denver 83

Western Illinois 78, IUPUI 69

South Dakota State 88, Omaha 84

Games Tuesday, Jan. 31

Denver at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

North Dakota State at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Weber State 96, Idaho State 74

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Montana State 91, Eastern Washington 90

Northern Arizona 68, North Dakota 67

Northern Colorado 89, Southern Utah 71

Idaho 85, Montana 77 (ot)

Portland State at Sacramento State

Games Thursday, Feb. 2

Southern Utah at Weber State, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 8:05 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho State, 8:05 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Minnesota-Mankato 78, Minnesota-Crookston 74

Winona State 84, Minot State 82

Augustana 90, Minnesota-Duluth 67

Bemidji State 78, Concordia-St. Paul 62

SW Minnesota State 113, Minnesota State Moorhead 105

Northern State 86, Sioux Falls 84

St. Cloud State 84, Wayne State 80

Upper Iowa 87, Bismarck-Mary 78

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Winona State 85, Bismarck-Mary 79

Wayne State 79, Minnesota-Duluth 77

Minnesota State Moorhead 84, Sioux Falls 59

Upper Iowa 82, Minot State 67

Minnesota-Mankato 86, Bemidji State 73

Minnesota-Crookston 73, Concordia-St. Paul 70

St. Cloud State 91, Augustana 83

Northern State 96, SW Minnesota State 86

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

St. Thomas 74, St. John's 65

St. Olaf 65, Concordia 62

Gustavus-Adolphus 68, St. Mary's 55

Carleton 81, Hamline 66

Bethel 85, Macalester 79

Games Monday, Jan. 30

Bethel at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

St. John's at Concordia, 7 p.m.

Macalester at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Gustavus at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Hamline at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Jamestown 90, Waldorf 67

Dickinson State 92, Viterbo 52

Presentation 80, Bellevue 69

Valley City State 70, Mayville State 56

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Valley City State 65, Waldorf 59

Jamestown 82, Viterbo 65

Dickinson State 70, Mayville State 48

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

Dakota State at Mount Marty, 4 p.m.

Junior college

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

Presentation JV at N.D. State College of Science, 2 p.m.

College women

Area conference results/schedule

Big Ten Conference

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Games Monday, Jan. 30

Michigan State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

Penn State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Summit League

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

IUPUI 62, Fort Wayne 48

Western Illinois 86, South Dakota 78

Oral Roberts 70, North Dakota State 50

Omaha 83, South Dakota State 82

Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Denver, 8 p.m.

Games Thursday, Feb. 2

Omaha at IUPUI, 6 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Sacramento State 77, Portland State 68

North Dakota 88, Northern Arizona 69

Idaho State 57, Weber State 52

Northern Colorado 74, Southern Utah 55

Montana State 72, Eastern Washington 61

Idaho 75, Montana 50

Games Thursday, Feb. 2

Weber State at Southern Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Portland State, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 9:05 p.m.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Minnesota State Moorhead 73, SW Minnesota State 66

Northern State 63 Sioux Falls 62

Wayne State 75, St. Cloud State 63

Minnesota-Mankato 82, Minnesota-Crookston 57

Bismarck-Mary 59, Upper Iowa 57

Winona State 69, Minot State 53

Concordia-St. Paul 68, Bemidji State 60

Augustana 77, Minnesota-Duluth 63

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Minnesota-Duluth 64, Wayne State 52

Winona State 65, Bismarck-Mary 47

Upper Iowa 65, Minot State 53

Minnesota-Mankato 75, Bemidji State 64

St. Cloud State 74, Augustana 70

Sioux Falls 66, Minnesota State Moorhead 61

Concordia-St. Paul 90, Minnesota-Crookston 84

Northern State 90, SW Minnesota State 65

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Concordia 56, St. Olaf 47

Bethel 73, Macalester 45

Gustavus-Adolphus 71, St. Mary's 44

Carleton 62, Hamline 55

St. Catherine 69, Augsburg 65

St. Thomas 65, St. Benedict 40

Games Wednesday, Feb. 1

Augsburg at Concordia, 5:45 p.m.

St. Thomas at Gustavus, 7 p.m.

Macalester at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Carleton, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's at Hamline, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

North Star Athletic Association

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Jamestown 111, Waldorf 48

Valley City State 77, Mayville State 72

Dickinson State 60, Viterbo 48

Bellevue 62, Presentation 54

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Jamestown 89, Viterbo 49

Valley City State 99, Waldorf 51

Dickinson State 80, Mayville State 59

Games Sunday, Jan. 29

Dakota State at Mount Marty, 2 p.m.

Junior college

Games Thursday, Feb. 2

United Tribes at N.D. State College of Science, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys

North Dakota results/schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Bismarck 69, Williston 41

Bismarck Legacy 67, Jamestown 54

Ellendale 75, Barnes County North 26

Carrington 42, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 34

Devils Lake 65, Grand Forks Central 26

Dickinson 79, Minot 74

Fargo Davies 92, Fargo South 58

Grand Forks Red River 91, West Fargo Sheyenne 87

Harvey-Wells County 65, Warrick 34

Mandan 82, Turtle Mountain 60

New Rockford-Sheyenne 79, Lakota 39

Valley City 52, Wahpeton 39

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Bismarck St. Mary's 85, Williston 66

North Star 53, Carrington 49

Hillsboro-Central Valley 68, Central Cass 44

Sargent Central 53, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46 (ot)

Enderlin 58, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 55 (ot)

Ellendale 68, Lisbon 37

Fergus Falls Hillcrest 76, Fargo Oak Grove 73

Harvey-Wells County 54, Kidder County 50

Northern Cass 74, Milnor-North Sargent 65

Minot at Madison (S.D.)

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, New Rockford-Sheyenne 47

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan at Oakes

Leola-Frederick (S.D.) at South Border

Wilmot (S.D.) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Breckenridge 74, Wahpeton 46

Minnesota results/schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Ada-Borup 81, Climax-Fisher 56

Alexandria 64, Fergus Falls 48

Ortonville 70, Ashby 36

Norman County East-UH 64, Bagley 36

Battle Lake 65, Brandon-Evansville 53

Hawley 58, Crookston 49

Norman County West 69, Fertile-Beltrami 60

Waubun 57, Fosston 46

Parkers Prairie 74, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 52

Win-E-Mac 78, Moorhead Park Christian 65

New York Mills 72, Menahga 66 (2ot)

Pequot Lakes 73, Park Rapids 30

Rothsay 45, Underwood 31

Verndale 50, Pillager 49

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Alexandria 61, Bemidji 58

Breckenridge 74, Wahpeton 46

East Grand Forks 71, Warroad 57

Sebeka 70, Henning 59

Fergus Falls Hillcrest 76, Fargo Oak Grove 73

Waubun 58, Red Lake County 27

West Central Area 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 58 (ot)

Tri-State at Wheaton-Herman-Norcross

High school girls

North Dakota results/schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Barnes County North 53, Ellendale 34

Bismarck 69, Williston 48

Bismarck Legacy 51, Jamestown 43

Lisbon 49, Central Cass 37

Grand Forks Central 59, Devils Lake 56

Dickinson 53, Minot 36

Fargo Davies 71, Fargo South 37

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 61, Maple Valley 19

Grand Forks Red River 69, West Fargo Sheyenne 51

Park River-FL 51, Griggs County Central 7

Mayville-Portland-CG 56, Hatton-Northwood 35

Thompson 53, Hillsboro-Central Valley 52

Kindred 51, Northern Cass 27

Mandan 71, Turtle Mountain 54

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 58, Shiloh Christian 56

Richland 60, Sargent Central 28

Tri-State 81, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 45

Wahpeton 65, Valley City 43

North Border 60, Larimore 53

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Bismarck St. Mary's 65, Williston 56

North Star 53, Carrington 49

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 58, Sargent Central 32

Ellendale 36, Lisbon 28

Fargo Oak Grove 50, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 42

Harvey-Wells County 40, Kidder County 38

Northern Cass 45, Milnor-North Sargent 30

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 83, New Rockford-Sheyenne 52

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57, Oakes 42

South Border 60, Leola-Frederick (S.D.) 58

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 51, Britton-Hecla (S.D.) 49

Wahpeton 74, Breckenridge 28

Minnesota results/schedule

Games Friday, Jan. 27

Ortonville 76, Ashby 31

Barnesville 60, Perham 36

Henning 70, Brandon-Evansville 39

Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 59, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 22

Crookston 48, Hawley 44

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Frazee 45

Norman County East-UH 67, Bagley 31

Moorhead Park Christian 64, Win-E-Mac 57

Pelican Rapids 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

Hancock 51, West Central Area 36

Red Lake Falls 55, Goodridge-Grygla 27

Games Saturday, Jan. 28

Bemidji at Alexandria

Wahpeton 74, Breckenridge 28

Perham at Detroit Lakes

Elk River 87, Moorhead 68

Fargo Oak Grove 50, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 42

Wrestling

6

College

Results Friday

Minnesota State University Moorhead 23, Northern State 15

125: Goldsmith, MSUM, dec. Leier, 5-3. 133: Bosch, MSUM, forfeit. 141: Vazquez, MSUM, dec. Voegeli, 6-4. 149: Stenberg, NS, dec. Connell, 8-1. 157: Novacek, MSUM, Tech. fall Dorris, 17-0 3:39. 165: Fichter, NS, maj. dec. Kuntz, 15-3. 174: Blees, MSUM, dec. Olson, 4-2. 184: Murphy, NS, 5-3 (sv-1) Rhode. 197: Gomez, NS, Tech. fall Anderson, 20-4 7:00. 285: Abdullatif, MSUM dec. Townsend, 8-2.

Results Saturday

At Righetti High School, Santa Maria, Calif.

North Dakota State 32, Cal State Bakersfield 8

165: Lorenzo De La Riva (CSUB) dec. #17 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU), 17-10. 174: Dylan Urbach (NDSU) tech fall Matt Penyacsek (CSUB), 20-5 (4:48). 184: Tyler McNutt (NDSU) dec. Bryan Battisto (CSUB), 8-4. 197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Jacob Sieder (CSUB), 9-4. 285: #25 Ben Tynan (NDSU) pins Alex Encarnarcion-Strand (CSUB), 6:38. 125: #3 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) dec. Sean Nickell (CSUB), 10-5. 133: #20 Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall Carlos Herrera (CSUB), 19-3 (7:00). 141: Russell Rohlfing (CSUB) tech fall Taylor Nein (NDSU), 20-4 (6:29). 149: Mitch Friedman (NDSU) maj. dec. Everett Pratt (CSUB), 12-4. 157: #8 Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Sean O'Rourke (CSUB), 14-5

North Dakota State 30, Cal Poly 6

165: #17 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec. Luke Wilson (CP), 7-6. 174: Dylan Urbach (NDSU) dec. Xavier Johnson (CP), 4-1. 184: Sohrab Movahedi (CP) dec. Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 12-8

197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Thomas Lane (CP), 8-5. 285: #25 Ben Tynan (NDSU) maj. dec. Spencer Empey (CP), 12-2. 125: #3 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) tech fall Isaac Blackburn (CP), 26-7 (6:59). 133: #20 Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall Yoshito Funakoshi (CP), 18-2 (4:35). 141: Ty Schilling (CP) dec. Taylor Nein (NDSU), 2-1. 149: Mitch Friedman (NDSU) dec. Joshy Cortez (CP), 7-3. 157: #8 Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Colt Shorts (CP), 12-4.

High school

Results Friday

Moorhead 50, Fargo Davies 15

106: DeBlaere, F, pinned Zimmel, 1:21. 113: Luthi, M, dec. Fry, 8-4. 120: Risdal, M, Maj. dec. Weber, 12-3. 126: Goberrnatz, M, Tech. fall Barth, 16-1, 5:27. 132: Mohr, F, pinned Wendt, 3:20. 138: Booker, M, pinned Chloupek, 0:43. 145: Sanders, M, pinned Schwarz, 0:37. 152: Horstad, M, dec. Skaare, 7-5. 160: Lien, M, dec. Morris, 5-2. 170: Hall, M, maj. dec. York, 10-1. 182: Schock, M, maj. dec. Johnson, 10-2. 195: Grove, M, pinned Nsengyumia, 1:03. 220: Olstad, M, pinned Teigen, 0:42. 285: Baguma, FD, dec. Abdi, 5-2.