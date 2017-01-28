Scoreboard
Football
6
Professional
National Football League
Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 7
Houston 27, Oakland 14
Seattle 26, Detroit 6
Sunday, Jan. 8
Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12
Green Bay 38, New York Giants 13
Saturday, Jan. 14
Atlanta 36, Seattle 20
New England 34, Houston 16
Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay 34, Dallas 31
Pittsburgh 18, Kansas City 16
Sunday, Jan. 22
Atlanta 44, Green Bay 21
New England 36, Pittsburgh 17
Sunday, Feb. 5
Super Bowl LI: New England (16-2) vs. Atlanta (13-5) at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Hockey
6
Junior
Schedule/results
United States Hockey League
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Team USA 1, Tri-City 0
Sioux Falls 3, Youngstown 1
Muskegon 4, Dubuque 3 (so)
Sioux City 3, Des Moines 0
Chicago 5, Cedar Rapids 1
Green Bay 5, Bloomington 2
Waterloo 6, Omaha 2
Fargo 6, Lincoln 2
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Tri-City 4, Team USA 3
Dubuque 2, Muskegon 1
Chicago 2, Bloomington 1
Green Bay 7, Madison 0
Lincoln 5, Fargo 2
Omaha 1, Des Moines 0
Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 1
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
Waterloo at Sioux City, 3:05 p.m.
Team USA at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
College men
Area conference schedule
National Collegiate Hockey Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Western Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1
Denver 5, Omaha 3
North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2
St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1
Minnesota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 0
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Miami (Ohio) 4, Western Michigan 3
Omaha at Denver
North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2
Minnesota Duluth 2, St. Cloud State 1 (ot)
Western Collegiate Hockey Association
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Minnesota-Mankato 4, Lake Superior State 2
Michigan Tech 5, Alabama-Huntsville 2
Bowling Green 3, Ferris State 2 (ot)
St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Ferris State 5, Bowling Green 0
Minnesota-Mankato 3, Lake Superior State 2 (2ot)
Michigan Tech 4, Alabama-Huntsville 4 (ot)
Minnesota or Minnesota-Duluth 4, Bemidji State 0
Big Ten Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Minnesota 2
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 0
Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 2 (ot)
Princeton 5, Penn State 4
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Concordia 4, Gustavus-Adolphus 0
Hamline 5, Bethel 3
Augsburg 4, St. Mary's 3
St. Thomas 2, St. John's 0
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Concordia 3, Gustavus-Adolphus 2
Augsburg 5, St. Mary's 5
Hamline 3, Bethel 2
St. Thomas 5, St. John's 2
College women
Area conference schedule
Western Collegiate Hockey Association
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Minnesota 2, St. Cloud State 1
Wisconsin 5, Minnesota-Mankato 0
North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 1
Minnesota-Duluth 6, Ohio State 1
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 0
Wisconsin 6, Minnesota-Mankato 1
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Ohio State 0
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Gustavus-Adolphus 5, Concordia 0 Gustavus-Adolphus 5
Hamline 5, Bethel 3
Augsburg 5, St. Mary's 1
St. Thomas 3, St. Benedict 2
St. Olaf 4, St. Catherine 3
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Concordia 2, Gustavus-Adolphus 2 (ot)
Hamline 3, Bethel 2
St. Mary's 2, Augsburg 1
St. Olaf 4, St. Catherine 1
St. Thomas 4, St. Benedict 3 (ot)
High school boys
North Dakota results/schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Bismarck Century 8, Williston 1
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Bismarck 3, Williston 2
Bottineau 4, Bismarck Century 3 (ot)
Fargo South-Shanley 2, Grafton-Park River 1
Grand Forks Central 5, East Grand Forks 0
Grand Forks Red River 6, Minot 0
Jamestown 7, Hazen-Beulah 0
Mandan 1, Pierre (S.D.) 0
Minnesota schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Roseau 2, Brainerd 1
Lake of the Woods 5, Park Rapids 0
Duluth Denfeld 3, Thief River Falls 1
Hibbing-Chisholm 5, Warroad 1
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Alexandria 3, Bemidji 2
Wadena-Deer Creek at Breckenridge-Wahpeton
Detroit Lakes 6, Kittson Central 0
Grand Forks Central 5, East Grand Forks 0
St. Michael-Albertville 1, Moorhead 1 (ot)
Hibbing-Chisholm 4, Thief River Falls 1
Lake of the Woods 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Warroad 4, Duluth Denfeld 0
High school girls
North Dakota results/schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Bismarck 5, West Fargo 2
Mandan 6, Devils Lake 0
Grand Forks 1, Dickinson 0
Fargo Davies 2, Williston 1
Minot 6, Jamestown 0
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Fargo North-South 5, Bismarck 1
Dickinson 3, Devils Lake 2 (ot)
Fargo Davies 5, Minot 2
Williston 2, Jamestown 1 (ot)
Grand Forks 2, Mandan 0
Minnesota results/schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Moorhead 8, Detroit Lakes 2
Roseau 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
St. Cloud 4, Thief River Falls 2
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Bemidji at Alexandria
Roseau 2, St. Cloud 1 (ot)
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Thief River Falls 0
Basketball
6
College men
Top 25 results/schedule
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
No. 18 West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77
No. 15 Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54 (ot)
Georgia Tech 62, No. 14 Notre Dame 60
Syracuse 82, No. 6 Florida State 72
Miami (Fla.) 77, No. 9 North Carolina 62
No. 25 Florida 84, Oklahoma 52
No. 22 Maryland 85, Minnesota 78
No. 16 Creighton 83, DePaul 66
No. 17 Duke 85, Wake Forest 83
No. 5 Baylor 78, Mississippi 75
No. 2 Kansas 79, No. 4 Kentucky 73
Georgetown 85, No. 11 Butler 81
No. 23 South Carolina 63, Missouri 53
No. 10 Oregon at Colorado
No. 3 Gonzaga at Pepperdine
No. 21 St. Mary's at Santa Clara
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
No. 12 Virginia at No. 1 Villanova, noon
North Carolina State at No. 13 Louisville, noon
Washington at No. 7 Arizona, 2;30 p.m.
South Florida at No. 19 Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 Xavier at St. John's, 5 p.m.
Area conference results/schedule
Big Ten Conference
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
No. 15 Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54
No. 22 Maryland 85, Minnesota 78
Penn State 71, Illinois 67
Iowa 85, Ohio State 72
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
Michigan at Michigan State, noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Summit League
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Fort Wayne 87, Oral Roberts 83
South Dakota 88, Denver 83
Western Illinois 78, IUPUI 69
South Dakota State 88, Omaha 84
Games Tuesday, Jan. 31
Denver at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
Games Wednesday, Feb. 1
North Dakota State at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Omaha, 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Weber State 96, Idaho State 74
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Montana State 91, Eastern Washington 90
Northern Arizona 68, North Dakota 67
Northern Colorado 89, Southern Utah 71
Idaho 85, Montana 77 (ot)
Portland State at Sacramento State
Games Thursday, Feb. 2
Southern Utah at Weber State, 8 p.m.
Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 8:05 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Idaho State, 8:05 p.m.
Portland State at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Minnesota-Mankato 78, Minnesota-Crookston 74
Winona State 84, Minot State 82
Augustana 90, Minnesota-Duluth 67
Bemidji State 78, Concordia-St. Paul 62
SW Minnesota State 113, Minnesota State Moorhead 105
Northern State 86, Sioux Falls 84
St. Cloud State 84, Wayne State 80
Upper Iowa 87, Bismarck-Mary 78
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Winona State 85, Bismarck-Mary 79
Wayne State 79, Minnesota-Duluth 77
Minnesota State Moorhead 84, Sioux Falls 59
Upper Iowa 82, Minot State 67
Minnesota-Mankato 86, Bemidji State 73
Minnesota-Crookston 73, Concordia-St. Paul 70
St. Cloud State 91, Augustana 83
Northern State 96, SW Minnesota State 86
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
St. Thomas 74, St. John's 65
St. Olaf 65, Concordia 62
Gustavus-Adolphus 68, St. Mary's 55
Carleton 81, Hamline 66
Bethel 85, Macalester 79
Games Monday, Jan. 30
Bethel at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
St. John's at Concordia, 7 p.m.
Macalester at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Gustavus at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Hamline at St. Olaf, 7 p.m.
North Star Athletic Association
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Jamestown 90, Waldorf 67
Dickinson State 92, Viterbo 52
Presentation 80, Bellevue 69
Valley City State 70, Mayville State 56
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Valley City State 65, Waldorf 59
Jamestown 82, Viterbo 65
Dickinson State 70, Mayville State 48
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
Dakota State at Mount Marty, 4 p.m.
Junior college
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
Presentation JV at N.D. State College of Science, 2 p.m.
College women
Area conference results/schedule
Big Ten Conference
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Games Monday, Jan. 30
Michigan State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Games Wednesday, Feb. 1
Penn State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Summit League
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
IUPUI 62, Fort Wayne 48
Western Illinois 86, South Dakota 78
Oral Roberts 70, North Dakota State 50
Omaha 83, South Dakota State 82
Games Wednesday, Feb. 1
Western Illinois at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Denver, 8 p.m.
Games Thursday, Feb. 2
Omaha at IUPUI, 6 p.m.
North Dakota State at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Sacramento State 77, Portland State 68
North Dakota 88, Northern Arizona 69
Idaho State 57, Weber State 52
Northern Colorado 74, Southern Utah 55
Montana State 72, Eastern Washington 61
Idaho 75, Montana 50
Games Thursday, Feb. 2
Weber State at Southern Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Portland State, 9 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 9:05 p.m.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Minnesota State Moorhead 73, SW Minnesota State 66
Northern State 63 Sioux Falls 62
Wayne State 75, St. Cloud State 63
Minnesota-Mankato 82, Minnesota-Crookston 57
Bismarck-Mary 59, Upper Iowa 57
Winona State 69, Minot State 53
Concordia-St. Paul 68, Bemidji State 60
Augustana 77, Minnesota-Duluth 63
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Minnesota-Duluth 64, Wayne State 52
Winona State 65, Bismarck-Mary 47
Upper Iowa 65, Minot State 53
Minnesota-Mankato 75, Bemidji State 64
St. Cloud State 74, Augustana 70
Sioux Falls 66, Minnesota State Moorhead 61
Concordia-St. Paul 90, Minnesota-Crookston 84
Northern State 90, SW Minnesota State 65
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Concordia 56, St. Olaf 47
Bethel 73, Macalester 45
Gustavus-Adolphus 71, St. Mary's 44
Carleton 62, Hamline 55
St. Catherine 69, Augsburg 65
St. Thomas 65, St. Benedict 40
Games Wednesday, Feb. 1
Augsburg at Concordia, 5:45 p.m.
St. Thomas at Gustavus, 7 p.m.
Macalester at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Carleton, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Hamline, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
North Star Athletic Association
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Jamestown 111, Waldorf 48
Valley City State 77, Mayville State 72
Dickinson State 60, Viterbo 48
Bellevue 62, Presentation 54
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Jamestown 89, Viterbo 49
Valley City State 99, Waldorf 51
Dickinson State 80, Mayville State 59
Games Sunday, Jan. 29
Dakota State at Mount Marty, 2 p.m.
Junior college
Games Thursday, Feb. 2
United Tribes at N.D. State College of Science, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys
North Dakota results/schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Bismarck 69, Williston 41
Bismarck Legacy 67, Jamestown 54
Ellendale 75, Barnes County North 26
Carrington 42, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 34
Devils Lake 65, Grand Forks Central 26
Dickinson 79, Minot 74
Fargo Davies 92, Fargo South 58
Grand Forks Red River 91, West Fargo Sheyenne 87
Harvey-Wells County 65, Warrick 34
Mandan 82, Turtle Mountain 60
New Rockford-Sheyenne 79, Lakota 39
Valley City 52, Wahpeton 39
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Bismarck St. Mary's 85, Williston 66
North Star 53, Carrington 49
Hillsboro-Central Valley 68, Central Cass 44
Sargent Central 53, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46 (ot)
Enderlin 58, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 55 (ot)
Ellendale 68, Lisbon 37
Fergus Falls Hillcrest 76, Fargo Oak Grove 73
Harvey-Wells County 54, Kidder County 50
Northern Cass 74, Milnor-North Sargent 65
Minot at Madison (S.D.)
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 52, New Rockford-Sheyenne 47
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan at Oakes
Leola-Frederick (S.D.) at South Border
Wilmot (S.D.) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Breckenridge 74, Wahpeton 46
Minnesota results/schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Ada-Borup 81, Climax-Fisher 56
Alexandria 64, Fergus Falls 48
Ortonville 70, Ashby 36
Norman County East-UH 64, Bagley 36
Battle Lake 65, Brandon-Evansville 53
Hawley 58, Crookston 49
Norman County West 69, Fertile-Beltrami 60
Waubun 57, Fosston 46
Parkers Prairie 74, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 52
Win-E-Mac 78, Moorhead Park Christian 65
New York Mills 72, Menahga 66 (2ot)
Pequot Lakes 73, Park Rapids 30
Rothsay 45, Underwood 31
Verndale 50, Pillager 49
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Alexandria 61, Bemidji 58
Breckenridge 74, Wahpeton 46
East Grand Forks 71, Warroad 57
Sebeka 70, Henning 59
Fergus Falls Hillcrest 76, Fargo Oak Grove 73
Waubun 58, Red Lake County 27
West Central Area 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 58 (ot)
Tri-State at Wheaton-Herman-Norcross
High school girls
North Dakota results/schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Barnes County North 53, Ellendale 34
Bismarck 69, Williston 48
Bismarck Legacy 51, Jamestown 43
Lisbon 49, Central Cass 37
Grand Forks Central 59, Devils Lake 56
Dickinson 53, Minot 36
Fargo Davies 71, Fargo South 37
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 61, Maple Valley 19
Grand Forks Red River 69, West Fargo Sheyenne 51
Park River-FL 51, Griggs County Central 7
Mayville-Portland-CG 56, Hatton-Northwood 35
Thompson 53, Hillsboro-Central Valley 52
Kindred 51, Northern Cass 27
Mandan 71, Turtle Mountain 54
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 58, Shiloh Christian 56
Richland 60, Sargent Central 28
Tri-State 81, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 45
Wahpeton 65, Valley City 43
North Border 60, Larimore 53
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Bismarck St. Mary's 65, Williston 56
North Star 53, Carrington 49
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 58, Sargent Central 32
Ellendale 36, Lisbon 28
Fargo Oak Grove 50, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 42
Harvey-Wells County 40, Kidder County 38
Northern Cass 45, Milnor-North Sargent 30
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 83, New Rockford-Sheyenne 52
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57, Oakes 42
South Border 60, Leola-Frederick (S.D.) 58
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 51, Britton-Hecla (S.D.) 49
Wahpeton 74, Breckenridge 28
Minnesota results/schedule
Games Friday, Jan. 27
Ortonville 76, Ashby 31
Barnesville 60, Perham 36
Henning 70, Brandon-Evansville 39
Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 59, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 22
Crookston 48, Hawley 44
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 63, Frazee 45
Norman County East-UH 67, Bagley 31
Moorhead Park Christian 64, Win-E-Mac 57
Pelican Rapids 53, Wadena-Deer Creek 48
Hancock 51, West Central Area 36
Red Lake Falls 55, Goodridge-Grygla 27
Games Saturday, Jan. 28
Bemidji at Alexandria
Wahpeton 74, Breckenridge 28
Perham at Detroit Lakes
Elk River 87, Moorhead 68
Fargo Oak Grove 50, Fergus Falls Hillcrest 42
Wrestling
6
College
Results Friday
Minnesota State University Moorhead 23, Northern State 15
125: Goldsmith, MSUM, dec. Leier, 5-3. 133: Bosch, MSUM, forfeit. 141: Vazquez, MSUM, dec. Voegeli, 6-4. 149: Stenberg, NS, dec. Connell, 8-1. 157: Novacek, MSUM, Tech. fall Dorris, 17-0 3:39. 165: Fichter, NS, maj. dec. Kuntz, 15-3. 174: Blees, MSUM, dec. Olson, 4-2. 184: Murphy, NS, 5-3 (sv-1) Rhode. 197: Gomez, NS, Tech. fall Anderson, 20-4 7:00. 285: Abdullatif, MSUM dec. Townsend, 8-2.
Results Saturday
At Righetti High School, Santa Maria, Calif.
North Dakota State 32, Cal State Bakersfield 8
165: Lorenzo De La Riva (CSUB) dec. #17 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU), 17-10. 174: Dylan Urbach (NDSU) tech fall Matt Penyacsek (CSUB), 20-5 (4:48). 184: Tyler McNutt (NDSU) dec. Bryan Battisto (CSUB), 8-4. 197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Jacob Sieder (CSUB), 9-4. 285: #25 Ben Tynan (NDSU) pins Alex Encarnarcion-Strand (CSUB), 6:38. 125: #3 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) dec. Sean Nickell (CSUB), 10-5. 133: #20 Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall Carlos Herrera (CSUB), 19-3 (7:00). 141: Russell Rohlfing (CSUB) tech fall Taylor Nein (NDSU), 20-4 (6:29). 149: Mitch Friedman (NDSU) maj. dec. Everett Pratt (CSUB), 12-4. 157: #8 Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Sean O'Rourke (CSUB), 14-5
North Dakota State 30, Cal Poly 6
165: #17 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) dec. Luke Wilson (CP), 7-6. 174: Dylan Urbach (NDSU) dec. Xavier Johnson (CP), 4-1. 184: Sohrab Movahedi (CP) dec. Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 12-8
197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Thomas Lane (CP), 8-5. 285: #25 Ben Tynan (NDSU) maj. dec. Spencer Empey (CP), 12-2. 125: #3 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) tech fall Isaac Blackburn (CP), 26-7 (6:59). 133: #20 Cam Sykora (NDSU) tech fall Yoshito Funakoshi (CP), 18-2 (4:35). 141: Ty Schilling (CP) dec. Taylor Nein (NDSU), 2-1. 149: Mitch Friedman (NDSU) dec. Joshy Cortez (CP), 7-3. 157: #8 Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Colt Shorts (CP), 12-4.
High school
Results Friday
Moorhead 50, Fargo Davies 15
106: DeBlaere, F, pinned Zimmel, 1:21. 113: Luthi, M, dec. Fry, 8-4. 120: Risdal, M, Maj. dec. Weber, 12-3. 126: Goberrnatz, M, Tech. fall Barth, 16-1, 5:27. 132: Mohr, F, pinned Wendt, 3:20. 138: Booker, M, pinned Chloupek, 0:43. 145: Sanders, M, pinned Schwarz, 0:37. 152: Horstad, M, dec. Skaare, 7-5. 160: Lien, M, dec. Morris, 5-2. 170: Hall, M, maj. dec. York, 10-1. 182: Schock, M, maj. dec. Johnson, 10-2. 195: Grove, M, pinned Nsengyumia, 1:03. 220: Olstad, M, pinned Teigen, 0:42. 285: Baguma, FD, dec. Abdi, 5-2.